Read full article on original website
Related
Raleigh News & Observer
Joyce Waddell, candidate for NC Senate District 40
Campaign website: https://facebook.com/joyce.d.waddell. Education: Master’s — A&T State University, Appalachian State University, UNC-Charlotte; PhD — University of NC Greensboro. Have you run for elected office before? Yes. Please list highlights of your civic involvement: National Council of Negro Women, Democratic Women, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc., Friendship Missionary...
Raleigh News & Observer
Ada Fisher, one of NC’s most noteworthy Black Republicans, dies in Salisbury crash
Ada Markita Fisher, one of the most prominent and well-respected Black women in North Carolina’s Republican Party for years, who formally announced the state delegate count for Donald Trump at the 2016 GOP Convention, died last Friday in a single-car accident on the edge of her hometown of Salisbury.
Raleigh News & Observer
Rev. William Barber: Stop excluding Black people in NC from death penalty juries
One of the chief authors of North Carolina’s modern constitution and therefore its court system was J.W. Hood, a Black man and AME Zion pastor who spent the first decades of his life fighting for the abolition of slavery. Today, he’s exactly the kind of person who’s most likely to be denied the right to serve on a jury.
Comments / 0