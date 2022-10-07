Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:. Never fear, Justin is here. In an old-fashioned AFC North donnybrook, the Ravens emerged Sunday night with a win and in first place thanks to some tenacious defense and the best kicker in the NFL world. On an unspectacular evening for Lamar Jackson (who missed potential deep touchdown throws on back-to-back plays at one point), Baltimore still prevailed on the strength of a 43-yard game-winning field goal by Justin Tucker with no time remaining. It was Tucker's fourth make in as many tries on a night in which the Ravens avoided squandering a double-digit lead for the third time this year. It was also a night in which Baltimore's defense should be lauded; lauded for a huge goal-line stand in the third quarter and holding the Bengals to 17 points and 291 yards on nine possessions. Buoyed by big plays from Patrick Queen, Jason Pierre-Paul, Marcus Peters and others, the Ravens defense cut out the chunk gains from the Bengals and made splash plays of their own when they had to. Over the first three weeks of the season, Jackson was carrying Baltimore. That can't always happen and it didn't in this one, but this time around the Ravens were able to lean on defense and special teams to prevail.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO