Read full article on original website
Related
Jalopnik
Honda Will Start Building EVs and Their Batteries Right Here in America in 2026
“Proactive” and “eager” are not words most would likely use to describe Honda’s investments and general attitude in electric vehicles up to this point. The company offers a city car in Europe that’s cute but not a stellar value, and here in North America it’s had to rely on General Motors to give it something to bring to the table after the Clarity’s demise — and we won’t even see that something for another two years. So the brand’s announcement today that it’s planning to pour $3.5 billion into a 2,200-employee battery plant in Fayette County, Ohio comes as big news, even if it’s a bit tardy.
Jalopnik
2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid: What Do You Want to Know?
If you’re American and you’re in the market for a new car, chances are you’ve considered a Honda CR-V at some point. The big Honda has been basically the best-selling car in the best-selling segment for years now. So any update to the SUV had better be good if it wants to keep its sales records.
Jalopnik
BMW Debuts the Next-Gen M2 With 453 HP and a Six-Speed Manual
Camouflaged pictures of the new M2 have been around for a while now, and much to the chagrin of many, it looked like it was going to continue the wildly aggressive styling trends of its bigger siblings. Now, thanks to an announcement made by BMW on Tuesday, we know that it’s definitely got hyper-aggressive styling, but it’s also got a lot else going for it.
Jalopnik
What's the Best Six-Cylinder Engine?
We, as car enthusiasts, generally tend to love V8 engines. The power, the torque, the sound — by our deeds we honor him. But, as practical and reasonable people, most of us actually drive four-cylinders. Even with a turbo sitting pretty in that engine bay, halving your number of cylinders will boost your fuel economy and drastically cut tailpipe emissions.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jalopnik
Nissan to Offer Pay-as-You-Go Lease Options for Buyers
Nissan is rolling out a new lease option for buyers of certain models. Automotive News reports that Nissan’s finance arm, NMAC (Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation) has introduced a new low-mileage lease program that customers can add more miles to if they need. Called SignatureFLEX, the leases start at 5,000...
Jalopnik
At $7,500, Will This 1984 Honda CRX Save Gas and the Bank Balance?
According to the seller, today’s Nice Price or No Dice Civic CRX is a car they have owned since high school. Let’s see if we’re getting schooled on its asking price. As I noted in our conversation about last Friday’s 1994 Volvo 940 wagon, the 700/900 series of longroof does have a lot of fans. Those fans seemingly came out in droves to praise both the car and its appearance, as well as its $9,900 asking price. Ultimately, that praise translated into a solid 60 percent Nice Price win.
Jalopnik
At $11,500, Is This LT1-Powered 1982 Mercedes 380SL Truly the Best of Both Worlds?
Today’s Nice Price or No Dice 380SL carries an unassuming surprise under its hood; an LT1 out of a Corvette. Let’s see if its price tag leaves us just as surprised. When Tina Turner’s Aunty Entity first encounters Mad Max in Bartertown prior to his bout in the Thunderdome she scoffs at his appearance. After looking him up and down, Aunty summarily dismisses Max, declaring “he’s just a raggedy man.” Many of you had a similar impression upon seeing yesterday’s 1984 Honda Civic CRX. Its sun-worn appearance and non-operational registration status proved cautionary and called the seller’s $7,500 asking price into question. Ultimately, that resulted in an 80 percent No Dice loss.
Jalopnik
Shocking: People Who Buy 'Semi-Autonomous' Cars Pay Less Attention While Driving
So you bought yourself a fancy new car. One with the full suite of driver-assist features: lane keep, radar cruise, the whole shebang. The salesperson even told you it was something called “level two self-driving,” which must be better than whatever level one was. The thing basically drives itself! Surely, you can check just one text from behind the wheel, right?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jalopnik
FIA Confirms Red Bull Overspent Its 2021 Cost Cap Budget
Formula 1's governing body, the FIA, has finally released its much-anticipated conclusion regarding the overspending of $145 million cost-cap budgets in 2021. It confirms that the Red Bull Racing team did in fact significantly overspend its budget — but so far, no penalties have been announced. The FIA has...
Jalopnik
The 2023 Kia Niro Is Appealing as a Hybrid or an EV
I’ll be honest: I have my favorites when it comes to hybrid systems. To me, the most efficient hybrid is a Toyota-style ECVT setup, placed in an ugly hatchback body that I’ve probably conned myself into thinking is the pinnacle of driving efficiency. Sure, Toyota’s hybrids are mechanically robust, but in my opinion, they’re ugly, and generally not fun to drive. The power delivery is syrupy, like pouring corn-laden Mrs. Butterworth’s imitation maple syrup on a freezer-burnt Eggo waffle. In the same way that unsatisfying meal counts as adequate sustenance, those Toyota hybrids are functional transportation. For awhile, it felt like Toyota’s winning combo (and dominant sales numbers) meant every mainstream hybrid had to rigidly follow that formula.
Jalopnik
2023 Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Is a Hardcore But Friendly Supercar
The Lamborghini Huracan has had one hell of a hero’s journey since its introduction way back in 2014. We’ve seen it go from exclusively all-wheel drive to spawning rowdy rear-wheel drive variants. We’ve seen hardcore driver-focused Huracans like the Performante and STO come and go. Now, we’re seeing the end of that journey with this, the Huracan Tecnica.
Jalopnik
This Is Why We Don't Have High-Speed Rail in the U.S.
Fourteen years ago, California had a dream: To connect the state’s two largest urban centers via the nation’s first high-speed bullet train, cutting the travel time between Los Angeles and San Francisco down to a brisk two hours and forty minutes. It would cost billions and take years, but everyone agreed it was a better decision than sinking money into yet another freeway. Now, almost a decade and a half later, construction has begun on a project seemingly all but certainly doomed to fail.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
EU clears Celanese to buy DuPont unit on divestment condition
BRUSSELS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The European Commission has approved the proposed $11 billion acquisition of Dupont's mobility and materials business (DD.N) by U.S. chemicals company Celanese Corp (CE.N), on the condition that the latter divests a plastics-producing business.
Jalopnik
GreenTeam Sets a New EV Acceleration Record
You can’t really talk about acceleration these days without mentioning the Tesla Model S Plaid. It’s insanely quick, running from 0 to 60 mph in about 2.0 seconds, even beating the insanely expensive 1500-horsepower Bugatti Chiron. But it’s not actually the quickest EV in the world. At least not anymore. For that, you have to look at Germany. Specifically, Stuttgart.
Jalopnik
St. Louis Plans to Sue Hyundai and Kia Over Vehicle Thefts
Hyundai and Kia thefts are up across the country thanks to the dumb trend of instruction videos showing how to steal cars going around social media. Some cities are being hit harder than others. While Hyundai finally released a fix owners have to pay for, some cities are taking more serious steps. WION news reports that the city of St. Louis Missouri is planning to take legal action against Hyundai and Kia over the vehicle thefts.
Jalopnik
$100 Billion and 10 Years of Development Later, and Self-Driving Cars Can Barely Turn Left
Five years ago, we asked the question “What If Autonomous Cars Just Never Happen?” And sure, then we seemed like just naysayers of an exciting, paradigm-shifting disrupting industry, but here we are, and AVs don’t seem any closer to a reality. Despite mega genius Elon Musk promising...
Jalopnik
Michigan Carvana Dealership Suspended for Being Awful (Update)
Carvana, the relatively new CarMax competitor, hasn’t exactly been in the news for good reasons lately. Just a quick search shows it’s bleeding cash, it laid off workers the same day it spend $2.2 billion buying an auction company, it lost its ability to sell cars in Illinois twice, and customers have been filing tons of complaints. So it probably shouldn’t be surprising to hear that Carvana’s in trouble yet again.
Jalopnik
Uber's Background Check Company Sucks
You probably haven’t heard of the background check reporting company Inflection before, but you’ve almost definitely know the companies that use its services. And the companies that use Checkr, the company that recently bought Inflection. Uber, Airbnb, Turo, and DraftKings are all customers. In theory, it’s a useful...
Comments / 1