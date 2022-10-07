Fairhope Police investigate second fire in 2 days

FAIRHOPE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Fairhope Police Department is investigating the second fire in two days they believe were intentionally set in the woods N. Section Street and Triangle Drive.

The Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department and Fairhope Police responded to a fire at about 4:30 p.m., Thursday. Police said they believe the fires were intentionally set.

Police are calling the fires a crime. They ask that anyone with information to contact them.





