4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Retailer Fined, License Suspended over Unregistered Cannabis Product Claims in MichiganWilliam DavisMichigan State
Immersive Van Gogh - Detroit: Have you Seen it?Heather RaulersonDetroit, MI
The Legend of Knock-Knock Road.Sara BDetroit, MI
Yardbarker
Ime Udoka's Alleged Affair Partner Was Revealed To Be The Wife Of A Valued Boston Celtics' Consultant And Had Personal Ties With Danny Ainge
The Boston Celtics were flying high after last season, having made it to the NBA Finals with first-year Head Coach Ime Udoka in charge. However, they were rocked by a scandal recently, with Udoka being suspended for a season following what was reported as a consensual workplace relationship. However, as more details came out, it became apparent that the situation was more complicated than initially anticipated, and the understanding is that Udoka likely won't return after a year.
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Revealed It Is Difficult To Dribble When Patrick Beverley And Dennis Schroder Are On The Floor During Lakers Practice
The Los Angeles Lakers are counting on Anthony Davis to remain healthy this season as they aim to get back to winning ways. The franchise has endured disappointment in back-to-back seasons and the priority is to get back into the playoffs. This will require their stars to step up and play to the best of their abilities, but a lot also depends on the pieces the organization has put around them.
Yardbarker
Kevin Garnett Doesn't Understand How Kevin Durant Stayed In Brooklyn: "That Man Has Controlled His Movement"
Kevin Durant was the biggest talking point of the 2022 offseason with his trade request that also led him to ask for the firing of coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks. Coach Nash and GM Marks are still part of the Nets, but so is Durant, who owner Joe Tsai refused to trade after seeing the return they'd get for him.
Yardbarker
Former NBA Player Iman Shumpert Believes Patrick Beverley And Russell Westbrook Can Easily Coexist Together: "Patrick Beverley And Russ Could Probably Box And Continue To Practice."
The Los Angeles Lakers weren't at their best. If anything, it was one of the worst seasons that the franchise has had despite having LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook on the roster. Keeping that in mind, it's no surprise that the Lakers have made a lot of changes...
Yardbarker
New Los Angeles Laker Dennis Schroder Checks Out His Locker And Gets Some Shots Up In Viral Video: "That's Tough, Right Next To Westbrook..."
When Dennis Schroder first left the Lakers in 2021, nobody imagined he would ever return. But now, just a season removed from his first stint in Los Angeles, Schroder is back with the Purple and Gold and is getting acclimated to his new (yet familiar) surroundings. In a viral video,...
This Lakers-Pistons Trade Features Alec Burks
It may seem paradoxical, but sometimes, there’s value in losing in the NBA. Lately, it’s been the talk of the town. With top prospects Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson on the horizon, “tanking” is a regular topic of conversation for NBA fans. With that said, it...
Yardbarker
Kemba Walker Makes A Heartfelt Statement, Says He Just Wants To Play Basketball Again: "Nobody's Reached Out To Me"
The NBA, like any other professional sport, lives by one simple rule, 'What have you done for me lately?' Players can have enjoyed storied careers, given their best to perform day in and day out for their teams and the fans, but once they are no longer at that level, people stop caring. What's happened to Russell Westbrook and James Harden in the past year is an example of how past achievements just don't matter, but Kemba Walker is dealing with some much more real consequences.
Yardbarker
Patrick Beverley on Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole: 'That should never happen'
It wasn't the shot heard 'round the world but it was sure the punch heard 'round the NBA. Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green cold-cocked his teammate, Jordan Poole, in practice last week. The scuffle was apparently bad enough that the Warriors felt the need to discipline the four-time NBA...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Remembers What Kobe Bryant First Told On The Day He Became A Laker: “The Day I Signed, Kobe Said You Family Now."
For all of his 20-year NBA career, Kobe Bryant only knew LeBron James as a competitor. And while the two never faced off in the playoffs, they were always fighting with each other for the title of the best player in the league. But when LeBron James officially became a...
Yardbarker
Dennis Schroder Shockingly Denies Report That The Lakers Offered Him $80 Million Contract: "There Was Never A Contract."
In 2021, Dennis Schroder made headlines by reportedly turning down an $80 million contract offer by the Lakers. Schroder, who was then playing starting guard for the Purple and Gold, chose to bet on himself and decided to aim for a higher salary as a free agent that summer. Unfortunately,...
Yardbarker
Jeanie Buss On Her Goal Of Having The Most Championships In The NBA: "We Are Now Tied With The Celtics, And I Gotta Get Number 18 Before They Do..."
As one of the most successful franchises in NBA history, the Los Angeles Lakers are in a league of their own when it comes to success, history, and a culture of winning basketball. In terms of records and numbers, the franchise sits alone at the top in many different categories,...
Yardbarker
Zion Williamson Said That Around '80% Of Players In The League' Watch Anime
Zion Williamson was one of the most hyped draft prospects to come into the league. He was touted to become the next big thing once he was drafted into the NBA. But ever since being drafted into the league, he is yet to show his true strength. The reason behind...
Yardbarker
De'Aaron Fox Says He Has Never Considered Requesting A Trade From The Kings: "Just Knowing That You Could Be Traded At Any Second Anyway, I’m Not Really Thinking About That..."
Sitting on the longest playoff drought in American sports, the Sacramento Kings have a lot to play for this season. After trading away Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton last season, this is the first time their new roster will start the campaign together, and there is a lot of optimism about what they can do on the floor together.
Yardbarker
Rockets Giving Former First-Round Pick Another Chance
Cauley-Stein was officially signed by the Houston Rockets the other day with a non-guaranteed training camp deal. Fans of the player shouldn’t necessarily expect to see him on the court much. In fact, he might be headed straight to the G League. Willie With The Rockets. When you look...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Los Angeles Lakers First Preseason Win Against The Golden State Warriors: "Anthony Davis Is Going To Be A Monster This Season"
The Los Angeles Lakers fought hard for a 124-121 win during the preseason against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center. The Warriors were without Klay Thompson and Draymond Green but played Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, and Andrew Wiggins. The Lakers benched LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Patrick Beverley but had Anthony Davis make his return to the team after sitting out the last 2 games for back tightness.
Yardbarker
Pistons' Marvin Bagley suffers non-contact knee injury
Teammates helped Bagley to the locker room immediately after he hit the court. The severity of the injury is unclear, but any time there is a non-contact injury - particularly one that leaves the player in obvious pain - the Pistons may fear for the worst. The Sacramento Kings picked...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Destroy Ben Simmons After Another Clip of Him Shooting An Airball Went Viral: "Even Westbrook Would Giggle At This"
Few players have received as much slander throughout their careers as Ben Simmons has received despite being just 26 years old. Simmons got a lot of hate for the way he exited the Philadelphia 76ers, holding out and refusing to play for a long time. He later revealed that he was struggling with back issues as well as mental health problems, but this hasn't stopped his haters from trolling him at every possible opportunity.
Yardbarker
Jeanie Buss Admits It Was Her Decision To Trade Young Players For Anthony Davis: "It Was A Moment Of Truth. It Was My Decision To Push The Button."
The Los Angeles Lakers are arguably the biggest franchise in the NBA. One of the biggest reasons behind that status of the organization is the fact that they have 17 NBA Championship banners hanging in the rafters. Now, winning NBA titles is not an easy task by any means, but...
Yardbarker
Dennis Schroder Breaks His Silence On Reuniting With Russell Westbrook: "Russ Is My Guy. He Helped Me So Much When I Was There, And Even After That.”
A few years ago, when Dennis Schroder left the Los Angeles Lakers, nobody imagined he would ever return. But now, after over a year of chaos and dysfunction, Rob Pelinka was happy to welcome Schroder back this summer on a one-year, $2.64 million deal. Unlike last time, however, Schroder will...
Yardbarker
Kelly Olynyk Says 60-Year-Old John Stockton Is Nearly The Best Player In Pickup Games Against The Current Jazz Squad: "He Doesn't Miss A Midrange. And He's So Strong."
The Utah Jazz are now firmly committed to a rebuild, the team has moved on from their core of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell over the offseason. The team was expected to do great things, but that's not quite how it worked out for them, with disappointments in the playoffs year after year. Danny Ainge, who became the main man in the front office this year, decided to pull the plug on that iteration of the Jazz.
