Average Illinois homeowner will pay double this winter as Nicor raises rates

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

(WTVO) — Expect to pay a lot more to heat your home this winter.

Nicor Gas, which serves northern Illinois, says the average residential customer will pay more than $970 for heat over the winter months, nearly double the cost from a year ago.

Nicor has increased the price of natural gas by 61 cents per therm, a 110% increase over last year.

The utility has said it doesn’t profit from the gas it buys, and blamed the war in Ukraine and inflation for the cost increase it passes along to its customers.

Report: Americans’ ‘real’ wages lowest in 25 years under Biden

The Illinois Citizen’s Utility Board says winter prices will be the highest in 14 years.

Nicor offers energy assistance programs to help low-income residents.

In addition, new ComEd energy rates, effective October 1st, are 26% higher than last year, according to the Citizen’s Utility Board.

ComEd’s new rate for “non-summer” pricing is 9.765¢ per kilowatt-hour (kWh).

The new rate is in effect until March 2023.

Residents will see some relief through the Climate & Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA), which was intended to subsidize the Byron and Dresden generating stations. With the power plants becoming profitable, Illinois is returning that subsidy to residents, in the form of a credit of around 4 cents per kWh through May 2023.

It comes in the form of a line item credit called “ Carbon-Free Energy Resource Adjustment .”

Illinois has announced an additional $300 million in funding to help Illinois residents pay their energy bills.

The money comes from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), and is available for families who meet criteria to receive natural gas, propane, or electricity bill assistance.

A chart with eligible income thresholds can be found on this webpage.

Comments / 61

Jen
4d ago

This crisis is so unnecessary. If Biden and Democrats did not shut down drilling and sell off our oil reserves, America would be completely energy independent and costs would be much lower. We’d even be in a position to help other countries. Pritzker, Biden, Democrats, even Rhinos must be voted out. They are destroying America.

Reply
52
wheresmine
4d ago

JB Pritzker, governor, any help here? You want to protect the middle class, people in need, disadvantaged, retired, etc. maybe helping out using some of the 60,000,000 to 100,000,000 you spend on advertising? Even the $300,000 plus you tried to save in property taxes on one of your mansions might help too.

Reply(2)
33
nunya bidness 007
4d ago

if jb prickster was for the people.. this would be top of his list. not no bail laws, reparations, guaranteed income and raising taxes.

Reply
18
