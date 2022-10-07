ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Report: Americans’ ‘real’ wages lowest in 25 years under Biden

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07sIQw_0iQ7fOey00

(WTVO) — A new federal jobs report has found that Americans’ “real wages” have taken their steepest drop in 25 years under the Biden administration.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas published a new report that classifies a working person’s “real” wage as the amount they take home, adjusted for inflation.

“Despite the stronger wage growth due to the tightness of the labor market, a majority of workers are finding their wages falling even further behind inflation,” the report says. Workers’ wages, once adjusted for inflation, “have failed to keep up with inflation in the past year. For these workers, the median decline in real wages is a little more than 8.5%.”

The report said “the current time period is unparalleled in terms of the challenge employed workers face.”

Since President Biden has been in office, inflation has gone up by more than 13%, according to Peter Earle, of the American Institute for Economic Research.

As an example, a New Yorker earning $70,000 at $33.65 per hour would lose “roughly 25%” to taxes, according to Earle, bringing their income down to $52,500.

With inflation at 8.3%, the hypothetical resident is actually making the equivalent of $48,150, or $23.14 per hour.

“Between taxes and inflation, in August 2022, fully 32% — about one third – of wage earners take home is gone before they’ve spent a dime,” Earle told The New York Post .

Since March, the Fed has aggressively raised interest rates in an attempt to lower the highest inflation in 40 years.

New York Fed president John Williams said unemployment will likely rise from 3.7% to 4.5% next year as the economy tightens, saying “those who can least afford the essentials—like food, gas, and housing—suffer the most.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Wages#Americans#Federal Jobs#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Federal Reserve Bank#New Yorker#The New York Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois woman dies following weekend house explosion

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman who was hurt in a Newman house explosion on Sunday has died. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said Shalonda Bailey, 51, passed away at Springfield Memorial Hospital at 8:11 p.m. on Monday. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Members of the Bailey family said she was airlifted to Springfield […]
NEWMAN, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Suspect had bags of meth in truck, body cavity

A 45-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges after police say he had several small bags of meth – including one in a body cavity. Martin Ballew faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, according to court records. Shortly after 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Davenport Police conducted a traffic stop […]
DAVENPORT, IA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two men hurt in Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two men were shot in Rockford Sunday night. It happened in the 1800 block of Huffman Boulevard around 8:41 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. The victims’ conditions were not known at the time of this writing. Police asked residents to avoid the area while they investigate.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Woman charged in death of Janesville 9-year-old

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have charged Brenda Violante, 39, of Janesville, in the death of a 9-year-old who was hit by a car and killed last month. Members of the Janesville Police and Fire Departments responded to the intersection of E. Memorial Drive and Prairie Avenue around 3:18 p.m. September 28 for reports of […]
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy