U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs fetal personhood appeal
Oct 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to decide whether fetuses are entitled to constitutional rights in light of its June ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that had legalized abortion nationwide, steering clear for now of another front in America's culture wars.
Casino tycoon Wynn defeats U.S. lawsuit over Chinese agent claims
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Casino magnate Steve Wynn cannot be ordered to register with the U.S. Department of Justice as a foreign agent of China, a federal judge in Washington, D.C., said Wednesday.
