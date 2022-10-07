ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

From high style to the street: Norton exhibit showcases  90 years of fashion photography

By Jan Tuckwood
The Palm Beach Post
The Palm Beach Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CD7OZ_0iQ7eqpL00

I met the famous photographer Richard Avedon in 1961, when I was 5, and he was shooting Clairol’s groundbreaking “Does she or doesn’t she? Only her hairdresser knows for sure” advertising campaign. He needed a child with natural blond hair to pose with a Clairol-blond model.

The model and I posed in a haystack. The image never appeared in an ad, and I grew up.

Twenty years later, Avedon walked into The Denver Post, where I worked, and I stopped him and told him he had once photographed me.

Christie Brinkley:Cover girl Christie Brinkley covers all the bases at 'Shop The Day Away' luncheon

Tommy Hilfiger:Fashion icon Tommy Hilfiger lists one of his two Palm Beach homes at $39.7 million

He looked at my face and scrutinized my features.

“Ahhh, yes!” he said after a few moments staring at the 25-year-old me. “I photographed you in a haystack.”

How did he recognize me? He possessed a photographer’s greatest skills: the ability to pay attention, and the artistry to compose and capture decisive moments.

Norton Museum's new exhibit

These skills are on spectacular display in the most notable collection of fashion photographs ever exhibited together in the United States, “A Personal View on High Fashion & Street Style: Photographs from the Nicola Erni Collection, 1930s to Now,” which opens Saturday at the Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach.

The images by nearly 100 photographers tell the story of how fashion photography evolved, from the earliest Vogue photo covers of the 1930s, to the Twiggy years of the 1960s, to the supermodel era of the 1980s and the street fashion snaps taken by roving reporters such as Bill Cunningham, Vivian Maier and Amy Arbus.

Some of the images are among the most famous fashion photographs of all time, such as Horst P. Horst’s “Mainbocher Corset,” showing a starkly lit model from the back, the ribbons of her corset dripping from her body. The German-born Horst, who died in Palm Beach Gardens in 1999 at age 93, made this photograph on his last day in Paris in 1939. He left his studio and all his possessions to escape the war hours later. Horst’s image inspired Madonna, who used the same pose in her 1990 music video, “Vogue.”

Amy Arbus snapped an unknown Madonna — in ratty hair and stained overcoat — on a New York City street in 1983, and that photo is featured in the exhibit, too. That full-circle moment is why fashion photography matters: In the several rooms exhibiting Erni’s collection, grouped in themes, such as “Sex & Provocation,” “Revolution!” and “Unfiltered,” the photographs show how women’s roles have evolved, from props in a still life to creators of their own destinies.

Two sets of Helmut Newton’s large-scale prints from 1981 prove this dichotomy best. The first set shows four women dressed in their shoulder pads and power suits. The second shows them standing in the same positions but stark naked.

Nicola Erni Collection

Erni’s fascination with fashion photography began when she was a teen and she’d rifle through racks of prints of models and celebrities. When she started collecting in the late 1990s, fashion photographs were affordable. Today, vintage prints by photographers such as Avedon are as pricey as oil masterpieces. In 2010, a huge print of “Dovima With Elephants” — the photograph Avedon took of the model in a Dior evening dress at a Paris circus in 1955 — sold for nearly $1.15 million. On display at the Norton is a wall-sized gelatin silver print of this work, printed in 1979. 

That photo is stunning — but the true marvels of this exhibit are the photos showing the work behind the work, the moments before the magic, such as the art director’s proof of a Harper’s Bazaar cover of model Jean Shrimpton. Notes attached to the image are scribbled with instructions on what color to make the magazine logo and type.

Keep in mind that this image was taken by Avedon in 1965 — way before digital technology.

These “backstage” pieces are gems of Erni’s collection, which is making its debut appearance at the Norton in large part because of the 30-year friendship between Ghislain d’Humières, the Norton’s Kenneth C. Griffin director and CEO, and Stefan Puttaert, CEO of the Nicola Erni Collection, which is based in Switzerland.

Erni, whose husband is a billionaire investor, is one of ARTnews’ Top 200 collectors for 2022. She has a private museum in Zurich and is building an additional space, but she wasn’t sure about an exhibit at a public institution until “about 600 emails later, our ‘what-ifs’ turned to ‘why-not,’” said d’Humières. Next year, the show heads to the Netherlands.

“It gives me great joy to mix fashion and street-style photography in order to visualize their differences and similarities,” Erni writes in the exhibit’s catalog. “I am truly honored to show this exhibition to a broader audience.”

Erni’s eye for charm elevates the experience. One of my favorite works is a collage of 17 prints of Diana Vreeland, showing the “Old Empress D.V.,” as photographer Deborah Turbeville calls her, in various poses of gesticulating, speaking and smoking. Turbeville scattered the images of the legendary fashion editor on homemade paper for an urgent and raw feeling. It’s in shades of black, white and gray — but I could hear Vreeland shrieking “think pink!”

Another cool magazine cover mock-up is Erwin Blumenfeld’s 1950 Vogue cover of Jean Patchett’s left eye, arched eyebrow and red lips — with crop marks and the handwritten note: “Photo is retouchable with ease.” 

That same cover is featured in a wall-size collage of magazine covers in the final room of the exhibit — set apart on the second floor of the Norton — celebrating the models and the designers featured in the images.

These photographs are the bridge — the connectors between fantasy and reality — and an emotional finale to a wonder-filled exhibit.

By showing the creators who bring fashion to life, the exhibit exhales with an inspiration to all of us: it’s time to throw away those old pandemic sweatpants and dress up again.  

“A Personal View on High Fashion & Street Style” runs from Saturday to Feb. 12 at the Norton Museum of Art, 1450 S. Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach. The museum’s shop features photography books and merchandise specifically chosen to complement this exhibit, including collections by Richard Avedon, Horst P. Horst and Bill Cunningham. Palm Beach County’s public school children will be part of the “street fashion” action in a competition and exhibition featuring their own fashion photography. The students’ exhibit, “Dress Codes: Photographing Cultures and Identities Through Fashion,” runs from Dec. 16 to May 7.

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

Bella Hadid Wore a Pair of Shorts So Tiny, They Look Like Underwear

Bella Hadid once again proved she is the queen of microtrends, this time in a true “micro” sense. When stepping out for a slice of pizza in New York City, the supermodel rocked a statement motorcycle jacket, her sister’s go-to boots, and a pair of shorts so short we’re not quite sure they can be classified as such. While others are embracing the microskirt trend, Bella is on to bigger and better things, putting her own spin on one of the year’s most popular styles.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
West Palm Beach, FL
Entertainment
City
Switzerland, FL
Footwear News

Oprah Winfrey Shines in White Blazer Dress and Crystal-Dusted Pumps at Emmy Awards 2022

Oprah Winfrey brought a new take to suiting at the 2022 Emmy Awards. While presenting Michael Keaton with his Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie award for Hulu’s “Dopesick,” the former talk show host wore a floor-length blazer dress in a bright white hue. The piece included a double-breasted silhouette with pointed lapels, buttoned long sleeves and a front slit. Completing Winfrey’s ensemble were diamond rings and drop earrings. When it came to shoes, Winfrey went monochrome with a set of white pumps. Her pointed-toe style featured leather uppers with toes sprinkled with crystals, giving them a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Watch Cher Walk the Runway at Balmain Fashion Week Show

Cher has had her fair share of buzzed-about moments in her decades-long career, and the legendary singer did it again Wednesday, with a surprise appearance at the Balmain Paris Fashion Week show. The 76-year-old closed Balmain’s spring/summer 2023 show in true diva fashion, strutting down the catwalk in a skin-tight metallic bodysuit alongside Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing. Cher emerged from backstage as the refrain to her 1999 hit, “Strong Enough,” came over the speakers, and the thousands of people in attendance at Paris’ Jean Bouin Stadium cheered her on enthusiastically as she made her way down the marble-inspired runway (in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Rihanna’s Hair Looks Longer Than Ever As She Rocks Oversized Yellow Jersey & Dior Bag In NYC

Rihanna, 34, was spotted on the way to a recording studio in New York City on Sept. 21. That night, the Fenty Beauty founder’s jet-black tresses were also looking longer than ever as they draped down her body during the outing. Her extra-long locks were parted down the middle and accessorized with her black sunglasses on top of her head. The beauty opted with placing one-half of her tresses in front of her shoulder while the other half flowed behind her.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Janet Jackson Masters Power Suiting in Cutout Jacket & 6-Inch Heels for Alexander McQueen Spring 2023 Fashion Show

Janet Jackson sat front row at the Alexander McQueen spring 2023 fashion show in London, this morning. The singer looked sharp in a power suit and platform boots. Jackson wore a crisp white button-down shirt with the collar laying flat on the hems of the suit’s lining. The suit jacket had a similar design to a pea coat as there were four buttons across the middle of her waist. The sleeve of the jacket had an acute detailing shaped like a rip. Matching the jacket, Jackson slipped into a pair of straight-legged pants that had lining detail on the side.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diana Vreeland
Person
Christie Brinkley
Person
Amy Arbus
Person
Helmut Newton
Person
Dovima
Person
Tommy Hilfiger
Person
Richard Avedon
Person
Jean Shrimpton
Person
Vivian Maier
Person
Jean Patchett
POPSUGAR

Jaden Smith Wins Fashion Week in a Mirrored Crop Top at Louis Vuitton

That's a wrap on Paris Fashion Week and, in turn, Fashion Month overall. Louis Vuitton closed out PFW with a show full of signature house codes and quite the stylish front row. Guests and Louis Vuitton ambassadors — like YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain, "Wicked"'s Cynthia Erivo, "House of the Dragon" breakout star Milly Alcock, and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas — took their seats as dresses, coats, and tailored sets hit the runway.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker Thinks Pink in Vintage Fuchsia Dress & Metallic Stilettos for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2

Carrie Bradshaw is officially back, as Sarah Jessica Parker is proving while filming the second season of HBO Max’s “And Just Like That…” in New York City. On Monday morning, Parker — as Bradshaw — kicked off the week in bold spirits while arriving at the Bank of America Tower in a vintage fuchsia dress. The silky knee-length number featured a lightly flounced hem, balloon sleeves and an allover swirling paisley print for a bohemian finish. Paired with her ensemble by costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago were a pink reptilian belt, a gold Jemma Wynne pendant necklace, a purple...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Masters Travel Style in Crop Top, Sweatpants & White Sneakers with Husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez returned to Los Angeles in a cozily glamorous style this weekend — and sharp sneakers to match. The Grammy Award-winning musician touched down in Los Angeles on Sunday with husband Ben Affleck and child Emme Muniz, wearing a light pink outfit. Consisting of a long-sleeved crop top and sweatpants, Lopez solidified the notion of streamlined — and comfortable — travel dressing. Giving her outfit a glamorous spin, however, was a mint green leather Hermès Birkin handbag and large thin gold hoop earrings, as well as a diamond bracelet and ring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Palm Beach Post

The Palm Beach Post

2K+
Followers
956
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Daily News.

 http://palmbeachdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy