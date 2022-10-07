Read full article on original website
New poll gives Fung wider edge in RI race for Congress
The Globe/Suffolk survey reaffirms what last week's 12 News/Roger Williams University poll found in Rhode Island's 2nd District.
manchesterinklink.com
Common Ground: Media should be a mirror to the real New Hampshire
Take a stroll around Manchester, and you’ll likely pass by some beautiful Hispanic restaurants and shops. Once those smells and flavors pass my nose, my mouth waters instantaneously. I see hard-working people, and whether American-born or newly arrived, they’re strong in their cultures, music, foods and dance. This adds to the diversity of New Hampshire, and I think it should be a welcomed addition. Sometimes, American citizens forget that somewhere in their history, their ancestors had a similar story of coming to America and carving out a path for themselves.
ABC6.com
8 years ago, he backed him for governor. Now, Chris Christie endorses Allan Fung for Congress
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — It was on this day, 10 days into the month of October, in 2014 when then New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie endorsed fellow Republican Allan Fung in his bid for Rhode Island governor. Eight years later, the former New Jersey governor is now endorsing Fung...
Keller @ Large: What to keep in mind as Election Day approaches
BOSTON -- Election Day is one month away. Jon Keller brought in GBH's Katie Lannan and State House News Service's Matt Murphy to help highlight what voters need to know. Recent polls show Maura Healey leading Geoff Diehl by as much as 26 points. What can Diehl's campaign do to gain traction? "I think there's a window for Geoff Diehl to talk about economic issues. We've heard him start bringing up things like energy prices and the attorney general's stance on pipelines, saying those things could make it even harder to heat your home this winter," said Lannan. "It is a good...
motifri.com
Fung leads Magaziner, McKee leads Kalus: Political poll results
A telephone poll was conducted by Fleming and Associates of Cumberland (sponsored by WPRI-12 News and Roger Williams University) of 402 RI likely voters, 254 of whom were in the Congressional second district, from Thu, Sep 29, to Sun, Oct 2. The most notable result shows Congressional second district Republican...
Healey wants “climate corridor” in Massachusetts
Candidate for governor Maura Healey on Sunday denied she's abandoning some of her boldness to avoid making a campaign misstep and promised to help create a "whole climate corridor" in Massachusetts to help the world move away from fossil fuels and toward renewable energy.
Republican Allan Fung leads Democrat in deep-blue Rhode Island district: Poll
For the first time in nearly 30 years, a Republican could win Rhode Island's 2nd Congressional District, according to a new poll.
WCVB
Question 4 debate: Should voters overturn controversial driver's license law?
BOSTON — Voters are being asked to decide this November whether a controversial new law opening access to driver's licenses for all residents regardless of legal status will remain on the books in Massachusetts. The referendum on the law will appear as Question No. 4 on the ballot in...
thecentersquare.com
New Hampshire officials wrangling over closure of youth center
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire officials are wrangling over when the state should shut down a problem-plagued juvenile detention facility, which has been rocked by allegations of physical and sexual abuse for decades. A state law approved earlier this year calls for closing the Sununu Youth Services Center...
iheart.com
Texas Governor: No Pardons For Marijuana Charges In Texas
Governor Greg Abbott says there will be no pardons for marijuana offenders in Texas. President Biden announced a mass pardon last Thursday for those convicted of federal pot possession, and he encouraged governors to do the same at the state level. A spokesperson for the Republican governor released a statement saying, "Texas is not in the habit of taking criminal justice advice from the leader of the 'defund police' party." Abbott's Democratic opponent, Beto O'Rourke, says he will legalize marijuana in the Lone Star State if he's elected.
WMUR.com
Gov. Sununu reacts to President Biden's pardoning of 'simple possession' of marijuana convictions
CONCORD, N.H. — President Joe Biden hasannounced pardons for thousands of Americans convicted on federal "simple possession" of marijuana charges. He is also urging governors to do the same at the state level. Gov. Chris Sununu’s office put out a statement in response saying they are reviewing the president's...
Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?
With October here, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
thelocalne.ws
Letter: Question 1 has more to do with envy than need
There are two main declarations in the flood of TV ads promoting the so-called “millionaire’s tax” that are both misleading and dead wrong. One is that the rich will finally pay their “fair share.” Which is, of course, a matter of opinion. But according to one of the ads, “They (the rich) pay less, while we pay more.” Which is supposedly a factual statement.
Whitmer signs election law changes including ballot preprocessing
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law Friday legislation that would allow Michigan's election officials to carry out the initial steps of processing absentee ballots before Election Day without counting any votes. But some clerks say that the proposal that emerged from negotiations between Whitmer and GOP state lawmakers won't help them handle the large volume of absentee ballots on Election Day and expedite election night returns.
iheart.com
Garret Talks About Katie Hobbs Organizing "Slave Day" In High School
Democrat Katie Hobbs, a two-time convicted racist, was a leader of her high school's student council that organized "Slave Day" which had students sold to others at an auction and forced the slaves to perform embarrassing acts of servitude. This should end her horrific campaign.
beckersdental.com
Dental groups rally behind Massachusetts ballot initiative
Several dental organizations have worked to gather support for a November ballot initiative in Massachusetts that could establish a medical loss ratio for dental insurers. If passed, dental insurance companies would be required to spend at least 83 percent of premium dollars on dental services or refund the difference to patients, preventing them from spending that money on executive salaries or administrative costs. The medical loss ratio is already in place for medical insurers in the state.
License law gives 'new legitimacy' to undocumented immigrants, report says
BOSTON - The new law whose ultimate fate is in the hands of voters would give undocumented immigrants "new legitimacy" in Massachusetts by allowing them to acquire driver's licenses, and it would also create at least a slight risk of producing government records that could be used to track those in the country without legal status, a new analysis concluded.
Annoying Virus Continues to Hang on in Massachusetts…Not COVID-19
Folks throughout Massachusetts must be getting tired of sickness and viruses. I know I am. I mentioned in a previous post how my wife, daughter, and I were all under the weather for about 10 days. Luckily our sickness turned out to be negative for COVID-19. There are actually some other viruses that are going around Massachusetts that seem like they could be COVID but are not. You can read more about that by going here.
whatsupnewp.com
Voters to consider important statewide and local referenda￼
When voters go to the polls in less than two weeks, they will be voting on far more than local and statewide offices. There are three statewide bond issues, totaling some $400 million, and several local referenda, from legalization of retail marijuana sales to school construction and regionalization. Early voting...
