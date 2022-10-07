ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

Bristol Press

Rams is shut out by Windsor 49-0

For the second week in a row, the Bristol Central football team was dominated by a CCC Tier 2 opponent. The Rams turned the ball over five times and gave up 418 yards in total offense while surrendering seven touchdowns in a 49-0 home loss to Windsor. It was the...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Janice Lou Perkins Krauss

Janice Lou Perkins Krauss, 85, passed away quietly on Oct. 2, 2022 at Ingraham Manor in Bristol. Janice was born on July 22, 1937 in Owensboro, KY to Mamie Lee (Thompson) Perkins and J Dewey Perkins. She was born into a musical Methodist family. Her grandfather William Prince Perkins was a Methodist minister, and her grandmother Susan Perkins was an early Methodist lay speaker. Her father was a choral bass singer, and her mother a church pianist and organist. Janice learned her skills from her mother.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Louis L. Kempton

Louis L. Kempton, 83, of Southington, beloved widower of Carol Jean (Brunetto) Kempton, entered Heaven on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, New Britain Campus, after a short illness. Louis was born in Bristol on Nov. 24, 1938, and was the son of the late Willard Sr. and Theresa (Bossi) Kempton.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Sallie M. Norcross

Sallie M. Norcross, 76 of Bristol, passed away on Tuesday Oct. 4, 2022. Born Aug. 15th, 1946 in Monticello, NY, she was a loving wife and mother, in addition to working at Shop Rite of Bristol for many years as a dedicated employee. Sallie is survived by her husband, Kenneth...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol Veterans Council will hold annual Veterans Day Ceremony

BRISTOL – The Bristol Veterans Council will hold its annual Veterans Day Ceremony Nov. 11 at American Legion Post 2. The ceremony to honor veterans will be held at 11 a.m. at the Post at 22 Hooker Court. It will begin with the ringing of the bell from the USS Kidd by Joe Caminiti.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Southington police blotter

Christopher J. Brazie, 46, of 85 Arch St., New Britain, was charged Sept. 27 with fifth degree larceny. Virgil Brazie, 48, of 160 W. Washington St., was charged Sept. 27 with fifth degree larceny. Chelsea Flagge, 29, of 5 Elm Court, was charged Sept. 27 with having dogs with no...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Bristol Press

Blood drive held in honor of Bristol resident

BRISTOL – “You’re giving people like Pete a second chance at live” - The Bristol Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and American Red Cross held a blood drive Monday in honor of resident Pete Pelkey. The blood drive, held at the St. Gregory CCD Center at...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Southington Italian clubs celebrate Columbus Day

SOUTHINGTON – Town residents, led by local Italian heritage organizations, gathered at the Christopher Columbus statue at the Municipal Center Monday in celebration of Columbus Day. More than two-dozen residents gathered around the statue to celebrate Columbus’ voyage of discovery in 1492. Mums were placed at the base of...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Woman, 1-year-old seriously injured in Southington crash

SOUTHINGTON – A woman and her young child were seriously injured over the holiday weekend during a four-car crash. Police said the crash was reported Friday, around 2 p.m., on West Street, in the area of Winterberry Gardens. A motorist driving a Chevrolet Colorado was attempting to leave the Winterberry parking lot when a collision with an Infiniti EX35 occurred.
SOUTHINGTON, CT

