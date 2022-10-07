Read full article on original website
Illinois celebrates 'Manufacturing Month' with statewide bus tour
The "Makers on the Move" bus tour made a stop in Rockford Tuesday morning, highlighting Ingersoll Machine Tools as part of "Manufacturing Month."
22 plow truck keys stolen from Rockford business
A Rockford area business owner was left looking for answers after they were targeted by a thief last Wednesday.
Illinois drivers hit more deer than 46 other states
According to research done by State Farm, Illinois ranks fourth in the nation for animal-collision claims.
Suburban Chicago Amazon workers walkout and rally
Amazon employees called for a safer work environment and better pay during a walkout and rally at a warehouse in Joliet.
Publishers see growing demand for children's books on traumatic events
Publishers of children's books say there is a growing demand for picture books depicting traumatic events.
Driver killed in South Beloit racetrack crash
A 69-year-old racecar driver was killed Sunday in a crash at the Blackhawk Farms Raceway.
National Raptor Month: 'Hoo' Haven in Durand, Illinois showcases birds of prey
October is National Raptor Month, and a local wildlife rehabilitation center is showcasing the birds of prey that live at the facility.
Waukesha parade trial continues
Testimony continued Monday in the murder trial of accused Waukesha parade attacker Darrell Brooks.
Rockford grassroots team tackles domestic violence
Nearly 40% of Rockford's violent crime comes from domestic violence calls, and the city is now turning their focus to teens.
WREX Promotes Investigative Reporter William Ingalls to Evening Anchor
WREX investigative reporter William Ingalls will co-anchor the Rockford, Illinois NBC affiliate's 10 p.m. newscast.
London cat chases fox away from Prime Minister's house
Larry, London's Dowing Street Cat, proved that he is a fierce guardian of his territory.
Woman charged in death of Janesville 9-year-old
Police have charged Brenda Violante, 39, of Janesville, in the death of a 9-year-old who was hit by a car and killed last month.
2022 Halloween trick or treat hours for the Rockford area
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Here’s a list of local cities and towns which have announced Trick-or-Treat hours for Halloween 2022. SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29th, 2022 Rochelle – 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Roscoe – 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. MONDAY, OCTOBER 31st, 2022 Beloit – 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Belvidere – 4 p.m. – 8 […]
Beware of holiday shopping scams
The Christmas shopping season is quickly approaching, and so are holiday shopping scams.
Ammo, body armor stolen from police car in Janesville
Janesville Police say someone stole handgun ammunition, a Taser, body armor and more items from an unlocked police car.
Driver killed in Illinois racetrack crash
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 69-year-old racecar driver was killed Sunday in a crash at the Blackhawk Farms Raceway. According to the Winnebago County Coroner, Charles Mack was involved in a crash in which his vehicle left the track and struck a tree. He was taken from the scene, at 15538 Prairie Road, to […]
Report: Illinois drivers expect $6K cash to switch to electric car
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — According to a new survey, the average Illinois driver would expect a $6,073 payment from the government to get them to switch to an electric vehicle (EV). The survey was conducted by Gunther Volkswagen Delray Beach and asked drivers across the country how much compensation they would expect to get them […]
Tasty New BBQ Spot in Illinois Will Benefit Vets, First Responders
The first location opened exactly 10 years after the 9/11 attacks with a "mission" to give back, and now the fourth location in Illinois is about to have its grand opening. The restaurant was conceived after two friends traveled the country to find the best barbecue and sauces while wanting to start a business that has "meaning and purpose."
Showers/T-Storms this Afternoon
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Showers and t-storms are possible this afternoon with highs in the low 70′s. South winds 10 - 20 MPH gusting to 30 MPH likely. Showers and t-storms likely tonight with lows in the upper 50′s. Chances for showers and thunderstorms again tomorrow with highs in the middle 60′s. Back to the low 50′s the rest of the week through the beginning of next week.
Illinois Man Going 125mph Arrested, ‘I’m Too Drunk to Remember my Name’
Tyshaun D. Carey is the young mans name, but don't ask him...When he was arrested for going 125mph he told cops he was "too drunk" to remember his name. JournalTimes. The North Chicago guy was on a highway in Wisconsin, swerving through three lanes, at a speed on 125mph...dude. The pursuit lasted about six miles, and the race was on to catch Tyshaun. Seriously, 125mph in Wisconsin...What's the hurry? Packer game on soon? Let's get to the bottom on the top speed situation.
