Read full article on original website
Related
Bristol Press
Louis L. Kempton
Louis L. Kempton, 83, of Southington, beloved widower of Carol Jean (Brunetto) Kempton, entered Heaven on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, New Britain Campus, after a short illness. Louis was born in Bristol on Nov. 24, 1938, and was the son of the late Willard Sr. and Theresa (Bossi) Kempton.
Bristol Press
Bristol man pleads guilty to leaving nails outside children's museum, police departments in Plymouth, Bristol
BRISTOL -- A Bristol man has pleaded guilty to dumping nails outside the police departments in Plymouth and Bristol, as well as a children’s museum and preschool in the city. Ryan Ciafardoni, 39, of 62 Pleasant St., struck a plea bargain last week in New Britain Superior Court. During...
Bristol Press
Edwin M. Miller
Edwin M. Miller, 84, of Bristol, beloved husband of Margaret (Prew) Miller, died on Sunday, (Oct. 9, 2022) at John Dempsey Hospital. Edwin was born on March 16, 1938 in Springfield, MA, and was the only child of the late Edwin and Kathleen (Galloway) Miller. He was raised in Enfield...
Bristol Press
Sallie M. Norcross
Sallie M. Norcross, 76 of Bristol, passed away on Tuesday Oct. 4, 2022. Born Aug. 15th, 1946 in Monticello, NY, she was a loving wife and mother, in addition to working at Shop Rite of Bristol for many years as a dedicated employee. Sallie is survived by her husband, Kenneth...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bristol Press
Southington police blotter
Christopher J. Brazie, 46, of 85 Arch St., New Britain, was charged Sept. 27 with fifth degree larceny. Virgil Brazie, 48, of 160 W. Washington St., was charged Sept. 27 with fifth degree larceny. Chelsea Flagge, 29, of 5 Elm Court, was charged Sept. 27 with having dogs with no...
Yelp's Top 100 New England Restaurants lists 21 Conn. eateries
CONNECTICUT, USA — Twenty-one Connecticut eateries made it to Yelp's first-ever list of Top 100 Places to Eat in New England. Three of the eateries are from Hartford alone!. Zeneli Pizzeria & Cucina Napoletana in New Haven landed in the #2 spot on the list. Zeneli serves those famous New Haven Neapolitan-style pies cooked over wood for a delicate, lightly burnished crust with fresh sauce and house-made mozzarella!
Circles of Hell: The Five Worst Parking Lots in Waterbury
For the most part, Waterbury is full of convenient parking lots. Wide spaces, modern curbing, yeah, there is plenty of room. Some are bad. Why? I'll tell you. I've parked in all of these Waterbury lots more than I can count over my lifetime. Thousands? Probably. I've run into issues at each of these over the years. It's not just speeding, or inattentive drivers, but those are two of the main contributing factors in my choices.
RELATED PEOPLE
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Two people of interest detained in Hartford homicide
TRENDING NOW: Bear outside Dunkin', dog's watering can, taking a cat for a walk. A bear outside a Dunkin', a dog carries a watering can, and a cat is taken for a walk. Those are the stories trending on Oct. 12. HOMETOWN SCRAMBLE: National Farmers Day. Updated: 1 hour ago.
New Haven man dies in Whalley Avenue stabbing
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man died in a stabbing on Whalley Avenue Monday night. New Haven police responded to a call of a person stabbed on Whalley Avenue between Whittlesey and Osborn avenues just after 9:30 p.m. The victim, a 29-year-old New Haven man, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, […]
Shooting victim dropped off at Hartford firehouse: police
Police are investigating a shooting in a shopping plaza on Barbour Street in Hartford Monday morning.
Bristol Press
Janice Lou Perkins Krauss
Janice Lou Perkins Krauss, 85, passed away quietly on Oct. 2, 2022 at Ingraham Manor in Bristol. Janice was born on July 22, 1937 in Owensboro, KY to Mamie Lee (Thompson) Perkins and J Dewey Perkins. She was born into a musical Methodist family. Her grandfather William Prince Perkins was a Methodist minister, and her grandmother Susan Perkins was an early Methodist lay speaker. Her father was a choral bass singer, and her mother a church pianist and organist. Janice learned her skills from her mother.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crews respond to crash on I-91 South in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut state police released preliminary information regarding a crash on I-91 South in Middletown on Tuesday. Troopers said the crash occurred just before 10:20 a.m. near exit 20. They were dispatched to the scene on reports of a car that had veered off the right side of the road in Middletown. […]
A Look Inside And Out Of One Of Connecticut’s Creepiest Abandoned Places
It closed its doors in 2010 and housed 128 tuberculosis patients at capacity when it was in full operation and it is super high on the creepy scale. It's Connecticut's abandoned Cedarcrest Regional Hospital and according to Atlas Obscura was founded in 1910 by the State Tuberculosis Commission, which now goes by the name of the Tuberculosis Control Program.
With no probate judge, East Hartford cases transferred to other courts
EAST HARTFORD — The judge of probate position in East Hartford has been vacant for six months, leaving the town’s cases to be transferred to other courts until January, when a new judge will fill the post. Scott Chadwick had held the position and was first elected in...
Register Citizen
First bids awarded for Torrington middle-high school project
TORRINGTON — The City Council took a major step in building a new school for city students, awarding bids for the Torrington middle-high school project first approved by voters in 2020. The project originally was approved by voters in November 2020 for $159 million, and then in January 2022...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘I’m shocked and worried’ | Cromwell community reacts to armed online exchange robbery
CROMWELL, Conn. — Two people from Middletown have been arrested and charged for robbing a man in the River Centre Plaza parking lot in Cromwell Sunday. Cromwell Police said the victim met the suspects in the afternoon to sell a pair of shoes. Carmen Rogers, 21, is accused of taking the shoes while 20-year-old Julio Oquendo pointed a gun at the victim. The two were later tracked down to their Middletown home and arrested.
Eyewitness News
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Scams against seniors, Dunkin' backlash, Black Friday in Oct.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said Tuesday and Wednesday look great, but rain is in the forecast for Thursday and Friday. Here is his Tuesday mid-morning forecast. Wendell Edwards and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Oct. 11, including deliberations continuing in the Alex Jones defamation trial.
Eyewitness News
12-year-old boy in East Hampton arrested on threatening, harassment charges
EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) - A 12-year-old boy faces some serious charges for making a video of himself holding what appeared to be a real gun. The unidentified boy was charged with first-degree threatening with a firearm and first-degree harassment, according to police in East Hampton. In the video, the...
'I didn’t think it was real' | Worker speaks out after being victim to string of New London County robberies
FRANKLIN, Connecticut — The work day for Shawn Taylor was nearing its last couple of hours Friday at the Mobil gas station off Route 32 in Franklin. A customer had pulled up as Taylor was outside. The man held the door for Taylor as they both went inside the shop. Then a gun was pressed against Taylor’s back.
Comments / 0