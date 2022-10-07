Package delivered to Clay County Courthouse caused scare

LIBERTY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking delivery drivers for a favor following an overnight scare.

Deputies asked drivers not to leave unmarked packages on the steps of the Clay County Courthouse.

Kansas City, Missouri’s Bomb Squad responded to the courthouse in Liberty around 10:30 p.m. Thursday after someone reported a suspicious box near the building.

After investigating the box, bomb experts with the police department determined the box contained snacks someone ordered and it was not a danger to the building, or anyone inside.

