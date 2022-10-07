For the most part, Waterbury is full of convenient parking lots. Wide spaces, modern curbing, yeah, there is plenty of room. Some are bad. Why? I'll tell you. I've parked in all of these Waterbury lots more than I can count over my lifetime. Thousands? Probably. I've run into issues at each of these over the years. It's not just speeding, or inattentive drivers, but those are two of the main contributing factors in my choices.

WATERBURY, CT ・ 20 HOURS AGO