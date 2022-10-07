ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Ime Udoka's Alleged Affair Partner Was Revealed To Be The Wife Of A Valued Boston Celtics' Consultant And Had Personal Ties With Danny Ainge

The Boston Celtics were flying high after last season, having made it to the NBA Finals with first-year Head Coach Ime Udoka in charge. However, they were rocked by a scandal recently, with Udoka being suspended for a season following what was reported as a consensual workplace relationship. However, as more details came out, it became apparent that the situation was more complicated than initially anticipated, and the understanding is that Udoka likely won't return after a year.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis Revealed It Is Difficult To Dribble When Patrick Beverley And Dennis Schroder Are On The Floor During Lakers Practice

The Los Angeles Lakers are counting on Anthony Davis to remain healthy this season as they aim to get back to winning ways. The franchise has endured disappointment in back-to-back seasons and the priority is to get back into the playoffs. This will require their stars to step up and play to the best of their abilities, but a lot also depends on the pieces the organization has put around them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Former NBA Player Iman Shumpert Believes Patrick Beverley And Russell Westbrook Can Easily Coexist Together: "Patrick Beverley And Russ Could Probably Box And Continue To Practice."

The Los Angeles Lakers weren't at their best. If anything, it was one of the worst seasons that the franchise has had despite having LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook on the roster. Keeping that in mind, it's no surprise that the Lakers have made a lot of changes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Basketball
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
Detroit, MI
Sports
Yardbarker

Kemba Walker Makes A Heartfelt Statement, Says He Just Wants To Play Basketball Again: "Nobody's Reached Out To Me"

The NBA, like any other professional sport, lives by one simple rule, 'What have you done for me lately?' Players can have enjoyed storied careers, given their best to perform day in and day out for their teams and the fans, but once they are no longer at that level, people stop caring. What's happened to Russell Westbrook and James Harden in the past year is an example of how past achievements just don't matter, but Kemba Walker is dealing with some much more real consequences.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Stewart
Person
Saddiq Bey
Person
Dwane Casey
Person
Cade Cunningham
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker

De'Aaron Fox Says He Has Never Considered Requesting A Trade From The Kings: "Just Knowing That You Could Be Traded At Any Second Anyway, I’m Not Really Thinking About That..."

Sitting on the longest playoff drought in American sports, the Sacramento Kings have a lot to play for this season. After trading away Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton last season, this is the first time their new roster will start the campaign together, and there is a lot of optimism about what they can do on the floor together.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Yardbarker

Rockets Giving Former First-Round Pick Another Chance

Cauley-Stein was officially signed by the Houston Rockets the other day with a non-guaranteed training camp deal. Fans of the player shouldn’t necessarily expect to see him on the court much. In fact, he might be headed straight to the G League. Willie With The Rockets. When you look...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To Los Angeles Lakers First Preseason Win Against The Golden State Warriors: "Anthony Davis Is Going To Be A Monster This Season"

The Los Angeles Lakers fought hard for a 124-121 win during the preseason against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center. The Warriors were without Klay Thompson and Draymond Green but played Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, and Andrew Wiggins. The Lakers benched LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Patrick Beverley but had Anthony Davis make his return to the team after sitting out the last 2 games for back tightness.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Pistons' Marvin Bagley suffers non-contact knee injury

Teammates helped Bagley to the locker room immediately after he hit the court. The severity of the injury is unclear, but any time there is a non-contact injury - particularly one that leaves the player in obvious pain - the Pistons may fear for the worst. The Sacramento Kings picked...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Yardbarker

NBA Fans Destroy Ben Simmons After Another Clip of Him Shooting An Airball Went Viral: "Even Westbrook Would Giggle At This"

Few players have received as much slander throughout their careers as Ben Simmons has received despite being just 26 years old. Simmons got a lot of hate for the way he exited the Philadelphia 76ers, holding out and refusing to play for a long time. He later revealed that he was struggling with back issues as well as mental health problems, but this hasn't stopped his haters from trolling him at every possible opportunity.
NBA
Yardbarker

Kelly Olynyk Says 60-Year-Old John Stockton Is Nearly The Best Player In Pickup Games Against The Current Jazz Squad: "He Doesn't Miss A Midrange. And He's So Strong."

The Utah Jazz are now firmly committed to a rebuild, the team has moved on from their core of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell over the offseason. The team was expected to do great things, but that's not quite how it worked out for them, with disappointments in the playoffs year after year. Danny Ainge, who became the main man in the front office this year, decided to pull the plug on that iteration of the Jazz.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy