“Proactive” and “eager” are not words most would likely use to describe Honda’s investments and general attitude in electric vehicles up to this point. The company offers a city car in Europe that’s cute but not a stellar value, and here in North America it’s had to rely on General Motors to give it something to bring to the table after the Clarity’s demise — and we won’t even see that something for another two years. So the brand’s announcement today that it’s planning to pour $3.5 billion into a 2,200-employee battery plant in Fayette County, Ohio comes as big news, even if it’s a bit tardy.

FAYETTE COUNTY, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO