ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Chick-fil-A plans teardown, rebuild of Daytona's International Speedway Blvd. restaurant

By Mark Harper, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RGe3B_0iQ7he5Y00

Patrons of the popular restaurant at the highly visible intersection of International Speedway and Williamson boulevards in Daytona Beach may have to EAT MOR CHIKIN elsewhere for a few months.

Chick-fil-A #0866, 100 N. Williamson Blvd., has plans to close, tear down its building, and rebuild with a newer model.

The Daytona Beach City Commission passed on first reading, without discussion, a rezoning of the 1.2-acre site passed by some 40,000 vehicles daily. A public hearing on the matter is scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at the City Commission chambers.

Help Offered:Daytona Beach area restaurants feed residents after Tropical Storm Ian — how you can help

Open, Closed or Damaged?:Waterfront restaurants in Daytona Beach area after Hurricane Ian

'Road Needs Improvement':Millions in upgrades coming to Mason Avenue

Plans include two 10-foot-wide drive-thru lanes, a new order canopy on the building's west side and outdoor seating to the north. The city is requiring nine additional parking spaces.

The building will be expanded from 3,295 to 4,960 square feet.

The developer's agreement with the city also calls for onsite storm water retention/detention facilities. Chick-fil-A must file for construction permits within 18 months of the rezoning approval.

Kendra Lewis, the permit manager of Interplan LLC, said if all goes according to plan, the store will close in early December for a few months.

Hannah Ward, a city planner, presented the plans at an Aug. 25 Planning Board meeting, where they received unanimous consent.

"We initially got the rezoning request in 2019 and it took that long for them to negotiate with the adjacent property owner to obtain the additional nine spaces they needed," Ward said. "It's pretty much been in staff review for the past couple years."

She said the franchise owner, Chris Kirby, and Lewis have met all of the city's requirements.

Kirby, who did not return a call seeking comment Friday, said he plans to work with other area Chick-fil-A operators, including DeLand, Orange City, Port Orange and Ormond Beach, to temporarily transfer his employees. If they are not offered positions that pay them the same amount they are making in Daytona Beach, Kirby said he will offset the difference.

Planning Board member Mike McLean had a question about the plans to stack vehicles into the drive-through lanes. The design allows for 38 vehicles at one time to squeeze into the two drive-through lanes.

"If anyone's been by Chick-fil-A, you know how crazy it can be, especially at lunchtime," McLean said. "Let's assume all 38 are being queued. We're not going to have an issue with traffic either going out to ISB or Williamson, are we?"

Ward said the redesign "is intended to resolve that issue."

When board members commented that at times the line from the Chick-fil-A drive through sometimes does spill out onto International Speedway Boulevard, city Planning Director Dennis Mrozek noted that the redesign requires vehicles entering the drive-through to do so toward the back of the restaurant, further away from the roadway.

"We've been waiting a long time for this one," Lewis told planning board members.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to The Daytona Beach News-Journal using the link at the top of the page.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wmfe.org

A look at Volusia businesses after Hurricane Ian drenched the region

The National Weather Service reported that New Smyrna Beach and Edgewater saw more than 19 inches of rain when Hurricane Ian hit Volusia County. In East Central Florida, Volusia saw the most rainfall from the storm. WMFE’s Talia Blake spoke with Stephanie Ford, Southeast Volusia Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, about how businesses are doing now after the storm.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Local
Florida Restaurants
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
City
Deland, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Cars
Local
Florida Cars
Daytona Beach, FL
Food & Drinks
City
Ormond Beach, FL
City
Port Orange, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Orange City, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Lifestyle
flaglerlive.com

Beach Front Grille of Flagler Beach, as ‘Loopers,’ Wins Former Green Lion Lease at Palm Harbor Golf

A proposal by Jamie Bourdeau and Dudley Shaw, owners of Beach Front Grille in Flagler Beach, is the Palm Coast city administration’s top choice to replace the Green Lion Cafe at Palm Harbor Golf Club. The city today announced its intent to award the new lease for the concession at the club to Loopers, the name Bourdeau and Shaw are giving to the new enterprise.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planning Board#Teardown#Chick Fil A#Food Drink#Tropical Storm Ian#Mason Avenue#Interplan Llc
ormondbeachobserver.com

NASCAR driver is Halifax Humane Society's Humanitarian of the Year

On Dec. 7, the Halifax Humane Society will honor its Humanitarian of the Year, NASCAR driver Alex Bowman, during its 11th-annual FurBall Gala to be held at the Ocean Center. “Alex’s unwavering commitment to animal welfare has captured the hearts of millions while saving millions of animals’ lives,” said Dawn Duncan, Director of Development for Halifax Humane Society. “His use of the national stage to promote happy and healthy pets makes him a stellar example to all.”
ORMOND BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
click orlando

Volusia County supply drive going on for Hurricane Ian flood victims

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Deltona Professional Firefighters Association and Volusia County Sheriff’s Office held a supply drive for victims of Hurricane Ian’s historic flooding on Monday. With a goal of collecting enough supplies to physically fill a fire truck and two sheriff’s office vehicles, the drop-off...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Mims restaurant still flooded after Ian

A Brevard County restaurant remains flooded nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian dumped several feet of water on the area. Loughman Lakeside Restaurant and Bar in Mims is flooded under several feet of water. It's been a community staple for years. Owner Jason Reichman is worried about the future. The...
MIMS, FL
WESH

Lake Monroe crests as Sanford extends state of emergency

SANFORD, Fla. — City commissioners in Sanford met Monday night, and they heard from someone who expressed worries about not getting enough help with things like cleanup and price gouging. So the State of Emergency is being extended to Sanford and not just the county. Sanford's Riverwalk is completely...
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

‘Very devastating,’ Sanford homeowners’ properties still underwater

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian unleashed heavy rain and powerful winds, several Seminole County families are still trying to recover. Some Sanford residents are finding new ways to do everyday tasks since their area is still surrounded by water. Tonya Crowley lives on Missouri Avenue. Many of her neighbors must park their vehicles on the side of the road because the water is too high to drive down the street.
SANFORD, FL
Kristen Walters

Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Florida with giveaways this month

A popular discount retail store chain is opening another new store in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. If you consider yourself a "smart shopper" who loves to find great deals on brand-name items without paying full retail price, you may be interested to learn that a popular discount retail store chain is opening another new store location in Florida. They are also offering some fun giveaways during the grand opening weekend.
SANFORD, FL
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Daytona Beach, FL from Daytona Beach News-Journal.

 http://news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy