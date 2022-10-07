ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Philadelphia Eagles receive worrisome Jason Kelce news after win

When Jason Kelce left the Philadelphia Eagles’ eventual win over the Arizona Cardinals with 4:38 left to play in the second quarter, it made more than a few fans of Philly’s finest football team hold their breath. Sure, the Eagles have been preparing for this day for some time, as they did draft preseason standout Cam Jurgens to eventually fill his shoes, but after ripping off quick points against the Cardinals, it looked like Philly’s front line may have taken yet another hit.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Micah Parsons drops truth bomb that should scare rest of the NFL

The Dallas Cowboys improved to 4-1 after a 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday. The Cowboys did so without a stellar effort from wide receiver CeeDee Lamb or running back Ezekiel Elliott. However, the Cowboys defense was absolutely dominant in the victory. All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons had a big hand in the defense’s performance Sunday. However, at times Parsons looked banged up. After the game, he addressed his injury status.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

'I'd put my money on it': Aaron Jones puts Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur on notice with play-calling comments after Packers' loss to Giants

The Green Bay Packers jumped out to a 17-3 lead over the New York Giants in London on Sunday, but then the offense fell asleep in the second half as Aaron Rodgers and co. wound up with a disappointing 27-22 defeat. The offense didn’t score a single point in the final two quarters, with an […] The post ‘I’d put my money on it’: Aaron Jones puts Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur on notice with play-calling comments after Packers’ loss to Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

'An emotional roller-coaster': Carson Wentz drops truth bomb after backbreaking INT in Commanders' loss to Titans

When the Washington Commanders acquired Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts during the offseason, there was high expectation for him to continually deliver for the team in crucial moments of games. This was far from the case in the Commanders’ Week 5 home clash against the Tennessee Titans. After struggling to make the most out […] The post ‘An emotional roller-coaster’: Carson Wentz drops truth bomb after backbreaking INT in Commanders’ loss to Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NASHVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

Cowboys' Jerry Jones reveals Dak Prescott's Cooper Rush message ahead of Week 5 win vs. Rams

The Dallas Cowboys pulled off a gritty win against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday and Jerry Jones was absolutely thrilled in the aftermath. Speaking to reporters, Jones revealed his delight with the team’s 4-1 record and also alluded to a message Dak Prescott had for him regarding Cooper Rush ahead of the Week 5 […] The post Cowboys’ Jerry Jones reveals Dak Prescott’s Cooper Rush message ahead of Week 5 win vs. Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Panthers make stunning PJ Walker, Baker Mayfield decision after Matt Rhule firing

The Carolina Panthers will look like an entirely different team in Week 6. Not only did they fire Matt Rhule after Week 5, but it was announced on Monday that Baker Mayfield will miss multiple weeks due to a sprained ankle, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Schefter then reported in a corresponding Tweet that PJ […] The post Panthers make stunning PJ Walker, Baker Mayfield decision after Matt Rhule firing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Ron Rivera's jolting comments on Commanders QB Carson Wentz

As tough as it may be to admit, the Washington Commanders are not a good football team. Their defense has allowed at least 21 points in all five games of the 2022 NFL season so far, surrendering an average of 25.6 per game, and their offense hasn’t been able to pay off that tab on […] The post Ron Rivera’s jolting comments on Commanders QB Carson Wentz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Chargers QB Justin Herbert delivers honest take on Brandon Staley's huge fourth down decision vs. Browns

Brandon Staley has proven over his run as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers that he is not one to shy away from taking risks. He did just that during the Chargers’ Week 5 road win against the Cleveland Browns. After failing to convert a crucial third down and with the offense on its […] The post Chargers QB Justin Herbert delivers honest take on Brandon Staley’s huge fourth down decision vs. Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

'Wasn't feeling great': Kyle Shanahan provides update on 49ers defender

Though the San Francisco 49ers secured such a commanding win over the Panthers that Carolina fired their head coach shortly thereafter, the win did not come without a cost, as Kyle Shanahan’s squad lost four players, Emmanuel Moseley, Jimmie Ward, Nick Bosa, and Robbie Gould to a torn ACL, broken hand, groin, and knee contusion […] The post ‘Wasn’t feeling great’: Kyle Shanahan provides update on 49ers defender appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

'I live in the moment': Baker Mayfield gets real on job security after miserable Panthers loss vs. 49ers

Despite the Carolina Panthers’ mighty struggles this 2022 season, Baker Mayfield is not worried about his starting job. Mayfield hinted as much in his postgame presser after their miserable loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5, noting that he is not someone who lives and makes a big deal about the past. He […] The post ‘I live in the moment’: Baker Mayfield gets real on job security after miserable Panthers loss vs. 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Kyle Shanahan drops worrying injury updates on Nick Bosa, Jimmie Ward

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Carolina Panthers, 37-15, on Sunday. The win pushes the Niners to 3-2 but the victory came at a price. According to 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive backs Jimmie Ward and Emmanuel Moseley along with defensive end Nick Bosa suffered potentially major injuries. Per Kyle Shanahan: Jimmie Ward has […] The post Kyle Shanahan drops worrying injury updates on Nick Bosa, Jimmie Ward appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Raiders star Davante Adams shoving cameraman sparks mixed reaction from NFL Twitter

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams made headlines for the wrong reasons on Sunday night. And it’s not because of his play, but rather what he did after their Week 5 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Adams was caught on camera shoving a guy as he was walking to the tunnel. The guy–who […] The post Raiders star Davante Adams shoving cameraman sparks mixed reaction from NFL Twitter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

