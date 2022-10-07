Read full article on original website
Monica
4d ago
Give this farce up already! International drug smuggling is a crime in EVERY country, with severe sentences in them all! BG is no hostage, she is a criminal serving a sentence for a serious crime!
Reply
7
edward degutes
2d ago
Yeah she's a hostage of the consequences of her choices. She chose to put the Cannibis vape cartridges in her luggage. And got arrested, tried and convicted in Russian not Any united states'court. She made her choices now live with the consequences. She will be back in the Country in 9 years.
Reply(1)
5
Rosemary Griffith
4d ago
Oh paleeeeze! Brian Grinder is right where he belongs! He broke the laws of a country that don't play....transgender or not, he's committed to a crime, confessed and now must face the consequences.End of story......
Reply
4
Comments / 33