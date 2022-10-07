Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
Rams is shut out by Windsor 49-0
For the second week in a row, the Bristol Central football team was dominated by a CCC Tier 2 opponent. The Rams turned the ball over five times and gave up 418 yards in total offense while surrendering seven touchdowns in a 49-0 home loss to Windsor. It was the...
Bristol Press
Janice Lou Perkins Krauss
Janice Lou Perkins Krauss, 85, passed away quietly on Oct. 2, 2022 at Ingraham Manor in Bristol. Janice was born on July 22, 1937 in Owensboro, KY to Mamie Lee (Thompson) Perkins and J Dewey Perkins. She was born into a musical Methodist family. Her grandfather William Prince Perkins was a Methodist minister, and her grandmother Susan Perkins was an early Methodist lay speaker. Her father was a choral bass singer, and her mother a church pianist and organist. Janice learned her skills from her mother.
Bristol Press
Louis L. Kempton
Louis L. Kempton, 83, of Southington, beloved widower of Carol Jean (Brunetto) Kempton, entered Heaven on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, New Britain Campus, after a short illness. Louis was born in Bristol on Nov. 24, 1938, and was the son of the late Willard Sr. and Theresa (Bossi) Kempton.
Bristol Press
Sallie M. Norcross
Sallie M. Norcross, 76 of Bristol, passed away on Tuesday Oct. 4, 2022. Born Aug. 15th, 1946 in Monticello, NY, she was a loving wife and mother, in addition to working at Shop Rite of Bristol for many years as a dedicated employee. Sallie is survived by her husband, Kenneth...
Bristol Press
Bristol Veterans Council will hold annual Veterans Day Ceremony
BRISTOL – The Bristol Veterans Council will hold its annual Veterans Day Ceremony Nov. 11 at American Legion Post 2. The ceremony to honor veterans will be held at 11 a.m. at the Post at 22 Hooker Court. It will begin with the ringing of the bell from the USS Kidd by Joe Caminiti.
Bristol Press
Southington police blotter
Christopher J. Brazie, 46, of 85 Arch St., New Britain, was charged Sept. 27 with fifth degree larceny. Virgil Brazie, 48, of 160 W. Washington St., was charged Sept. 27 with fifth degree larceny. Chelsea Flagge, 29, of 5 Elm Court, was charged Sept. 27 with having dogs with no...
Bristol Press
Blood drive held in honor of Bristol resident
BRISTOL – “You’re giving people like Pete a second chance at live” - The Bristol Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and American Red Cross held a blood drive Monday in honor of resident Pete Pelkey. The blood drive, held at the St. Gregory CCD Center at...
Bristol Press
Southington Italian clubs celebrate Columbus Day
SOUTHINGTON – Town residents, led by local Italian heritage organizations, gathered at the Christopher Columbus statue at the Municipal Center Monday in celebration of Columbus Day. More than two-dozen residents gathered around the statue to celebrate Columbus’ voyage of discovery in 1492. Mums were placed at the base of...
Bristol Press
Woman, 1-year-old seriously injured in Southington crash
SOUTHINGTON – A woman and her young child were seriously injured over the holiday weekend during a four-car crash. Police said the crash was reported Friday, around 2 p.m., on West Street, in the area of Winterberry Gardens. A motorist driving a Chevrolet Colorado was attempting to leave the Winterberry parking lot when a collision with an Infiniti EX35 occurred.
Bristol Press
Bristol man pleads guilty to leaving nails outside children's museum, police departments in Plymouth, Bristol
BRISTOL -- A Bristol man has pleaded guilty to dumping nails outside the police departments in Plymouth and Bristol, as well as a children’s museum and preschool in the city. Ryan Ciafardoni, 39, of 62 Pleasant St., struck a plea bargain last week in New Britain Superior Court. During...
