Giants punter Jamie Gillan still in UK, but expected back
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — (AP) — The New York Giants expect punter Jamie Gillan to be back at practice in a couple of days once a passport issue in the United Kingdom is resolved. Gillan, who was born in Scotland, was forced to remain in the U.K. after...
Former NFL QB breaks down how Chiefs exploited Raiders’ hyperfocus on Travis Kelce
In addition to his four touchdown receptions, Travis Kelce helped the Chiefs simply by being focal point of Raiders defense.
Davante Adams charged with assault for shoving cameraman after Raiders loss
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field after his team’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. Kansas City police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley, who was working as a...
