Orlando, FL

Celebrating Epcot's 40th, Universal adds makeup HHN dates and Disney reveals Candlelight Processional narrators

By Ashley Carter
Bay News 9
 4 days ago
Bay News 9

Miss USA organization denies favoritism, cheating allegations

TEXAS — Just days after Miss Texas USA R’Bonney Gabriel was crowned Miss USA, several other contestants have accused the pageant of favoritism and rigging the competition. During the live broadcast, several contestants walk off stage as Gabriel was crowned instead of congratulating her. In the days after the pageant, some contestants have aired their grievances on social media.
TEXAS STATE
Bay News 9

Numerous 'swatting' calls plague schools across Florida

FLORIDA — A number of schools in Florida have received hoax calls reporting of an active shooter, according to authorities. So far, police haven’t found any credible threats. Schools affected by the calls include Pinellas Park High School in Largo, St. Petersburg Catholic High, Riverview High School in...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Residents get first look at damage in Kissimmee senior community

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – As floodwaters continue to recede at Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village, some residents and their loved ones are getting a first look at the damage. Floodwaters continue to recede at Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village. Residents, loved ones evacuated from flooded homes get first look at...
KISSIMMEE, FL
Bay News 9

Mims restaurant still flooded after Ian

A Brevard County restaurant remains flooded nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian dumped several feet of water on the area. Loughman Lakeside Restaurant and Bar in Mims is flooded under several feet of water. It's been a community staple for years. Owner Jason Reichman is worried about the future. The...
MIMS, FL
Bay News 9

Ohio Task Force to return home after assisting with Hurricane Ian

Fort Myers, FLORIDA — After assisting Florida citizens and officials during the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the Ohio Task Force 1 (OH-TF1) is in route to its home base in Vandalia, Ohio. The task force was officially demobilized on Oct. 9 at 6:00 a.m. The Ohio Task Force 1...
OHIO STATE
Bay News 9

Ige says Hawaii won't cooperate with states prosecuting for abortions

Gov. David Ige signed an executive order on Tuesday protecting reproductive health care services in Hawaii. The executive order will protect reproductive rights by not cooperating with states that try to prosecute women who get an abortion in Hawaii or with states that try to sanction medical professionals who provide abortions in Hawaii.
HAWAII STATE
Bay News 9

California inflation relief payments will start arriving in bank accounts Friday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Twenty-three million Californians will begin receiving inflation relief payments Friday. Eligible to individuals who paid 2020 taxes in the state, the payments will range from $200 to $1,050 as part of a Middle Class Tax Refund program the legislature approved in June, when gas prices reached record-breaking highs nearing $7 per gallon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bay News 9

Honda electric battery plant coming to Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Honda is taking a big step toward investing billions of dollars into a new electric vehicle hub in Ohio, and with that comes a major economic boost. Honda announced on Tuesday it picked Fayette County to be the home for a new electric battery plant. The investment with LG Energy Solution is expected to cost $3.5 billion.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Bay News 9

Fallen Polk deputy Blane Lane honored Tuesday

LAKELAND, Fla. — It was an emotional morning at Victory Church as the community said goodbye to fallen Polk County Deputy Blane Lane. Crowds packed the church and fellow law enforcement their their support for Lane inside and outside of the venue. After the memorial service inside, a ceremony...
LAKELAND, FL
Bay News 9

Polk County hurricane debris cleanup expected to take months

POLK COUNTY, Fla — Hurricane Ian left one big mess in parts of Polk County. For the last week, dozens of crews have been working overtime to pick up all the debris. Officials said it will take about four months before crews have everything cleared. Crews started in the...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Polk deputy accidently shot by fellow officer laid to rest

There weren’t many dry eyes at Victory Church in Lakeland as the community joined Deputy Blane Lane’s family to lay him to rest. Deputy Blane Lane was shot and killed by a fellow deputy. Deputy Blane Lane’s funeral service was at Victory Church in Lakeland. Lane’s family...
LAKELAND, FL
Bay News 9

Sanford residents asked to conserve water due to sewer backups

SANFORD, Fla. — The City of Sanford said their wastewater collection system is maxed out. They’re asking residents to limit water usage after several sewer backups. City officials said they’re continually pumping water out of the sewer system and are asking people to limit water use to only the essentials. Officials explained it would help ease pressure on lift stations and the wastewater treatment plants.
SANFORD, FL

