Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin says ‘ball in EU’s court’ over gas supply; seven reported dead in Donetsk market strike
Putin says he is ready to supply the EU with gas via Nord Stream 2; Russian strike kills seven in crowded market in Avdiivk
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War
MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Moscow is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via a link of Germany-bound Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea which has never been in use. The Nord Stream 2 pipeline has never brought natural gas to Europe...
What the Jan. 6 committee could learn from the failures of truth commissions to bring justice and accountability
The U.S. congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attacks is resuming its hearings on Oct. 13, 2022, and is expected to produce a report before the November midterm elections about rioters’ attempted coup and efforts to prevent President Joe Biden from assuming office. The bipartisan committee is not authorized to indict or arrest anyone. Still, the committee hearings have prompted speculation about whether former President Donald Trump or his top advisers might face charges. The group does have the power to recommend legal actions for the Justice Department to take action against Trump and others. But even without...
The Russian draft isn't likely to help Vladimir Putin win the war in Ukraine
Russia’s mobilization of 300,000 reservists to fight in Ukraine, coupled with Vladimir Putin’s annexation of territory he does not control, has renewed speculation about the outcome of the Russian invasion. But far from a decisive move, this partial mobilization is unlikely to change matters on the ground — and that might be Putin’s goal. The war’s impact on Russian forces means new troops are unlikely to turn the tide in eastern Ukraine. As the war grinds on, the already low level of morale among Russia troops will drop further. Recent strikes aimed at civilians across Ukraine, including in Kyiv, may...
Tulsi Gabbard leaves the Democratic Party
(The Center Square) - Tulsi Gabbard is leaving the Democratic Party and is encouraging others to join her, the former congresswoman from Hawaii said in a post published Tuesday on Substack. "I believe in a government that is of the people, by the people, and for the people," the former...
Pentagon chief pledges Ukraine support in ‘challenging’ months ahead
The meeting is the latest in a series of monthly get-togethers of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, a collection of 50 nations committed to arming and supplying Ukrainian forces.
Challenges to voters are growing before the midterms -- and have a long history as a way of keeping down the Black vote
Voters who want to cast their ballot on Election Day this November may be in for an unpleasant surprise – the very real possibility that they will be unable to vote. That’s because any registered voter can challenge the right of another voter, or group of voters, to cast a ballot by alleging that they are not qualified to do so. Potential challenges range from the wrong address on a voter’s registration to not being old enough to vote to having been barred from voting as a felon. Once a challenge is made, election officials have to determine whether it is valid...
United Airlines starts early on summer 2023 plans for Europe
DALLAS — (AP) — Buoyed by full planes across the Atlantic this summer, United Airlines is planning another increase in its summer service from the United States to Europe next year. United said Wednesday that it will resume seasonal flights from Newark, New Jersey, to Stockholm, which it...
Iran sees 'major' internet disruption amid renewed protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran suffered a “major disruption” in internet service Wednesday amid calls for renewed protests weeks after the death of a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by the country’s morality police, an advocacy group said. The demonstrations over the death of Mahsa Amini have become one of the greatest challenges to Iran’s theocracy since the country’s 2009 Green Movement protests. Demonstrators have included oil workers, high school students and women marching without their mandatory headscarf, or hijab. Calls for protests beginning at noon Wednesday saw a massive deployment of riot police and plainclothes officers throughout Tehran, witnesses said. They also described disruptions affecting their mobile internet services. NetBlocks, an advocacy group, said that Iran’s internet traffic had dropped to some 25% compared to the peak, even during a working day in which students were in class across the country.
