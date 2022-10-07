ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

East Riverfront Streetscapes in Detroit Will Get Makeover from Bedrock

By Jake Bekemeyer
DBusiness Magazine
DBusiness Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27J8tl_0iQ7iaWR00
Bedrock’s east riverfront portfolio in Detroit will see upgrades to its walkability and public art scene following Bedrock’s activations and plans. // Stock Photo

Bedrock, a Midwest real estate developer managing more than 100 properties throughout Detroit and Cleveland, has revealed plans for a series of beautification projects aimed at enhancing the vibrancy and walkability of its east riverfront portfolio in Detroit.

Located midway between Hart Plaza and Belle Isle, Bedrock’s property consists of more than 900,000-square-feet of deployable office, amenity, and residential space, combined with approximately 1,600 parking spots.

“Due to the efforts of the community and the Riverfront Conservancy, the Detroit Riverfront is already a terrific public asset,” says Kofi Bonner, CEO of Bedrock. “The millions of visitors and residents on the Riverfront are a testament to the concentrated efforts of the many public, private, and philanthropic entities supporting this important area of town.  The various public enhancements being announced today represent our initial contribution to the continuous improvement of the Riverfront.”

In collaboration with the city of Detroit, the improvements underway include the strategic placement of planters, flowers and trees, benches, and lighting. Public artwork, curated by Library Street Collective, will be placed along Atwater Street, Chene, and Joseph Campau Avenue to enhance established institutions such as the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre and Atwater Brewery.

“We have been proud to be a part of the Detroit community, and specifically, the Rivertown neighborhood for the past 25 years,” says Katy McBrady, president of Atwater Brewery. “As long-term tenants of the neighborhood we are delighted to hear about Bedrock’s plans and look forward to the next chapter for our community.”

Streetscape and artwork deployments include:

New event lawn: The parking lot adjacent to Atwater Brewery will be reconfigured as an event lawn complete with custom planters and foliage. Festoon lights will be placed across Joseph Campau Avenue and the lot will be lined with boxed planters to provide a sense of community and ambiance.

New boardwalk: Bedrock will construct a boardwalk complete with benches and festoons along the frontage of Atwater — connecting Valade Park to Joseph Campau. The addition of RGB lighting on the existing trees will create a livelier and pedestrian-friendly neighborhood setting.

New up-lighting: All Bedrock-owned buildings will feature new façade up-lighting. This will increase ambient light levels and enhance the feeling of warmth and community.

Public art installations will include local Detroit artists’ murals and installations throughout the riverfront reflective of the broader community and to enhance well-established establishments such as the Aretha Franklin Amphitheater. These art installations will further beautify the area, act as conversation starters, and further offer one-of-a-kind experiences for both residents and visitors alike.

“As a riverfront destination for 35 years, we welcome the continued beautification and neighborhood enhancements for all to experience and enjoy,” says Shahida Mausi, president and CEO of The Right Productions. “The melding of the legacy of the synergy of great artists across genres is exciting and is certain to create an inspiring place to work and live.”

Specifically, Bedrock and Library Street Collective will engage with The Gilda Snowden Estate to create a custom mural in memory of Snowden’s legacy in the city of Detroit. The mural will extend across the entire southwestern facing of the 5-story Atwater Brewery parking lot structure.

Local Detroit artist Patrick Ethen will design and install a beautiful and mesmerizing light installation, and Ellen Rutt to paint a 200-foot street mural along Atwater Street between Chene and Joseph Campau Avenue.

Darius Barber will install a series of illuminated structures embedded with images based on iconic musicians with ties to Motown and Detroit. Historic photos will serve as inspiration and portrait will be created to honor the music legend, Aretha Franklin.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to share my talents, especially in this aspect,” says Barber. “I find music to be extremely inspirational — it’s a wonderful connector. The language and the practice of instrumentation and vocalization helped build my artistic identity. As we know, Detroit helped shape the world’s musical identity, so to paint these portraits of legendary musicians is an honor.”

Bedrock will continue to pilot and deploy a variety of forward-thinking urban design, district systems, and innovative technology aimed at enhancing neighborhood design along the riverfront.

“Jefferson East, having worked to support the Rivertown neighborhood for years, is thrilled to have Bedrock as a major anchor and investor to further the revitalization of this amazing and historic Detroit community,” says Josh Elling, CEO of Jefferson East Inc. “This important work will promote walkability, create a sense of place and establish wonderful amenities for residents, all Detroiters and visitors in the Rivertown neighborhood and the Detroit Riverwalk.”

Specific details will be released later this year as Bedrock further positions the riverfront as the ideal sustainable urban neighborhood.

The post East Riverfront Streetscapes in Detroit Will Get Makeover from Bedrock appeared first on DBusiness Magazine .

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

These zip codes have the highest home values in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Home values vary widely across Metro Detroit, shifting significantly from zip code to zip code. According to data from September, some of the the lowest Metro Detroit home values can be found in zip codes in Detroit, Ecorse and Inkster -- but where are the homes with the highest value?
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit’s Birwood Wall, built in 1941 to racially segregate neighborhoods, gets historical marker

DETROIT – A wall built in Detroit in 1941 to racially segregate Black and white neighborhoods has received historic designation from the state of Michigan. The Birwood Wall, sometimes referred to as the Eight Mile Wall, was built by a white real estate developer in the Eight Mile and Wyoming area. It was meant to separate a newly build white subdivision, Blackstone Park, from an existing Black neighborhood nearby.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
DBusiness Magazine

Execs and Their Pets

When the COVID-19 pandemic caused more companies to send their employees home to work, pet adoptions went through the roof. Now, as more people return to their workplaces, they’re bringing […] The post Execs and Their Pets appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit launches JumpStart program to lure unemployed residents into workforce

Mayor Mike Duggan is seeking community organizations to partner with the city to help unemployed residents reenter the job market. The program, dubbed JumpStart, seeks groups that are already helping residents gain employment and training opportunities to connect them with new jobs across Detroit. Duggan said employers in Detroit are looking to fill 11,000 jobs and the new program could help break the cycle of intergenerational poverty.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aretha Franklin
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tasty Tuesday: Michigan & Trumbull pizza

DETROIT – We’re showcasing the best-of-the-best for National Pizza Month, and this Tasty Tuesday is no different: Check out the offerings at Michigan & Trumbull Pizza in Detroit -- they’re sure to make your mouth water. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Detroiters#Flowers And Trees#Bedrock#Belle Isle#Business Industry#Linus Business#Real Estate#The Detroit Riverfront
fox2detroit.com

Michigan man ignores $100,000 lottery call • Detroit rapper's song about trashed car • Jellyfish in Brighton

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man ignores an unrecognized call from Michigan Lottery that he'd won $100,000 from a second chance game, a Detroit rapper's newest song calls out his insurance company and a Livonia collision shop when his car was damaged even more at the business, and jellyfish were spotted by a FOX 2 Photo Journalist floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond near Brighton: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Evrod Cassimy Announces New Music and Farewell Concert

“Evrod Cassimy, Morning News Anchor for WDIV-TV Local 4, is leaving the station and the city of Detroit. He’s going out in a big way, giving back to the city he’s called home for the past nine years. With the release of his latest project, “The Life of...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit paying residents to get jobs

A new approach to helping people find jobs in Detroit involves paying them. The city is hoping to help people who have been on long-term unemployment or have criminal records find work.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ClickOnDetroit.com

Christy McDonald: Why I decided to join WDIV

My 13-year-old daughter found me standing in front of my closet last night. “What are you going to wear tomorrow? It’s kind of like your first day of school!”. I laughed because she was so right. I didn’t have a new outfit or backpack – but I had that same feeling of starting something new, slightly unknown, and very exciting.
DETROIT, MI
DBusiness Magazine

DBusiness Magazine

Troy, MI
47
Followers
71
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Business, Economy, Executives, Lawyers, Lifestyles, News, Press Releases

 https://www.dbusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy