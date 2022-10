LONDON- (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers strolled into London for the first time ever Sunday for a contest against the New York Giants. The Packers opened their 2:30 local time game with a scoring drive. Aaron Rodgers found Randall Cobb on a big 35-yard gain to highlight the drive, capped off by a 45-yard Mason Crosby field goal.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO