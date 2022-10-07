ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, FL

Englewood Water District customers still must boil water, as service restoration continues

By Earle Kimel, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 4 days ago
ENGLEWOOD – Customers of the Englewood Water District are still subject to a boil water notice as the utility works on restoring water and sewer services.

Water should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute and then allowed to cool for at least one minute.

Water pressure was restored through the district by Thursday evening but sewer service is not yet fully restored.

An interactive, color-coded map available at the district’s website at englewoodwater.com details where sewer service has been restored.

That map is updated as service becomes available.

While service has been restored in green areas, sewer service is limited, so district officials urge users to not do laundry or run dishwashers as well as limiting showers and keeping flushing to a minimum.

Residents are asked to not stack debris on or around backflow devices, meters, fire hydrants, manhole covers or near lift stations.

Blocking lift stations will slow the district’s ability to restore sewer service.

The district said 81 of the district's lift stations are under commercial power, 12 under generator power, one with no power and one unknown.

The Englewood Water District serves a 44.5-square mile area in south Sarasota County and western Charlotte County with four fresh water and two brackish water wells.

It also operates a 3 million gallon-a-day wastewater treatment plant – 87% of all water customers receive sewer services.

Updates are available at the water district website and Facebook page.

Earle Kimel primarily covers south Sarasota County for the Herald-Tribune and can be reached at earle.kimel@heraldtribune.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription to the Herald-Tribune.

HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital reopens in Port Charlotte

HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital reopened its emergency services Monday following repairs at the 238-bed acute care hospital at 21298 Olean Blvd. in Port Charlotte. The remaining hospital services will open in the coming weeks, according to hospital officials.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
