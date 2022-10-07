Browns quick hits: Jadeveon Clowney questionable vs. Chargers after practice return

BEREA − Jadeveon Clowney took a big step toward getting on the field Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers by returning to the practice field Friday for the first time since suffering his right ankle injury. However, the Browns defensive end remains officially listed as questionable by the team.

"He got some work done today," coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday. "I think we'll take that to Sunday and make a decision when we get to Sunday."

Clowney and defensive tackle Taven Bryan (hamstring) were the only two players listed on the Browns' game status list on Friday, both as questionable. Both defensive linemen, as well as Myles Garrett , missed last Sunday's loss at the Atlanta Falcons.

Garrett has officially been cleared to play. Clowney, though, could go right up to pregame warmups before the final decision is made.

“I think all players are dealing with injuries to varying degrees," Stefanski said. "It is a part of our game that nobody likes. There is that balance of you want guys to push it and make it back, but you also want to protect them from themselves and make sure that it is safe for them to do so. That is what we will do with JD. That is really what we will do with all of our players.”

Clowney spoke to the media on Thursday for the first time since suffering the injury in the Sept. 18 loss to the New York Jets. He said he wasn't ruling himself out from playing even if he didn't practice at all prior to Sunday's game.

The non-contact injury occurred with just over six minutes remaining in the third quarter of the loss to the Jets. Clowney, who had already recorded a strip sack of quarterback Joe Flacco earlier in the game, was trying to apply pressure when he stepped wrong and sustained the ankle sprain.

Clowney had not practiced since then, missing games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Falcons. He did travel to Georgia with the team last Sunday.

"It’s like a minor setback for a major comeback really for this," Clowney said Thursday. "This ain’t nothing major, but it did keep me out. I didn’t break nothing or anything, but it does have me out and still rehabbing to get back but I should be back well very soon and back to my old tricks."

Browns prepare for Deshaun Watson's return to the facility Monday

The conclusion of this Sunday's game against the Chargers will be almost half-way through the 11-game NFL suspension of quarterback Deshaun Watson. Per the personal conduct policy and collective bargaining agreement, Watson is permitted to return to the facility starting on Monday.

The policy only permits Watson the ability to be in the building and go through meetings. He isn't allowed back into any on-field activities until Nov. 14, the day after the Browns' Week 10 game against Miami.

"I haven't talked to him since the day he walked out of the building," Stefanski said. "So looking forward to seeing him and getting him back around his teammates. I know there's limitations to what he can do early. I think he can be in meetings, but he can't be out at practice or walk-throughs. It'll be great to get him back in the building."

Watson is eligible to return to game action in Week 13 at the Houston Texans, the team which traded him to the Browns on March 18. His suspension stems from allegations made by 26 women through the judicial system of sexual misconduct or sexual assault during massages. Of those, 24 resulted in lawsuits , 23 of which have been settled .

The 11-game suspension was a settlement between Watson, the NFL Players Association and the NFL after the league appealed the original six-game suspension handed down by joint disciplinary officer, Sue L. Robinson. The NFL was seeking an indefinite suspension of at least a full season when it appealed to Peter C. Harvey, designee of commissioner Roger Goodell.

Kevin Stefanski offers support to Cleveland Guardians' playoff run

Stefanski opened his Friday media availability with a word of support for the Guardians and manager Terry Francona as they opened the American League Wild Card round against the Tampa Bay Rays at the same time. He also made sure to mention his hometown Philadelphia Phillies, who opened National League Wild Card play at the St. Louis Cardinals.

"First of all, good luck to the Guardians," Stefanski said. "We are pulling for Tito, the boys down there and that whole crew. I know the game is on right now. I will have it on up in my office. Pulling for those guys. I would be remiss if I did not say I am pulling for the Phillies, too, on the other side of the bracket."

The Guardians picked up a 2-1 Game 1 win on Friday afternoon. They can advance to the next round of the American League playoffs against the New York Yankees with a win Saturday.

Greedy Williams not activated from injured reserve, won't play

Greedy Williams had been designated for return to injured reserve on Wednesday. However, that wasn't the same as being activated off injured reserve.

The Browns didn't activate Williams off IR on Saturday, meaning he won't play against the Chargers. He did practice this week, his first step toward getting back on the field.

Williams has been on injured reserve since Sept. 9, two days before the season opener, with a hamstring issue.

Browns elevate Chester Rogers, Dakota Allen to gameday roster

The Browns elevated linebacker Dakota Allen and receiver Chester Rogers from the practice squad to the gameday roster on Saturday. Rogers had been elevated for the Week 3 win over Pittsburgh.

Allen was a free-agent signing in the summer. He was one of the last cuts on Aug. 31, but was brought back to the practice squad.

Rogers figures to play a role on special teams. Punt return, specifically, is an area where he could be used.

Tempo a big factor in Mike Williams' success for Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers receiver Mike Williams had two big plays as part of his huge game in the Chargers' 47-42 win over the Browns last Oct. 10. There was a 72-yard second-quarter touchdown, then a 42-yarder in the fourth quarter that gave the Chargers a 28-27 lead.

That was part of an eight-catch, 165-yard day for Williams. A big reason, according to Browns pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Jeff Howard, was the pace at which the Chargers operated from snap to snap.

“I think last year with Mike Williams, if you look at those explosive plays, it is one of those things I think they gain a lot of production off of their tempo," Howard said Friday. "They are unique in the fact that they will use no-huddle a lot or they will break the huddle quickly, and they will [ snaps fingers ] snap the ball. You saw one last week against Houston where he is running a far cross, and there is nobody on him because they are on the ball quickly and the defense isn’t adjusted and you don’t have a body on a body."

Williams is currently leading the Chargers with 258 receiving yards on 18 catches. He has two touchdowns.

Receiver Keenan Allen officially out for Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers receiver Keenan Allen did not practice Wednesday, Thursday or Friday as he continues to battle back from a hamstring injury sustained in the opener. Despite the fact the Chargers officially ruled Allen out late Friday afternoon, the Browns weren't taking any precautions leading up to the final decision.

“I know he didn’t practice the last couple of days," Stefanski said. "He may practice today for all we know. He is excellent. I remember when he was coming out, and he gets open. He is one of those guys who has the knack for getting open, knows how to sit in zones and knows how to separate versus man. Big player, a more physical player. Can play in the slot. I have a ton of respect for him.”

Allen had four catches for 66 yards in the season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. He had six catches for 75 yards in last year's win over the Browns, and 24 catches for 314 yards and two touchdowns in four career games against Cleveland.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins and receiver Joshua Palmer were the only other Chargers listed on their game status report. Both are questionable.

