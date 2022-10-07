Read full article on original website
Firefighter burned while battling flames at southeast Memphis home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis firefighter was injured while fighting an accidental fire at a home in southeast Memphis Monday afternoon. The Memphis Fire Department was called to the fire at the home in the 5100 block of Judy Lynn Avenue north of Cottonwood Road just before 3 p.m. It took firefighters about 45 minutes to bring the fire under control.
Mid-South organization assist families without a home after a Frayser apartment fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A total of 15 people are left without a home after the fire in Frayser destroyed several homes. The Memphis Fire Department confirmed the fire was an accident that started when a resident left their kitchen unattended while cooking. Now several families and their pets are looking for a new place to live.
Massive fire at Frayser townhomes caused by food left cooking
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fire affecting multiple townhomes left several families without a home in Frayser Monday afternoon. Firefighters were able to get the blaze at Annie's Townhomes on Melissa Drive under control at 5:05 p.m. According to the Memphis Fire Department, one person was taken to the hospital...
Fire at Frayser apartments leaves two firefighters injured, MFD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two firefighters are injured following a huge fire in Annie’s townhomes in Frayser, according to the Memphis Fire Department. One person was also taken to emergency in non-critical condition due to smoke inhalation. FOX13 learned that 8-units were destroyed, leaving some residents without a place...
Memphis Police officer injured in morning accident in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a female officer was injured in an accident in Frayser at the intersection of Whitney and Thomas Tuesday, Oct. 11 around 7:45 a.m. The officer was driving in a dark colored, unmarked vehicle. Investigators said she was taken to Regional One Hospital with minor injuries, but she is in non-critical condition.
Accident shuts down Third and Weaver
UPDATE: As if 11:17 a.m., MPD said the north and southbound lanes of Third Street are back to normal. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police issued an urgent traffic alert on Tuesday after an accident shut down both north and southbound lanes of Third and Weaver in Southwest Memphis. Drivers are advised to find an alternate […]
New information released on Infiniti ramming into two MPD cars in Whitehaven, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are injured after a driver hits two cop cars in Whitehaven, according to the Memphis Police Department. Police said it happened at 5 pm, a black Infiniti with 3-4 men struck a squad car in the area of Finley and Millbranch. The suspects fled...
Pastor helping Frayser families without a home after townhome fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fire at Annie's Townhomes on Melissa Drive left several families without a home. According to the Memphis Fire Department, one person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and two firefighters were taken for chest pain and a twisted ankle. Authorities say all are in non-critical condition.
Man breaks into car, hides in backseat, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested for breaking into a woman’s car and hiding afterward. On Oct. 10 at approximately 5:40 AM, Memphis Police responded to a motor vehicle theft at the intersection of Hickory Hill Road and Winchester Road. When officers arrived, a woman told them...
Man says property dispute in Eads led to gunfire
EADS, Tenn.– A man claims a dispute over 36 inches of land where a fence is supposed to go led to his neighbor shooting at his home in a quiet Eads community. 74-year-old Gary Blaylock told WREG those inches are an important part of his two-acre lot, but seemingly just as important to his neighbor’s […]
MPD searching for four suspects related to car burglaries
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department is searching for teens who they say are responsible for several vehicle burglaries in the Reese and Dromedary, Ericson and Trinity, and Dexter and Chimney Rock, and White Station area near Walnut Grove areas. MPD said four suspects who they believe are between...
Four wanted in 16 car break-ins over two nights
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for at least four young men responsible for sixteen car break-ins over two nights. Investigators said on October 8, several suspects in a silver or gray four-door sedan broke into multiple cars in the areas of Reese and Dromedary, Ericson and Trinity, and Dexter and Chimney Rock. Police said […]
Man wanted in fatal Orange Mound shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Orange Mound. Memphis Police said officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Park Avenue and Prescott Street on October 5. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators have developed Rickey London as a suspect in the case and […]
Man tried to hide in backseat of car he burglarized: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man behind bars for allegedly burglarizing a car is also accused of trying to lie low in the backseat. If you didn’t know any better, you may not think twice about seeing a gray sedan parked in a lot just off Winchester Road at the Plum Tree Shops. However, police say […]
1 killed in crash involving MATA bus, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after an accident involving a MATA bus early Tuesday morning. Around 6:30 a.m., officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD), responded to a two-car crash at Third Street and Weaver Road. The person died at the hospital. All southbound and northbound lanes...
Car stolen out of MS found in Collierville, two arrested
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people were arrested after police found a car stolen out of Marshall County, Mississippi in Collierville Monday. Collierville Police said an alert notified officers that the stolen car was in the area of Forrest Hill and Shelby Drive. Police found the car and arrested two people. They said one of the suspects […]
Deadly crash in southwest Memphis involving MATA bus causing traffic delays
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a deadly crash in southwest Memphis involving a MATA bus, and it’s causing some traffic delays. Officers responded to the two-vehicle crash about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at Third Street and Weaver Road. Investigators said one person was taken to the hospital, where they died from their injuries.
actionnews5.com
Victim critically injured from shooting on Oakwood St.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A victim was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital Monday afternoon. Memphis police responded to a shooting on Oakwood Street near Heard Avenue at 1:34 p.m., said police. There is no suspect information at this time. Call 901-528-CASH if you have any tips.
2 missing brothers found; City Watch canceled, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: 9:20 A.M. Memphis Police have canceled a City Watch alert for Jaden Elrod, 10, and Aiden Elrod, 12. MPD said both brothers have been found. Two young brothers are missing, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Aiden Elrod, 12, and Jaden Elrod, 10, were...
Clown car leaves trail of destruction in East Buntyn
MEMPHIS, Tenn. –Residents in one East Buntyn neighborhood say a driver slammed into at least three cars and damaged other property before casually walking away from the scene early Sunday morning. It happened just before 5 a.m. on Holmes Circle and Alexander Street. Police said a driver in a white Honda Accord hit two vehicles […]
