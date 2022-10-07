ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Township, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Police in Lower Saucon investigate hit-and-run crash

L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are asking for the public's help as they investigate a hit-and-run crash. A black SUV hit the back of a blue Mack truck Tuesday shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Route 378 at the Saucon Square Plaza in Lower Saucon Township, according to a news release from township police.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP shuts down party, multiple teens arrested, cited

ROARING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they shut down an underage drinking party that led to three teens being arrested and others cited. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 30, around 11:00 p.m., troopers were alerted to an underage drinking party in the 100 block of Homestead Driver in Roaring Brook Township. […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Firefighters Dispatched Sunday to Walnut Ridge

SANATOGA PA – Volunteers from the Sanatoga and Ringing Hill fire companies were called Sunday (Oct. 9, 2022) at 4:40 p.m. by Montgomery County emergency dispatchers to what began as grill fire in a unit of the 900 block of Walnut Ridge Estates, Buchert Road. It turned into something more.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
truecrimedaily

Pa. mom allegedly tried to drown 2 of her 'possessed' kids in a creek during 'baptism'

HARRISBURG, Pa. (TCD) -- A 32-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly tried to drown some of her children in a creek because she believed they were "possessed." Dauphin County Court documents show Candice McElwee has been indicted on nine charges, including two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and five counts of endangering the welfare of children.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NJ.com

Dirt bike rider killed by tractor trailer that left scene, cops say

A Vineland man was killed Sunday night after he fell from his dirt bike and was then struck and killed by a tractor trailer that left the scene. Wilbur Alexia Cea Alvarado, 24, was riding the bike east on the shoulder of Route 56/Delsea Drive in Pittsgrove Township shortly after 10 p.m. when he struck the rear wheel of another dirt bike rider, who was identified as a 19-year-old Vineland man, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
VINELAND, NJ
CBS Philly

Loved ones say fatal shooting outside Bucks County pub could've been prevented

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (CBS) – A shooting at a Bucks County pub left two men dead and one person injured, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said on Saturday. Both men, a 28-year-old and 30-year-old, were pronounced dead on scene.The 28-year-old was identified as Raymond Farrell from Philadelphia, and officials identified the 30-year-old as Steven Panebianco of Bensalem. Police say a third victim, a 24-year-old, was also shot. He was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.The  shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Friday outside the Steam Pub on Second Street Pike in Upper Southampton Township.Police say the shooter...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold at Walmart in Dauphin County

ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. — APowerball with Power Play ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Dauphin County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at the Walmart at 200 Kocher Lane in Elizabethville. The ticket matched four of the five white balls in Monday's drawing, 3-6-11-17-22, and the...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Three cited at comedian’s show at arena

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Township police say they cited three intoxicated people for disrupting the Kevin Hart performance at Mohegan Sun Arena that involved one of the suspects punching an officer on Sunday. Arrested were Asia Lynn McNeil, 30, of Wilkes-Barre, and two people from Peterson, N.J., Tina Ramos, 33,...
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Ex-Principal Was Peeping Tom at Night, Police Say

A longtime educator with ties to Pennsylvania and South Jersey who served as a school principal by day was a peeping tom by night, authorities said. Danny McEaddy was denied release during a detention hearing Wednesday following a late September arrest, police said. He’s charged with at least three peeping tom incidents, a burglary, and on at least one occasion, unlawfully entering a home.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Apartment, shop next to Springfield Elementary goes up in flames

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at a Bucks County home and business on Sunday. "It was just flames shooting out all over, all over the place. It was pretty rough, you know I feel bad for them," said neighbor Charles Barberry.
SPRINGFIELD, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Vehicle engulfed in flames after crash in Upper Saucon

U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A crash left a vehicle fully engulfed in flames in Lehigh County on Sunday. Emergency dispatchers said it happened at the intersection of Routes 309 and 378 in Upper Saucon Township around 7:30 a.m. Firefighters could be seen dousing the flames. A tow truck also...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
explore venango

State Police Identify Found Remains as Teen Missing Since 1969

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police announced today that human remains discovered in Luzerne County nearly 10 years ago have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. (PHOTO: Suzanne Estock, looks at the last known photograph of her late sister, Joan...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Outdoor Life

Someone Poached This Big Pennsylvania Buck Near a Federal Prison

Officials with the Pennsylvania Game Commission are seeking help from the public after a big buck was discovered dead in central Pennsylvania’s Union County. When someone called in a tip on Oct. 3 and said they’d heard a shot well after legal shooting light in Gregg Township, the Northcentral Region dispatch reporter called game warden cadet Brooke Hargenrader to investigate. Upon arriving at the scene, she discovered a trophy-class buck lying dead in a field along Route 44, near the federal Allenwood penitentiary.

