‘The Month of Unprecedented Deals' — From Amazon to Target, Here's What You Need to Know About the Early Holiday Sales Going on Now

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
Amazon's ‘Prime Early Access Sale' Is on — Here Are the Best Deals to Shop Now
Amazon's "Prime Early Access Sale" kicked off Tuesday. Here's a look at some of the best deals being offered. Rival retailers are also getting a jump-start on the holiday shopping season. Amazon's two-day "Prime Early Access Sale" is underway. Look for significant discounts on Amazon devices, such as the Kindle,...
NBC Connecticut
Online Holiday Spending Expected to Be Weak After Months of Early Discounting
Online sales this holiday season are projected to see their smallest growth since Adobe Analytics began tracking the figure in 2015. Discounts have been ongoing this year as retailers work to get rid of bloated inventories. The early deals are expected to cut into sales on Black Friday and Cyber...
This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Warn: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’—Snag It on Sale
You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found a mascara that actually outshines the false appearance. It’s Maybelline New York’s Lash Sensational Mascara, a drugstore product that’s garnered more than 71,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. Reviewers...
NBC Connecticut
Amazon Cost Cuts Under Jassy Reflect Changing Reality After 25 Years of Growth Over Profit
With three quarters in the books, it's clear that 2022 for Amazon looks very different than the company's first quarter-century as a public company. CEO Andy Jassy, who succeeded Jeff Bezos in mid-2021, is implementing numerous cost cuts at a time when Wall Street is showing little appetite for risk.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Connecticut
Rivian Shares Slumped After the Company Announced a Big Recall
Rivian late Friday said it is recalling more than 12,000 vehicles for a potential steering defect. The issue involves a fastener that may not have been tightened properly at the factory. The specifics of Rivian's recall have investors concerned. Shares of Rivian Automotive fell sharply on Monday after the electric...
People Are Sharing The Simple, Practical Money-Saving Tips You Can Start Doing ASAP
Savings (that's what I want).
NBC Connecticut
Delta and Starbucks Link Their Loyalty Programs in a Bid for Repeat Customers
The loyalty programs can be linked starting on Wednesday. Members of the two programs will be able to earn one mile for every $1 spent at participating Starbucks. Delta already lets members earn miles with Lyft, Airbnb and Instacart. Delta Air Lines and Starbucks are linking their loyalty programs, marking...
Have these essentials at home to ease cold, flu and COVID-19 symptoms—before you get sick
Whether it's the flu, common cold or COVID-19, things like a thermometer, a water bottle and a heating pad can help ease symptoms.
Comments / 0