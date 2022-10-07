Celebrating Epcot's 40th, Universal adds makeup HHN dates and Disney reveals Candlelight Processional narrators

Read full article on original website
Give Kids the World's Night of a Million Lights to return at new venue
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Give Kids the World Village's popular holiday event Night of a Million Lights will return this year after all — but in a new venue. Give Kids the World Village has announced that Night of a Million Lights will return this year. The holiday event...
Miss USA organization denies favoritism, cheating allegations
TEXAS — Just days after Miss Texas USA R’Bonney Gabriel was crowned Miss USA, several other contestants have accused the pageant of favoritism and rigging the competition. During the live broadcast, several contestants walk off stage as Gabriel was crowned instead of congratulating her. In the days after the pageant, some contestants have aired their grievances on social media.
What's in a name? Texas Pete hot sauce faces lawsuit because it's not from Texas
What's in a name? When it comes down to your favorite hot sauce, it turns out that it's quite a bit. After learning that the famous Texas Pete hot sauce isn’t actually made in Texas, a California resident filed a class action lawsuit. It turns out that Pete hot...
Numerous 'swatting' calls plague schools across Florida
FLORIDA — A number of schools in Florida have received hoax calls reporting of an active shooter, according to authorities. So far, police haven’t found any credible threats. Schools affected by the calls include Pinellas Park High School in Largo, St. Petersburg Catholic High, Riverview High School in...
Residents get first look at damage in Kissimmee senior community
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – As floodwaters continue to recede at Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village, some residents and their loved ones are getting a first look at the damage. Floodwaters continue to recede at Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village. Residents, loved ones evacuated from flooded homes get first look at...
'Some stuff you can't get back,' Daytona Beach man says while assessing damage left behind by flooding from Ian
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The impact left behind by Hurricane Ian remains clear in many places across Central Florida. Furniture soaked with water now sits curbside, and debris torn down by the wind is waiting to be collected. What to keep and what to throw out is the question...
Mims restaurant still flooded after Ian
A Brevard County restaurant remains flooded nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian dumped several feet of water on the area. Loughman Lakeside Restaurant and Bar in Mims is flooded under several feet of water. It's been a community staple for years. Owner Jason Reichman is worried about the future. The...
Ohio Task Force to return home after assisting with Hurricane Ian
Fort Myers, FLORIDA — After assisting Florida citizens and officials during the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the Ohio Task Force 1 (OH-TF1) is in route to its home base in Vandalia, Ohio. The task force was officially demobilized on Oct. 9 at 6:00 a.m. The Ohio Task Force 1...
Federal officials working to combat rainbow fentanyl in New York
Opioids have become a source of a major epidemic in the United States. New York state is not exempt from that issue. The latest data from some of the counties in New York, according to the New York State Department of Health, sheds a light on the issue. There were...
Ige says Hawaii won't cooperate with states prosecuting for abortions
Gov. David Ige signed an executive order on Tuesday protecting reproductive health care services in Hawaii. The executive order will protect reproductive rights by not cooperating with states that try to prosecute women who get an abortion in Hawaii or with states that try to sanction medical professionals who provide abortions in Hawaii.
California inflation relief payments will start arriving in bank accounts Friday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Twenty-three million Californians will begin receiving inflation relief payments Friday. Eligible to individuals who paid 2020 taxes in the state, the payments will range from $200 to $1,050 as part of a Middle Class Tax Refund program the legislature approved in June, when gas prices reached record-breaking highs nearing $7 per gallon.
Honda electric battery plant coming to Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Honda is taking a big step toward investing billions of dollars into a new electric vehicle hub in Ohio, and with that comes a major economic boost. Honda announced on Tuesday it picked Fayette County to be the home for a new electric battery plant. The investment with LG Energy Solution is expected to cost $3.5 billion.
Florida surgeon general recommends that adult men under 40 stay away from COVID-19 mRNA vaccines
FLORIDA — Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo is recommending that adult men under 40 stay away from the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. The new guidance was issued Friday and states that a Florida Department of Health analysis on COVID-19 mRNA vaccines showed an increased risk of cardiac-related death among men ages 18-39.
Fallen Polk deputy Blane Lane honored Tuesday
LAKELAND, Fla. — It was an emotional morning at Victory Church as the community said goodbye to fallen Polk County Deputy Blane Lane. Crowds packed the church and fellow law enforcement their their support for Lane inside and outside of the venue. After the memorial service inside, a ceremony...
'This is a human rights movement': Kentucky's Iranian community joins protests for freedom, equality
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Multiple communities in Kentucky are drawing attention to the ongoing protests in Iran after the death of a 22-year-old woman at the hands of Iran’s so-called Morality Police. What You Need To Know. The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini sparked the movement. Amini died at...
Polk County hurricane debris cleanup expected to take months
POLK COUNTY, Fla — Hurricane Ian left one big mess in parts of Polk County. For the last week, dozens of crews have been working overtime to pick up all the debris. Officials said it will take about four months before crews have everything cleared. Crews started in the...
Polk deputy accidently shot by fellow officer laid to rest
There weren’t many dry eyes at Victory Church in Lakeland as the community joined Deputy Blane Lane’s family to lay him to rest. Deputy Blane Lane was shot and killed by a fellow deputy. Deputy Blane Lane’s funeral service was at Victory Church in Lakeland. Lane’s family...
FEMA designates Brevard County eligible for individual assistance after Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — FEMA has officially designated Brevard County as eligible for assistance after Hurricane Ian. Meaning homeowners, renters and business owners can now apply for federal disaster assistance. What You Need To Know. The county said they've had some 700 reports of property damage due to Ian.
Sanford residents asked to conserve water due to sewer backups
SANFORD, Fla. — The City of Sanford said their wastewater collection system is maxed out. They’re asking residents to limit water usage after several sewer backups. City officials said they’re continually pumping water out of the sewer system and are asking people to limit water use to only the essentials. Officials explained it would help ease pressure on lift stations and the wastewater treatment plants.
