Albany, NY

localsyr.com

NY Attorney General files motion to restore all challenged gun laws

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Following a federal judge’s temporary restrictions on some of New York’s latest gun laws, NY Attorney General Letitia James announced Monday that she’s filed a motion to reinstate the entire act. The Concealment Carry Improvement Act (CCIA) was introduced on September 1,...
POLITICS
localsyr.com

License plate peeling? NY drivers can replace theirs for free

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If your license plate is peeling off, the New York State DMV has a better alternative than to duct tape it. New York drivers can exchange any license plate that is peeling for free, but there’s a catch. Customers who want a free replacement are required to get a new plate number.
POLITICS
localsyr.com

Your Stories Q&A: Canastota Walgreens to close

CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This is not the script Canastota was hoping to be prescribed. Viewer Kathy Reid, emailed the Your Stories Team wanting to know why the Walgreens in the Village of Canastota is closing. A sign on the store located at the intersection of South Peterboro Street...
CANASTOTA, NY
