Orange Park man arrested for shooting at vehicle along Blanding Boulevard, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Third arrest made in ‘Lucky 777s’ drug trafficking operationZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Public invited to Bonded Transportation Program meeting on road projects in Lake Asbury, Green Cove SpringsZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Motorist Alert: New road project in Fleming Island begins this weekZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Things to do in Clay County: Family-friendly fall festivalsDebra FineClay County, FL
News4Jax.com
News4JAX Super 10: Fletcher, Mandarin move in to rankings
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX high school football Super 10 will be published on Tuesdays throughout the high school football regular season. New to football this year are the Metro and Suburban divisions. Those are marked by S and M designations in classifications. District games also start picking up this week. Those are indicated by an *. All games Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.
904happyhour.com
Bethune-Cookman Vs Jackson State Football Game to be Played at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The City of Jacksonville and Bethune-Cookman University announced today that Bethune-Cookman University’s 2022 home football game vs Jackson State University on Saturday, October 15 is moving from Daytona Stadium to TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville as the Wildcats welcome Deion Sanders and the Tigers of Jackson State University.
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Jacksonville, Florida
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Jacksonville for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Jacksonville. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Tecovas building-out at St. Johns Town Center
The city issued a permit Oct. 10 for Tecovas, the Texas-based handcrafted boots company, to build-out at St. Johns Town Center. Emerald C’s Development Inc. is the contractor for the $750,000 project to renovate 3,057 square feet of space at 4711 River City Drive, No. 128. It appears to...
thejaxsonmag.com
Jacksonville could become an oyster town again
Oysters were a staple of the diet of the Mocama Timucua who lived on the St. Johns River until the 18th century. Oysters are everywhere in Jacksonville and the First Coast. The slimy filter-feeders have always played a key role in our ecosystem, with each one able to cleanse 50 gallons of water a day of impurities, and for thousands of years they were an abundant food staple for those living in the region. The Mocama Timucua living around the St. Johns River mouth and nearby waterways made heavy use of the mollusks, as the vast shell middens they built up with discarded shells attest. In the 19th and 20th centuries, oysters were a cheap, prolific and comparatively easy-to-harvest food source, and oyster houses and seafood shacks could be found all across the waterfront and throughout the city’s neighborhoods.
News4Jax.com
Florida fall looks | Shop Chey & Chawn
Chey & Chawn, a women’s lifestyle boutique, opened their doors in Jacksonville Beach in December 2021. Chey & Chawn curate trendy styles and quality brands to the Jacksonville Community, but without breaking the bank. Whether you’re looking for an outfit for your next event, day at the beach or wine night with the girls, Chey & Chawn have got you covered. The owner’s strive to inspire a casual confidence in every woman that walks through their door! You can shop Chey & Chawn in store at 1254 Beach Blvd. Jacksonville Beach, Fl 32250. Tues-Thurs 10am-7pm and Fri-Sun 11am-5pm.
residentnews.net
Community First Igloo promises to be ‘the coolest place in Jacksonville’
The promise of Jacksonville becoming a world-class destination for ice sports will soon be realized with the anticipated opening of the Community First Igloo in the Fall, according to Jacksonville Icemen President Bob Ohrablo. The Prescott Group, owners of the 38-acre property known as San Marco East Plaza (SMEP) sold the Jacksonville Ice & Sportsplex at I-95 and Emerson St. to an affiliate of the Jacksonville Icemen hockey team in March 2021.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Light Boat Parade details announced by City of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville holiday tradition — the Jacksonville Light Boat Parade — is making its return on Thanksgiving weekend!. The City of Jacksonville announced the bright event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at 6 p.m. on the St. Johns River. The Jacksonville...
News4Jax.com
What are your questions for the former mayor of Tampa Bob Buckhorn?
News4JAX anchor and host of This Week in Jacksonville Kent Justice wants to hear from you. As important elections approach, Kent plans to host candidates and influential members of the community on his weekly show that airs at 9 a.m. Sundays on News4JAX. This week, Kent’s guest is Bob Buckhorn,...
Katt Williams announces ‘2023 and Me’ tour; coming to Jax in January 2023
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Coming to Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena on Jan. 14 will be comedy legend Katt Williams. Williams announced his “2023 and Me” tour, which will begin on Jan. 13 in Tampa. The tour will span 21 cities in three months. Most notable were his first...
LaShonda Holloway challenges Aaron Bean to debate in CD 4 race
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — LaShonda Holloway, the Democratic candidate vying for Florida’s newly redrawn Congressional District 4 is calling on her Republican opponent, Aaron Bean, to debate her in a public forum. Holloway eked out a surprise victory over her primary challenger Tony Hill, winning by just 207 votes...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Duval-St. Johns county line to run through Publix
Pick up the lettuce in Duval County and the milk in St. Johns. The checkout lanes could be in both. Same store, different counties. That’s because the county line runs through the center of the proposed new Nocatee West Publix. St. Johns County and Jacksonville, which is consolidated in...
WCJB
NCFL schools locked down due to active shooter hoax
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple North Central Florida school districts received what they call “hoax calls” reporting an active shooter on various school campuses on Tuesday. It’s part of an apparent state-wide trend. In Columbia County, sheriff’s deputies were sent out to Columbia High School on Tuesday...
News4Jax.com
Car hits pole on Lem Turner Rd at Sunport Industrial Pkwy
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was working to clear a crash Monday morning after a car ran into a pole on Lem Turner Road at Sunport Industrial Parkway. News4JAX arrived at the scene to find the pole snapped near the top. Traffic is moving slowly...
WCJB
Falling tree hit car and blocks Newberry Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Eastbound lanes were closed on a busy road after a tree fell on a car in Alachua County on Tuesday afternoon. The accident occurred along the 1500 block of Newberry Road, near Parker Road according to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. No one was injured...
Things to do in Clay County: Family-friendly fall festivals
Family-friendly fall festivals in Clay CountyTown of Orange Park. There are plenty of fun things to do with the family this fall in Clay County. Here’s a list of some of the fall festivals in the county:
News4Jax.com
Shop local for Halloween costumes
If you are looking for a costume then why not shop local. Make Believe Costumes and Dancewear has been supplying costumes to Jacksonville and the surrounding area for over 32 years. They are not only just a Halloween store, they are so much more!! Do you need a costume for that costume themed birthday party or perhaps the Renaissance Fair? How about a mask for Mardi Gras? Well then stop in and see what they can do for you. Everything from flapper costumes to super heroes for all ages and sizes.
News4Jax.com
Man stumbles across apparent inert hand grenade, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who on Monday was collecting scrap metal stumbled across what’s believed to be an inert hand grenade that he discovered near the side of a road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Beltz, with the Sheriff’s Office, said officers were called...
Race for Jacksonville's next sheriff heats up, local faith leaders upset with recent messaging from candidates
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some say the Jacksonville sheriff race between Lakesha Burton and T.K. Waters has gotten nasty. Faith leaders held a news conference Monday to discuss their frustration with the political nature of the sheriff race and the tone of the campaigns. "This is toxic to our city....
JSO: Homicide investigation ends deadly
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 4 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the scene of a person who had been shot. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. JSO believes the victim may have been shot at one location,...
