"You're here, so you don't have much of a choice anyway" Man tricks GF to pay for him and his family
Financial issues are major issues in a relationship. So discussing finances and coming to a consensus regarding who spends on what is crucial to avoid huge problems. Also, talking about finances can help the couple make plans for the long-term, like buying a house or car.
Doodle's Pitiful Reaction to His Bowl Being Empty Has People Melting
Mostly the Goldendoodle was caught on camera giving his mama the hardest time about his breakfast — and people online are absolutely loving it. Apparently, the pup was just a bit upset when he realized his breakfast wasn't in his bowl at the usual time. But luckily for us his over-the-top reaction was pretty darn funny.
My son did not learn this lesson, but I did — why I’m a stickler for making the bed
One of the most endearing habits practiced by The Hubby was established early in our marriage, and since then there’s been a special place in my heart for his attention to this household chore. I love the fact that he makes the bed every morning. I love that he does this without being reminded. Better yet: He fluffs the pillows and arranges the shams just the way I like it.
I was a Hooters girl – the hard truth about working there and the one kind of customer I hated dealing with
A FORMER Hooters employee has revealed the hard truth about working at the restaurant and the one type of customer she truly disliked serving. YouTube user Julia Shalom Jordan opened up about her experience while commenting on another former Hooters server's video that shared behind-the-scenes info on the famous chain.
I never liked kids. Then the ones across the street started writing me letters
For reasons I do not completely understand, the children who live across the street adore me. About once a month I find a love note in my mailbox, penned by the oldest girl, who is 7, and “signed” by the two younger boys, who are 4 and 1. My husband’s name, Daryl, is almost always charmingly misspelled, and never in the same way.
People Pointed Out Why They Think The Try Guys Cheating Scandal Is Actually A Big Deal After "SNL" Made Fun Of It
If you've been on the internet at all the last couple of weeks, you probably know that Ned Fulmer left the Try Guys after it came out that he was cheating on his wife with a colleague. It was a huge surprise to fans because, after all, Ned was known...
Queen Elizabeth I, Death by Make-up.
Elizabeth I, oil on panel attributed to George Gower, about 1588. Photos.com/Thinkstock. Queen Elizabeth I ruled England from November 17, 1558, until March 24, 1603, when she died. She was 69 years old and ruled for 45 years. Elizabeth never married nor had any heirs; some dubbed her the ¨Virgin Queen, ¨ and some have rumored that she died from blood poisoning caused by her makeup.
Optical illusion: The first thing you see says a lot about you
There are only a few things that cause massive internet frenzy and those include pimple popping, ingrown hair removal, Andrew Tate, and optical illusions. We’re gonna focus on the latter. Why you may ask. Well, unlike the above-mentioned, optical illusions are simple, fun, unproblematic and are not filled with puss.
Horse's Reaction to Mom Returning After Getting Stuck in Florida Is Just Delightful
No one likes being separated from their loved ones for long periods of time, especially when there is an unexpected issue that causes the separation. However, the reunions after time apart are always magical and can make the wait worth it. One horse knows the feeling of a long overdue reunion and that moment captured in this viral video is delightful.
Mind-bending optical illusion reveals if you’re persuasive or a perfectionist – so which are YOU?
THERE are many different types of optical illusions, some are like challenges for your brain and others can totally change your world view. But this illusion can reveal hidden aspects of your personality. The illustration was shared on TikTok by Chares Meriot and has has left viewers amazed by how...
Man Watches Beach Sunset With His Dog in Moving TikTok: ‘Cutest Thing I’ve Ever Seen’
A viral video of an elderly man watching the sun set over the water with his dog has restored TikTok's faith in humanity. Erika Eileen shared the heartwarming clip on TikTok, where it has amassed over 24 million views, with many viewers left crying their "heart[s] out" in the comments section.
Cat owners say they wish they'd gotten these weird-but-genius things sooner
Your cat isn’t just a pet — they’re one of your best friends: a companion who is always there when friends and family are gone; a creature to cuddle with at the end of a long, stressful day. And since your cat is always there for you, it makes sense that you would want to treat them to a few goodies every now and then. That’s why I’ve put together this list of genius (but weird) things that cat owners say they wish they’d gotten sooner.
Elephant goes crazy in viral video
The elephant was barreling toward a group of people fleeing via car and the moment was caught on video! The Tik Tok video reached over 12 million views, over 800,000 likes, and 11,000+ comments with no caption. The video was shared by Tik Tok creator, survival_animals.
"I’m Not Your Mother"
Acting out a recent conflict puts the experience in your body and, ideally, out of your head. Acting out the story slows it down so you can see the troubled parts of your relationship playing out. The goal is to solve problems as a team. Acting out the story makes...
Parent Wanting to Ban Kids From Bedroom During Certain Times Sparks Debate
"It's a pain at the time but you really will miss it when it stops," one user said. An expert told Newsweek, "use different words, like, 'mummy's quiet time.'"
It’s true, men really don’t listen to a word their wives say | Torsten Bell
Tell a man something and the information will filter through to his female partner. But it won’t work the other way round
There is no need to thank me for this valuable information. I'm doing it as a public service.
On the first day, God created the dog and said, "Sit all day by the door of your house and bark at anyone who comes in or walks past. For this, I will give you a life span of twenty years."
Help! My Roommate’s Girlfriend Peed on Our Couch. She Blames Me.
Every week, Dear Prudence answers additional questions from readers, just for Slate Plus members. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) Q. Privacy Please: I share a three-bedroom house with two guys. I pay more for the room with the private bath while they share one. Generally, the main areas are clean enough, but I wouldn’t stay in their bedrooms for love or money.
'I'm a Friendship Expert, This Is How Many Friends You Need'
Having this number of close friends could minimize your chances of developing depression.
Video of Mom Taking What Might Be a Final Swim With Her Senior Dog Has Us in Tears
One of the most painful things about being a pet owner is watching your fur baby grow old. Slowly they become more and more tired or their joints start bothering them. They, unfortunately, can't do as many things as they used to before. And TikTok user @gracieoconnnor knows that, which...
