Phys.org
Airborne chemical sends unmistakable biological signal, may show evidence of life on other planets
Broccoli, along with other plants and microorganisms, emit gases to help them expel toxins. Scientists believe these gases could provide compelling evidence of life on other planets. These types of gases are made when organisms add a carbon and three hydrogen atoms to an undesirable chemical element. This process, called...
Phys.org
New broad-spectrum antibiotic comes from a pathogenic bacterium in potatoes
The growing threat of antimicrobial resistance has led researchers to search for new compounds everywhere. This week in mBio, a multinational team of researchers in Europe report the discovery of a new antifungal antibiotic named solanimycin. The compound, initially isolated from a pathogenic bacterium that infects potatoes, appears to be produced by a broad spectrum of related plant pathogenic bacteria.
Phys.org
Clip provides first proof of orcas killing white sharks
Scientists have published new findings confirming that orcas hunt great white sharks, after the marine mammal was captured on camera killing one of the world's largest sea predators. A pod of killer whales is seen chasing sharks during an hour-long pursuit off Mossel Bay, a port town in the southern...
Phys.org
Scientists hit their creative peak early in their careers, study finds
A new study provides the best evidence to date that scientists overall are most innovative and creative early in their careers. Findings showed that, on one important measure, the impact of biomedical scientists' published work drops by between one-half to two-thirds over the course of their careers. "That's a huge...
Phys.org
Landscape of molecular contacts: How SARS-CoV-2 communicates with human cells
What exactly are the molecular interactions between the virus causing COVID-19 and its human host? How might our genetic differences cause different disease courses? And how do still-emerging virus variants differ in their host-virus interactions? To get to the bottom of these questions, an international team of researchers has generated a systematic map of molecular contacts between the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its human host.
Phys.org
Topological materials become switchable
A donut is not a breakfast roll. Those are two very clearly distinguishable objects: One has a hole, the other does not. In mathematics, the two shapes are said to be topologically different—you cannot transform one into the other by small, continuous deformations. Therefore, the difference between them is robust to perturbations: Even if you knead and bend the bun it still doesn't look like a donut.
Phys.org
Discovery of a new antibiotic against resistant pathogens
For a long time, antibiotics were considered a silver bullet against bacterial infections. Over time, many pathogens have adapted to resist antibiotics, so the search for new drugs is becoming increasingly important. An international team of researchers including scientists at the University of Basel, has now discovered a new antibiotic by computational analysis and deciphered its mode of action. Their study is an important step in the development of new effective drugs.
Phys.org
Research finds unprecedented levels of insects damaging plants
Insects today are causing unprecedented levels of damage to plants, even as insect numbers decline, according to new research led by University of Wyoming scientists. The first-of-its-kind study compares insect herbivore damage of modern-era plants with that of fossilized leaves from as far back as the Late Cretaceous period, nearly 67 million years ago. The findings appear in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Phys.org
Best way to estimate costs for invasive plant removal? Get out and dig
Plants are designed to travel. They might not stand up and walk, but many plants produce seeds or other bits that can be carried long distances by wind or animals and start growing. While that might be great news for the plant, escapes like these can disrupt natural ecosystems and be costly to remove.
Phys.org
Climate change and deforestation may drive tree-dwelling primates to the ground, large-scale study shows
A large-scale study of 47 species of monkeys and lemurs has found that climate change and deforestation are driving these tree-dwelling animals to the ground, where they are at higher risk due to lack of preferred food and shelter, and may experience more negative interaction with humans and domestic animals.
Phys.org
Study shows shaker channel mutation differs structurally from human potassium channels
Potassium (K+) channels are small, highly specialized conduits within every living cell that are responsible for the extremely selective and rapid transport of K+ ions across cell membranes. Voltage-gated potassium (Kv) channels are potassium-specific transmembrane channels that also are sensitive to voltage changes within the cell's membrane where a selectivity filter chooses K+ ions over sodium (Na+).
Phys.org
Protective effects of ginsenoside CK against oxidative stress-induced neuronal damage
Oxidative stress is an important pathogenic mechanism in degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease. Although ginsenoside compound K (CK) is protective against neuronal oxidative damage, the underlying mechanism remains to be understood. In an article published in Acta Materia Medica, the protective effects of ginsenoside CK against oxidative stress damage...
Phys.org
Study explores the potential for mechanical devices to clear the ocean of plastics
Mechanical devices are increasingly being considered as a potential way to help address plastic pollution found globally in marine environments. However, a new study suggests that while they do remove plastics and other items of marine litter, the quantities of litter removed can be comparatively low and they can also trap marine organisms.
Phys.org
Pet parenting style influences dog behavior, study finds
Dogs with owners who have high expectations and are highly responsive to their dog's behavior and needs are more social, more secure when away from their owners and more persistent problem solvers, an Oregon State University study found. "We found that pet parenting style does predict patterns of dog behavior...
