My virtual torso went to Meta Connect 2022

After merging my work Facebook account (Taylor Linguini) with Meta’s new universal login system, I pushed a software update, RSVPed to Mark Zuckerberg’s big keynote and popped on that bad boy. I also popped on its USB charger because this thing doesn’t last that long to begin with and sometimes Zuckerberg likes to do a lot of words.
Shout! Factory Ups Julie Dansker To SVP Of Streaming And Content Strategy

EXCLUSIVE: Shout! Factory has promoted Julie Dansker to SVP of Streaming and Content Strategy. She had been Head of New Content Sales at the multi-platform film and TV distribution, development and production company. In her new role, Dansker will spearhead Shout’s streaming, licensing and content sales and distribution strategy — overseeing film and series content licensing and monetization across global SVOD, AVOD, pay- and free TV, and non-theatrical platform partners. She will also look to optimize Shout!’s content and FAST channel distribution. In addition to growing the company’s streaming and distribution business, Dansker will continue to collaborate with the acquisitions team to identify...
Meta announces legs

As Facebook has done every year or so, the company is shaking up their avatar products. This year as Meta focuses more heavily on the metaverse, the company made a big addition to their updated higher-detail avatars: legs. The announcement that the avatars, which were previously floating torsos with arms...
How to watch Meta Connect’s 2022 keynote (hint: Facebook)

To watch the event live, you can tune in on Meta’s own Reality Labs events page, which will be streaming starting just before the keynote kicks off. If you happen to have a Quest headset and are more committed to in-‘Verse experiences than apparently a lot of the people working on metaverse stuff inside Meta itself seem to be, you can also join a live virtual stream of the event in Horizon Worlds in the virtual Meta Square that apparently exists there.
Snapchat now lets you virtually try on and buy Halloween costumes directly within its app

You can try out the new experience by typing “Disguise costumes” in the app’s search bar to browse through Snap’s Halloween costumes. Or, you can search for specific costumes by searching for specific movies or TV shows, such as “Squid Game” or “Stranger Things,” through the Lens Explorer. Then, you’ll need to take a few full-body photos in whatever you’re wearing, and Snap’s AR technology will then apply the costume onto your photo. You can then save the picture or send it to your friends. If you like the costume, you can purchase it directly within the app. Purchases will be made through Disguise Costumes.
Wow, Booritos are on Booreal now

For one day only, October 31, customers can participate in the “BooReal sweepstakes” by taking a BeReal photo on Halloween while wearing a costume at a Chipotle restaurant, with the hashtag #booritosweepstakes. Participants must either share the photo to Instagram Stories and tag @chipotle or email sweepstakes@chipotle.com with “BooReal Sweepstakes” in the subject line.
Meta wants you to drop $1,499 on a headset to… go to work

You could just use your laptop and make do. Or, you could buy a $1,499 Quest Pro, which Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg says is built with work specifically in mind. Today, in Horizon Workrooms, Meta is adding a Personal Office feature, which lets you create your own custom slice of the metaverse to… work.
