ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Comments / 1

Related
pethelpful.com

Doodle's Pitiful Reaction to His Bowl Being Empty Has People Melting

Mostly the Goldendoodle was caught on camera giving his mama the hardest time about his breakfast — and people online are absolutely loving it. Apparently, the pup was just a bit upset when he realized his breakfast wasn't in his bowl at the usual time. But luckily for us his over-the-top reaction was pretty darn funny.
ANIMALS
Miami Herald

My son did not learn this lesson, but I did — why I’m a stickler for making the bed

One of the most endearing habits practiced by The Hubby was established early in our marriage, and since then there’s been a special place in my heart for his attention to this household chore. I love the fact that he makes the bed every morning. I love that he does this without being reminded. Better yet: He fluffs the pillows and arranges the shams just the way I like it.
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
TODAY.com

I never liked kids. Then the ones across the street started writing me letters

For reasons I do not completely understand, the children who live across the street adore me. About once a month I find a love note in my mailbox, penned by the oldest girl, who is 7, and “signed” by the two younger boys, who are 4 and 1. My husband’s name, Daryl, is almost always charmingly misspelled, and never in the same way.
RELATIONSHIPS
Sara B

Queen Elizabeth I, Death by Make-up.

Elizabeth I, oil on panel attributed to George Gower, about 1588. Photos.com/Thinkstock. Queen Elizabeth I ruled England from November 17, 1558, until March 24, 1603, when she died. She was 69 years old and ruled for 45 years. Elizabeth never married nor had any heirs; some dubbed her the ¨Virgin Queen, ¨ and some have rumored that she died from blood poisoning caused by her makeup.
ohmymag.co.uk

Optical illusion: The first thing you see says a lot about you

There are only a few things that cause massive internet frenzy and those include pimple popping, ingrown hair removal, Andrew Tate, and optical illusions. We’re gonna focus on the latter. Why you may ask. Well, unlike the above-mentioned, optical illusions are simple, fun, unproblematic and are not filled with puss.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
pethelpful.com

Horse's Reaction to Mom Returning After Getting Stuck in Florida Is Just Delightful

No one likes being separated from their loved ones for long periods of time, especially when there is an unexpected issue that causes the separation. However, the reunions after time apart are always magical and can make the wait worth it. One horse knows the feeling of a long overdue reunion and that moment captured in this viral video is delightful.
ANIMALS
Mic

Cat owners say they wish they'd gotten these weird-but-genius things sooner

Your cat isn’t just a pet — they’re one of your best friends: a companion who is always there when friends and family are gone; a creature to cuddle with at the end of a long, stressful day. And since your cat is always there for you, it makes sense that you would want to treat them to a few goodies every now and then. That’s why I’ve put together this list of genius (but weird) things that cat owners say they wish they’d gotten sooner.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
Jenn Leach

Elephant goes crazy in viral video

The elephant was barreling toward a group of people fleeing via car and the moment was caught on video! The Tik Tok video reached over 12 million views, over 800,000 likes, and 11,000+ comments with no caption. The video was shared by Tik Tok creator, survival_animals.
psychologytoday.com

"I’m Not Your Mother"

Acting out a recent conflict puts the experience in your body and, ideally, out of your head. Acting out the story slows it down so you can see the troubled parts of your relationship playing out. The goal is to solve problems as a team. Acting out the story makes...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Slate

Help! My Roommate’s Girlfriend Peed on Our Couch. She Blames Me.

Every week, Dear Prudence answers additional questions from readers, just for Slate Plus members. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) Q. Privacy Please: I share a three-bedroom house with two guys. I pay more for the room with the private bath while they share one. Generally, the main areas are clean enough, but I wouldn’t stay in their bedrooms for love or money.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy