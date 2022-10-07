ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNET

How to Apply for Student Loan Forgiveness and When the Application Will Open

Student loan borrowers this month can expect the loan debt forgiveness application to open. Those who are eligible are encouraged to apply to get as much as $20,000 relieved from their student loan debt. The White House says the plan will help more than 40 million Americans and eliminate student loan debt for 20 million people.
Kiplinger

Borrowers Over 50 With Student Loan Debt

Student loan debt is not just holding back young adults. It’s increasingly an issue for older people, sending many of them into default and threatening retirement plans for some. In fact, people aged 60 and older are the fastest growing age segment of the student loan market, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Money

The IRS Is Sending Special Refund Checks to 1.6 Million Taxpayers This Month

You may receive a surprise in the mail from the IRS this month — but don't worry, it's a good one. The federal agency is sending out $1.2 billion in collective refunds or credits to roughly 1.6 million taxpayers who got hit with fees for filing their 2019 or 2020 federal income tax returns late. The majority of eligible Americans are set to receive those refunds by the end of September.
Business Insider

Student-loan borrowers will automatically receive refunds on pandemic-era payments if they qualify for Biden's debt relief

The Education Department updated guidance on the process for receiving student-loan payment refunds. Borrowers who apply for and receive Biden's debt cancellation will get refunds automatically. Others can still qualify, but they will have to call their servicer to start the process. President Joe Biden's Education Department quietly posted new...
Business Insider

Millions of student-loan borrowers had their debt transferred to new companies over the past year — and it resulted in payment errors for 'hundreds of thousands of accounts,' a federal consumer watchdog says

Millions of student-loan borrowers were transferred to new companies over the past year. The CFPB found those transfers resulted in significant errors on borrowers' balances. Many borrowers received inaccurate bills and errors tracking their payment progress. Last year, a number of student-loan companies announced they were ending their federal contracts,...
The Hill

Millions of low-income Americans still eligible for COVID stimulus, watchdog says

As many as 10 million people may still be entitled to receive a COVID-19 stimulus payment, the government’s internal watchdog said Tuesday. Americans with little or no income, who are not required to pay taxes, have until Nov. 15 to complete a simplified tax return in order to get their stimulus checks, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a blog post.
CNET

