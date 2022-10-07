ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

SpaceX delays Galaxy satellite launch from Cape Canaveral for second time

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Update: SpaceX announced it has delayed its launch of the Galaxy satellites for a second day in a row.

Friday’s launch, which was originally set for 7:06 p.m., now has a 70-minute launch window opening at 7:05 p.m. Saturday, SpaceX tweeted.

The extra time will allow for vehicle checkouts, SpaceX said.

Read our previosu coverage below:

SpaceX will plan another launch attempt of Galaxy satellites from Florida’s Space Coast on Friday.

>>> STREAM THE LAUNCH LIVE <<<

The Falcon 9 rocket will carry the Intelsat G-33/G-34 missions from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Station.

The launch window will open at 7:06 p.m. Eastern Time and last over an hour.

On Thursday, the company said that the rocket auto-aborted with 30 seconds left in the countdown but did not provide a reason why.

The first stage booster from the Falcon 9 rocket will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Galaxy 33 and Galaxy 44 are geosynchronous communication satellites to help ensure service to Intelsat’s customers.

If the rocket goes up, you can watch the launch stream here and live on Channel 9 Eyewitness News.

Watch the Crew 5 launch below.

Video: NASA, SpaceX launches Crew-5 mission to International Space Station NASA and SpaceX launched a crewed mission to the International Space Station on Wednesday.

City
