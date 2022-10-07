You can try out the new experience by typing “Disguise costumes” in the app’s search bar to browse through Snap’s Halloween costumes. Or, you can search for specific costumes by searching for specific movies or TV shows, such as “Squid Game” or “Stranger Things,” through the Lens Explorer. Then, you’ll need to take a few full-body photos in whatever you’re wearing, and Snap’s AR technology will then apply the costume onto your photo. You can then save the picture or send it to your friends. If you like the costume, you can purchase it directly within the app. Purchases will be made through Disguise Costumes.

TV SHOWS ・ 23 HOURS AGO