Philadelphia Eagles receive worrisome Jason Kelce news after win

When Jason Kelce left the Philadelphia Eagles’ eventual win over the Arizona Cardinals with 4:38 left to play in the second quarter, it made more than a few fans of Philly’s finest football team hold their breath. Sure, the Eagles have been preparing for this day for some time, as they did draft preseason standout Cam Jurgens to eventually fill his shoes, but after ripping off quick points against the Cardinals, it looked like Philly’s front line may have taken yet another hit.
Micah Parsons drops truth bomb that should scare rest of the NFL

The Dallas Cowboys improved to 4-1 after a 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday. The Cowboys did so without a stellar effort from wide receiver CeeDee Lamb or running back Ezekiel Elliott. However, the Cowboys defense was absolutely dominant in the victory. All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons had a big hand in the defense’s performance Sunday. However, at times Parsons looked banged up. After the game, he addressed his injury status.
‘I’d put my money on it’: Aaron Jones puts Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur on notice with play-calling comments after Packers’ loss to Giants

The Green Bay Packers jumped out to a 17-3 lead over the New York Giants in London on Sunday, but then the offense fell asleep in the second half as Aaron Rodgers and co. wound up with a disappointing 27-22 defeat. The offense didn’t score a single point in the final two quarters, with an […] The post ‘I’d put my money on it’: Aaron Jones puts Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur on notice with play-calling comments after Packers’ loss to Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones reveals Dak Prescott’s Cooper Rush message ahead of Week 5 win vs. Rams

The Dallas Cowboys pulled off a gritty win against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday and Jerry Jones was absolutely thrilled in the aftermath. Speaking to reporters, Jones revealed his delight with the team’s 4-1 record and also alluded to a message Dak Prescott had for him regarding Cooper Rush ahead of the Week 5 […] The post Cowboys’ Jerry Jones reveals Dak Prescott’s Cooper Rush message ahead of Week 5 win vs. Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘An emotional roller-coaster’: Carson Wentz drops truth bomb after backbreaking INT in Commanders’ loss to Titans

When the Washington Commanders acquired Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts during the offseason, there was high expectation for him to continually deliver for the team in crucial moments of games. This was far from the case in the Commanders’ Week 5 home clash against the Tennessee Titans. After struggling to make the most out […] The post ‘An emotional roller-coaster’: Carson Wentz drops truth bomb after backbreaking INT in Commanders’ loss to Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Panthers make stunning PJ Walker, Baker Mayfield decision after Matt Rhule firing

The Carolina Panthers will look like an entirely different team in Week 6. Not only did they fire Matt Rhule after Week 5, but it was announced on Monday that Baker Mayfield will miss multiple weeks due to a sprained ankle, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Schefter then reported in a corresponding Tweet that PJ […] The post Panthers make stunning PJ Walker, Baker Mayfield decision after Matt Rhule firing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chargers QB Justin Herbert delivers honest take on Brandon Staley’s huge fourth down decision vs. Browns

Brandon Staley has proven over his run as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers that he is not one to shy away from taking risks. He did just that during the Chargers’ Week 5 road win against the Cleveland Browns. After failing to convert a crucial third down and with the offense on its […] The post Chargers QB Justin Herbert delivers honest take on Brandon Staley’s huge fourth down decision vs. Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Wasn’t feeling great’: Kyle Shanahan provides update on 49ers defender

Though the San Francisco 49ers secured such a commanding win over the Panthers that Carolina fired their head coach shortly thereafter, the win did not come without a cost, as Kyle Shanahan’s squad lost four players, Emmanuel Moseley, Jimmie Ward, Nick Bosa, and Robbie Gould to a torn ACL, broken hand, groin, and knee contusion […] The post ‘Wasn’t feeling great’: Kyle Shanahan provides update on 49ers defender appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyle Shanahan drops worrying injury updates on Nick Bosa, Jimmie Ward

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Carolina Panthers, 37-15, on Sunday. The win pushes the Niners to 3-2 but the victory came at a price. According to 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive backs Jimmie Ward and Emmanuel Moseley along with defensive end Nick Bosa suffered potentially major injuries. Per Kyle Shanahan: Jimmie Ward has […] The post Kyle Shanahan drops worrying injury updates on Nick Bosa, Jimmie Ward appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Absolutely driving the bus over his quarterback’: Alex Smith calls out Commanders coach Ron Rivera for Carson Wentz comment

To say that Carson Wentz has been disappointing to start the season for the Washington Commanders would be a bit of an understatement. As it turns out, head coach Ron Rivera seems to feel this exact same way, and he wasn’t shy about stating his opinion on the matter. The NFC East is looking like […] The post ‘Absolutely driving the bus over his quarterback’: Alex Smith calls out Commanders coach Ron Rivera for Carson Wentz comment appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The brutal TJ Watt stat that proves the Steelers sorely miss their MVP

In a sport like football, it’s difficult to pin the credit regarding defensive success on just one player. The defensive unit on the field must be a cohesive one, as when one part of the system can’t keep up, the rest of the system falters. However, in the case of the Pittsburgh Steelers, linebacker TJ Watt is the system, and his prolonged absence has hurt the Steelers in so many ways.
Raiders star Davante Adams shoving cameraman sparks mixed reaction from NFL Twitter

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams made headlines for the wrong reasons on Sunday night. And it’s not because of his play, but rather what he did after their Week 5 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Adams was caught on camera shoving a guy as he was walking to the tunnel. The guy–who […] The post Raiders star Davante Adams shoving cameraman sparks mixed reaction from NFL Twitter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
