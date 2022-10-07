ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin, FL

News4Jax.com

News4JAX Super 10: Fletcher, Mandarin move in to rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX high school football Super 10 will be published on Tuesdays throughout the high school football regular season. New to football this year are the Metro and Suburban divisions. Those are marked by S and M designations in classifications. District games also start picking up this week. Those are indicated by an *. All games Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
904happyhour.com

Bethune-Cookman Vs Jackson State Football Game to be Played at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The City of Jacksonville and Bethune-Cookman University announced today that Bethune-Cookman University’s 2022 home football game vs Jackson State University on Saturday, October 15 is moving from Daytona Stadium to TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville as the Wildcats welcome Deion Sanders and the Tigers of Jackson State University.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Jacksonville, Florida

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Jacksonville for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Jacksonville. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Tecovas building-out at St. Johns Town Center

The city issued a permit Oct. 10 for Tecovas, the Texas-based handcrafted boots company, to build-out at St. Johns Town Center. Emerald C’s Development Inc. is the contractor for the $750,000 project to renovate 3,057 square feet of space at 4711 River City Drive, No. 128. It appears to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Jacksonville could become an oyster town again

Oysters were a staple of the diet of the Mocama Timucua who lived on the St. Johns River until the 18th century. Oysters are everywhere in Jacksonville and the First Coast. The slimy filter-feeders have always played a key role in our ecosystem, with each one able to cleanse 50 gallons of water a day of impurities, and for thousands of years they were an abundant food staple for those living in the region. The Mocama Timucua living around the St. Johns River mouth and nearby waterways made heavy use of the mollusks, as the vast shell middens they built up with discarded shells attest. In the 19th and 20th centuries, oysters were a cheap, prolific and comparatively easy-to-harvest food source, and oyster houses and seafood shacks could be found all across the waterfront and throughout the city’s neighborhoods.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Florida fall looks | Shop Chey & Chawn

Chey & Chawn, a women’s lifestyle boutique, opened their doors in Jacksonville Beach in December 2021. Chey & Chawn curate trendy styles and quality brands to the Jacksonville Community, but without breaking the bank. Whether you’re looking for an outfit for your next event, day at the beach or wine night with the girls, Chey & Chawn have got you covered. The owner’s strive to inspire a casual confidence in every woman that walks through their door! You can shop Chey & Chawn in store at 1254 Beach Blvd. Jacksonville Beach, Fl 32250. Tues-Thurs 10am-7pm and Fri-Sun 11am-5pm.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
residentnews.net

Community First Igloo promises to be ‘the coolest place in Jacksonville’

The promise of Jacksonville becoming a world-class destination for ice sports will soon be realized with the anticipated opening of the Community First Igloo in the Fall, according to Jacksonville Icemen President Bob Ohrablo. The Prescott Group, owners of the 38-acre property known as San Marco East Plaza (SMEP) sold the Jacksonville Ice & Sportsplex at I-95 and Emerson St. to an affiliate of the Jacksonville Icemen hockey team in March 2021.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

What are your questions for the former mayor of Tampa Bob Buckhorn?

News4JAX anchor and host of This Week in Jacksonville Kent Justice wants to hear from you. As important elections approach, Kent plans to host candidates and influential members of the community on his weekly show that airs at 9 a.m. Sundays on News4JAX. This week, Kent’s guest is Bob Buckhorn,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Duval-St. Johns county line to run through Publix

Pick up the lettuce in Duval County and the milk in St. Johns. The checkout lanes could be in both. Same store, different counties. That’s because the county line runs through the center of the proposed new Nocatee West Publix. St. Johns County and Jacksonville, which is consolidated in...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
WCJB

NCFL schools locked down due to active shooter hoax

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple North Central Florida school districts received what they call “hoax calls” reporting an active shooter on various school campuses on Tuesday. It’s part of an apparent state-wide trend. In Columbia County, sheriff’s deputies were sent out to Columbia High School on Tuesday...
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Car hits pole on Lem Turner Rd at Sunport Industrial Pkwy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was working to clear a crash Monday morning after a car ran into a pole on Lem Turner Road at Sunport Industrial Parkway. News4JAX arrived at the scene to find the pole snapped near the top. Traffic is moving slowly...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Falling tree hit car and blocks Newberry Road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Eastbound lanes were closed on a busy road after a tree fell on a car in Alachua County on Tuesday afternoon. The accident occurred along the 1500 block of Newberry Road, near Parker Road according to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. No one was injured...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Shop local for Halloween costumes

If you are looking for a costume then why not shop local. Make Believe Costumes and Dancewear has been supplying costumes to Jacksonville and the surrounding area for over 32 years. They are not only just a Halloween store, they are so much more!! Do you need a costume for that costume themed birthday party or perhaps the Renaissance Fair? How about a mask for Mardi Gras? Well then stop in and see what they can do for you. Everything from flapper costumes to super heroes for all ages and sizes.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Homicide investigation ends deadly

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 4 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the scene of a person who had been shot. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. JSO believes the victim may have been shot at one location,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

