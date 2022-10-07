UPDATE 7:30 a.m. Wednesday: From the Salina Police Department Facebook page this morning:. The Salina Police Department has taken the alleged shooter from South High School into custody. We have identified and spoken to the other occupants of the vehicle as well. At this time, we do not suspect there are any other persons involved in this incident. We would like to thank the public for all of the information provided. More information will be released later today.

SALINA, KS ・ 14 HOURS AGO