ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Comments / 33

Monica
4d ago

Give this farce up already! International drug smuggling is a crime in EVERY country, with severe sentences in them all! BG is no hostage, she is a criminal serving a sentence for a serious crime!

Reply
7
edward degutes
2d ago

Yeah she's a hostage of the consequences of her choices. She chose to put the Cannibis vape cartridges in her luggage. And got arrested, tried and convicted in Russian not Any united states'court. She made her choices now live with the consequences. She will be back in the Country in 9 years.

Reply(1)
5
Rosemary Griffith
4d ago

Oh paleeeeze! Brian Grinder is right where he belongs! He broke the laws of a country that don't play....transgender or not, he's committed to a crime, confessed and now must face the consequences.End of story......

Reply
4
Related
Bossip

Steph Curry Opens Up About ‘The Threat’ Of Donald Trump, Says Biden Administration Rebuffed His Offer To Help Free Brittney Griner

NBA superstar Steph Curry is keeping his thoughts plain about former commander-in-orange-white-nationalist-grief Donald Trump and the “threat” he poses to America. “Take Trump seriously? Of course,” Curry told Rolling Stone in an interview about his activism for the magazine’s October cover story. “Most of his rhetoric—before he was president, during his last four years, and even now, if he tries to run again—has a tone of divisiveness that doesn’t have a place in our country.”
NBA
Popculture

Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long

Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gayle King
Person
Brittney Griner
rolling out

Tekashi 6ix9ine slams Brittney Griner during trip to Russia

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has given folks new reasons who detest the diminutive emcee. During a concert tour stop in Russia, Tekashi actually had the intestinal fortitude to say “f— Brittney Griner” while touring the capital city of Russia over the weekend. Meanwhile, Griner is languishing in a...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Concerning Brittney Griner News

The sports world continues to grow in concern for WNBA star Brittney Griner, especially following the heartbreaking comments from her wife, Cherelle. This past week, Griner's wife, Cherelle, spoke with CBS News, informing Gayle King that the WNBA star is not doing well imprisoned in Russia. "I think I cried...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy