Read full article on original website
Related
NFL
Referee on Falcons' Grady Jarrett roughing passer penalty: Defender unnecessarily threw QB to ground
Grady Jarrett seemingly made the play the Falcons needed late in the fourth quarter Sunday, but it instead hurt Atlanta's cause after a flag was thrown. In a one-score game with 3:03 left to play, Jarrett flew past Buccaneers left guard Luke Goedeke on a stunt and slung Tom Brady to the ground for a would-be sack on third down. That action, however, is what ultimately led to a roughing-the-passer penalty that gave the Bucs an automatic first down and 15 yards to boot.
NFL
Cowboys QB controversy? Selecting between healthy Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush an easy choice
INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- With just over 8 minutes remaining in the third quarter Sunday afternoon in SoFi Stadium, the Cowboys faced a fourth-and-5 from the Rams' 22-yard line. Every fiber in coach Mike McCarthy's body was twitching for him to go for it, the result of spending decades on the offensive side of the ball. In fact, if a staff member had told him to be aggressive, he might have done so. The urge was that strong.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Rampaging Bills leapfrog undefeated Eagles to reclaim No. 1 spot
I mean, really trust. I trust the Bills, who are loaded with talent and have been through the wars. I trust the Eagles, who are consistent, balanced and armed with an ascendant young quarterback. I trust the Chiefs, because of the guy on the sideline and the dude under center.
NFL
2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 6 waiver wire
It feels like this fantasy football season has been a whole lot of "pick up this guy for a couple weeks but he'll probably lose the job in the not-too-distant future." The only guy who's given us truly long-term promise has been Jeff Wilson (with Elijah Mitchell out a couple months) and for some baffling reason -- despite my weekly efforts -- he is still only rostered in 68% of NFL.com leagues. If his 20-point performance in Week 5 doesn't resolve that atrocity, I truly cannot help you.
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL
Saints RB Alvin Kamara (ribs) will return to field vs. Seahawks
After he was absent for his New Orleans Saints' Week 4 game in London, running back Alvin Kamara was adamant he was "ready to roll" for Week 5. That will indeed be the case. Kamara is officially active for the Saints' home game Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Kamara (ribs)...
NFL
NFL trade candidates: Notable players who SHOULD be on the move before the league's Nov. 1 deadline
Exciting news for you fans of wheeling and dealing: Trading season is already upon us!. The Browns swung a deal with the Falcons to land LB Deion Jones on Sunday, just hours after losing in the waning moments to the Chargers. Jones has yet to take a snap this season following offseason shoulder surgery. When healthy, though, he could provide some juice to a struggling Cleveland defense. While Jones' stock is down at the moment, he's still a 27-year-old with a Pro Bowl appearance on his résumé. All in all, it's a change of scenery that makes sense. Speaking of which ...
NFL
Nathaniel Hackett: Russell Wilson (shoulder) should be ready to play Monday night vs. Chargers
Russell Wilson's shoulder injury isn't expected to keep the Denver Broncos quarterback out for next Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. "He should be ready to play," Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said on Tuesday. Following Thursday night's loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Wilson traveled to Los Angeles...
NFL
NFL Announces Fifth Annual Big Data Bowl Competition
The NFL announced the launch of the fifth annual Big Data Bowl powered by Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). This innovative crowd-sourcing competition among members of the sports analytics community is aimed to challenge applicants to use data and technology to protect players from unnecessary risk, create new insights and make the game more exciting for fans. Applicants are eligible to sign up today and start competing for rewards, including $100,000 in prize money.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL
Raiders WR Davante Adams apologizes for shoving credentialed person after loss, faces potential discipline
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is facing discipline from the league -- potentially even a suspension -- for pushing a credentialed worker to the ground after his team's loss to the Chiefs on Monday night, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources. Adams was walking off GEHA...
NFL
Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater exits loss to Jets due to concussion protocol
Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was ruled out in the first quarter of Miami's 40-17 loss to the Jets on Sunday. The QB left with an elbow injury and was evaluated for a head injury. Miami said during the game that Bridgewater wouldn't return due to the concussion protocol. Bridgewater passed...
NFL
Saints HC Dennis Allen on Taysom Hill's versatility in four-TD game vs. Seahawks: 'It's a good piece to have'
With the Saints trying to get back in the win column despite missing several offensive stars, do-it-all tight end Taysom Hill carried his team to victory. Hill rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another score in New Orleans' 39-32 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Hill was brought in for key situations throughout the game to provide another offensive option for the Saints, and his contributions helped New Orleans come out on top in the back-and-forth contest.
NFL
Deshaun Watson permitted at Browns facility for first time since Aug. 30
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is permitted to return to the team facility today for the first time since his 11-game suspension for violating the league's personal-conduct policy took effect on Aug. 30. Starting Monday, Watson is permitted to participate in on-site rehab with the medical staff, meet with non-football...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield dealing with high ankle sprain; P.J. Walker in line to start vs. Rams
The Panthers will play out the rest of the 2022 season without their head coach, and they might have to take the field this weekend without their starting quarterback, too. Baker Mayfield suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to San Francisco, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday, per sources informed of the situation. The nature of the injury means Mayfield is expected to miss some time, though the duration remains undetermined until results come back from more tests and additional opinions.
NFL
2022 NFL season, Week 5: What We Learned from Sunday's games
Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:. Never fear, Justin is here. In an old-fashioned AFC North donnybrook, the Ravens emerged Sunday night with a win and in first place thanks to some tenacious defense and the best kicker in the NFL world. On an unspectacular evening for Lamar Jackson (who missed potential deep touchdown throws on back-to-back plays at one point), Baltimore still prevailed on the strength of a 43-yard game-winning field goal by Justin Tucker with no time remaining. It was Tucker's fourth make in as many tries on a night in which the Ravens avoided squandering a double-digit lead for the third time this year. It was also a night in which Baltimore's defense should be lauded; lauded for a huge goal-line stand in the third quarter and holding the Bengals to 17 points and 291 yards on nine possessions. Buoyed by big plays from Patrick Queen, Jason Pierre-Paul, Marcus Peters and others, the Ravens defense cut out the chunk gains from the Bengals and made splash plays of their own when they had to. Over the first three weeks of the season, Jackson was carrying Baltimore. That can't always happen and it didn't in this one, but this time around the Ravens were able to lean on defense and special teams to prevail.
NFL
Panthers owner David Tepper: 'We have to figure out how to get a culture of winning here'
David Tepper on Monday decided to fire Matt Rhule amid the team's 1-4 start to the 2022 season. The Panthers owner told reporters later Monday that "now was the time" to relieve Rhule of his head-coaching duties following a 37-15 blowout loss to the 49ers on Sunday. "Might have been...
NFL
Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny to miss rest of 2022 season after fracturing fibula vs. Saints
Rashaad Penny's season is indeed over after the Seattle Seahawks running back suffered a devastating injury during Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints. Coach Pete Carroll said Monday on 710 AM Seattle Sports radio that Penny suffered a broken fibula that will end his season. The running back also injured his tibia.
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Geno Smith is legit
Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts start with discussing the biggest news from around the league, talk about Week 5's top performers, give you their five biggest fantasy takeaways from Sunday, go over waiver targets, talk what players are deserving of Madden ratings ... and play Real or Mirage!
NFL
Texans HC on Dameon Pierce: 'Little early' to talk Offensive Rookie of Year, but 'like the way he's trending'
Dameon Pierce authored one of the most enraged runs you'll ever see, bulldozing over Jacksonville Jaguar defenders like they were pawns on a chess board to set up the Houston Texans' game-winning score on Sunday. After a quiet Week 1, Pierce has lived up to the preseason hype, leading all...
NFL
Ravens' Lamar Jackson on Justin Tucker's latest game-winner: 'I thank God we have Tuck on our side'
The Baltimore Ravens boast the biggest special-teams advantage in the NFL: Justin Tucker. The league's best kicker once again proved why Sunday night in a 19-17 win over division rival Cincinnati. After Joe Burrow's goal-line sneak gave the Bengals a one-point lead with just under two minutes remaining, it almost...
NFL
Panthers fire head coach Matt Rhule after 1-4 start to season
Baker Mayfield's arrival was supposed to signal a turning point in head coach Matt Rhule's tenure with the Carolina Panthers. Instead, it spelled his demise. After a 1-4 start to the 2022 season, the Panthers fired Rhule on Monday, the team announced. Panthers defensive passing game coordinator/secondary coach Steve Wilks...
Comments / 0