Janice Lou Perkins Krauss, 85, passed away quietly on Oct. 2, 2022 at Ingraham Manor in Bristol. Janice was born on July 22, 1937 in Owensboro, KY to Mamie Lee (Thompson) Perkins and J Dewey Perkins. She was born into a musical Methodist family. Her grandfather William Prince Perkins was a Methodist minister, and her grandmother Susan Perkins was an early Methodist lay speaker. Her father was a choral bass singer, and her mother a church pianist and organist. Janice learned her skills from her mother.

