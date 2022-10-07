ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Sign Up To Participate In The Durham Holiday Parade

By Karen Clark
FOXY 107.1-104.3
FOXY 107.1-104.3
 4 days ago

Parade Participants

The application period for parade participants is October 3 – November 7, 2022.

All applications will be reviewed after the deadline on Monday, November 7 and notified of their status by Friday, November 11. If your application is accepted, you will be billed and have 3 business days to pay.

If you enroll after Monday, November 7 you will be placed on the waiting list and staff will review your application and notify you upon acceptance as space allows.

Instructions to apply:

1. Enroll online. Visit ActiveNet to register for any of the following parade units:

  • Walking Group
  • Walking and Vehicle*
  • Vehicle Group*
  • Motorcycle Group*
  • Horse
  • Marching Band
  • City Department

*Limit 10 vehicles per organization

2. You will be required to create an account if you do not already have one.

3. Answer all questions and submit your enrollment.

4. Keep a transaction receipt or your records.

Parade Unit Fees
General Unit Resident $75
General Unit Non-Resident $90
School Marching Band $0
City Department $0

Float Rental: Want to rent a professional float? A limited number of floats can be rented on a first come first served basis. After you apply you will be contacted with photos of the available floats to select your float. Please visit ActiveNet to rent your float.

Float Rental Fees
City Resident $750
Non-City Resident $775

Rain Procedure: Please be prepared in the case of rain, snow, or other inclement weather. In the case of a weather event, the festival coordinator will consider and determine suspension or cancellation of any part or the entire event. You should not leave the parade area before the festival coordinator announces suspension or cancellation of the event. If you choose to leave before an official suspension or cancellation is made by the festival coordinator, no refund of event fees will be returned to the organization.

Refunds: No deposit and rental fees will be refunded for cancellations less than 30 calendar days prior to the proposed date of the event. Exceptions include when the cancellation is a result of an act of nature or the event is cancelled by DPR due to unforeseen circumstances. Please allow two to four weeks for processing. All refunds will be mailed to the individual, business, or organization’s address on the application.

