Southfield’s Doner Partners Network Adds L.A. Creative Agency Via Acquisition

Doner, a full-service agency based in Southfield, has marked its 85 th anniversary by welcoming Los Angeles creative agency Wolfgang to the Doner Partners Network (DPN). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

As part of this acquisition by Stagwell, part of the DPN, the founding partners of Wolfgang will take on leadership roles within the DPN and enhance the network’s West Coast presence. These moves come as the DPN accelerates momentum with new business wins and industry accolades.

“Doner is not an agency that rests on its laurels, or really rests at all.” says David DeMuth, CEO and chair of the DPN. “In our 85 th year, we continue to grow, evolve, and innovate, and that continues to attract top talent. We’re certain Colin will make an immediate impact as Doner’s CCO and thrilled for what’s ahead as Wolfgang joins the DPN.”

Colin Jeffery, currently chief creative officer of Wolfgang, will become the CCO of Doner. Jeffery has driven success as CCO at Wolfgang, and before that, as CCO of David & Goliath for more than 10 years.

Among Jeffery’s long list of accolades include being credited with helping KIA Motors become one of the fastest growing car brands in the U.S. He brings with him global experience in Singapore and South Africa, and category expertise across consumer-packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, sports, travel, gaming, alcoholic beverage, entertainment, and lifestyle.

Jeffery will oversee Doner and Wolfgang’s creative departments in his newly appointed role, leading all innovation and delivering purposeful and culturally relevant creative work.

“Doner has an incredible legacy and has created a wide range of iconic work over the years,” says Jeffery. “The agency’s ‘At the intersection of Modern and Main Street’ positioning is smart, widely relatable, and very much in tune with the times. I’m looking forward to helping our clients create the next chapter of famous, transformational work. And with Doner’s diverse and impressive client roster, there’s opportunity all around us.”

Mike Geiger, CEO of Wolfgang and former president of JWT North America, has also been appointed CEO of production studio Cahoots. Under Geiger’s leadership, Cahoots will continue to provide clients within the DPN, and the industry, access to top-tier directorial talent and innovative and efficient postproduction capabilities, while expanding its offerings and talent roster.

Seema Miller, co-founder, president, and CSO of Wolfgang, will remain in that role, and lead strategic and new business initiatives across Stagwell. Miller has held leadership roles in strategic planning at David&Goliath, Wieden+Kennedy, and Leo Burnett.

Stagwell acquired a minority interest in Wolfgang in 2019. Today’s acquisition brings Wolfgang fully into the Stagwell and DPN family.

The post Southfield’s Doner Partners Network Adds L.A. Creative Agency Via Acquisition appeared first on DBusiness Magazine .