Lincoln, AR

Crews battle major fire at Latco Truss in Lincoln

By Jacob Smith
 4 days ago

LINCOLN, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Multiple fire departments were on the scene battling a large fire at a Latco Truss warehouse in Lincoln, Arkansas Friday morning.

According to Central EMS, calls for the fire came in at 9:42 a.m. Crews from Lincoln, Farmington, Prairie Grove, Cincinnati, and Marrow fire departments responded to the scene.

Former Arkansas Legislator Nate Bell took a video of the incident on his cell phone and shared it with KNWA/FOX24. In the video, he can be heard saying the fire continues to grow and multiple explosions could be heard.

Highway 62 near the plan has been closed as crews work to extinguish the flames.

There have been no injuries reported at this time.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided when it becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

KHBS

One person killed following a vehicle-pedestrian accident in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas State Police tells 40/29 News that one person was killed after a vehicle-pedestrian accident. The accident occurred on the northbound off-ramp of exit 65 in Fayetteville, near Stephen Carr Memorial Boulevard. The accident stalled traffic on Interstate 49 around 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Currently,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Fire breaks out at Arkansas warehouse

LINCOLN, Ark. — Crews are on the scene of a fire at a warehouse in Lincoln, Arkansas. According to Central EMS, crews were called to the Latco Truss warehouse on Pridemore Drive around 9:42 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7. The Lincoln Fire Department (LFD) arrived at the scene at 9:45 a.m.
LINCOLN, AR
Lincoln, AR
Lincoln, AR
Prairie Grove, AR
Lincoln, AR
Farmington, AR
Arkansas State
5NEWS

Man shot during 'neighbor dispute' in Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Deputies are investigating after a "neighbor dispute" led to a shooting in Crawford County. Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante says the shooting happened Sunday, Oct. 9, on River Overlook Loop in the Beverly Hills neighborhood just north of Van Buren. Damante says a man...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas

If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

92-year-old killed crossing the street in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. — One person is dead after a pedestrian vehicle accident in Rogers Saturday afternoon. According to a fatal crash report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, 92-year-old Billy Dee Murrary of Rogers was crossing S Pinnacle Hills Parkway near the Private Drive of 5000 Pauline Whitaker Parkway, which is near the Walmart Neighborhood Market.
ROGERS, AR
5NEWS

Hundreds of vendors setting up for War Eagle Fair

HINDSVILLE, Ark. — The 68th annual War Eagle Fair begins this week in Northwest Arkansas. The event usually brings hundreds of thousands of people to the Hindsville area each year. This year's fair begins Thursday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 16. You can visit the vendors from 8 a.m....
HINDSVILLE, AR
KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

