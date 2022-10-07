ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN
Memphis Police officer injured in morning accident in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a female officer was injured in an accident in Frayser at the intersection of Whitney and Thomas Tuesday, Oct. 11 around 7:45 a.m. The officer was driving in a dark colored, unmarked vehicle. Investigators said she was taken to Regional One Hospital with minor injuries, but she is in non-critical condition.
WREG

Accident shuts down Third and Weaver

UPDATE: As if 11:17 a.m., MPD said the north and southbound lanes of Third Street are back to normal. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police issued an urgent traffic alert on Tuesday after an accident shut down both north and southbound lanes of Third and Weaver in Southwest Memphis. Drivers are advised to find an alternate […]
WREG

Man says property dispute in Eads led to gunfire

EADS, Tenn.– A man claims a dispute over 36 inches of land where a fence is supposed to go led to his neighbor shooting at his home in a quiet Eads community. 74-year-old Gary Blaylock told WREG those inches are an important part of his two-acre lot, but seemingly just as important to his neighbor’s […]
WREG

Four wanted in 16 car break-ins over two nights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for at least four young men responsible for sixteen car break-ins over two nights. Investigators said on October 8, several suspects in a silver or gray four-door sedan broke into multiple cars in the areas of Reese and Dromedary, Ericson and Trinity, and Dexter and Chimney Rock. Police said […]
WREG

Man wanted in fatal Orange Mound shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Orange Mound. Memphis Police said officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Park Avenue and Prescott Street on October 5. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators have developed Rickey London as a suspect in the case and […]
WREG

Man tried to hide in backseat of car he burglarized: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man behind bars for allegedly burglarizing a car is also accused of trying to lie low in the backseat.  If you didn’t know any better, you may not think twice about seeing a gray sedan parked in a lot just off Winchester Road at the Plum Tree Shops. However, police say […]
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

1 killed in crash involving MATA bus, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after an accident involving a MATA bus early Tuesday morning. Around 6:30 a.m., officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD), responded to a two-car crash at Third Street and Weaver Road. The person died at the hospital. All southbound and northbound lanes...
WREG

Car stolen out of MS found in Collierville, two arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people were arrested after police found a car stolen out of Marshall County, Mississippi in Collierville Monday. Collierville Police said an alert notified officers that the stolen car was in the area of Forrest Hill and Shelby Drive. Police found the car and arrested two people. They said one of the suspects […]
actionnews5.com

Victim critically injured from shooting on Oakwood St.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A victim was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital Monday afternoon. Memphis police responded to a shooting on Oakwood Street near Heard Avenue at 1:34 p.m., said police. There is no suspect information at this time. Call 901-528-CASH if you have any tips.
WREG

Clown car leaves trail of destruction in East Buntyn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. –Residents in one East Buntyn neighborhood say a driver slammed into at least three cars and damaged other property before casually walking away from the scene early Sunday morning. It happened just before 5 a.m. on Holmes Circle and Alexander Street. Police said a driver in a white Honda Accord hit two vehicles […]
