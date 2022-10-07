ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceville, GA

Buttons Lynn
4d ago

Like everything else these murders are products of their environment and upbringing

accesswdun.com

South Georgia man sentenced after injuring a Duluth police officer in DUI crash

The family of a Duluth police officer finally gets justice after the man who injured him in a DUI crash last year was sentenced to jail time. On August 2021, Officer Ricky Porter was critically injured when his patrol SUV was hit by a truck that slammed into the driver’s side. According to the initial report released by the Gwinnett County Police Department, the officer was driving northbound just after 4 a.m. near Abbots Bridge Road when the driver of a Ram 3500 ran a red light and struck the officer's car.
DULUTH, GA
wuga.org

Lawrenceville man arrested in downtown shooting

A Lawrenceville man has been arrested in a shooting Saturday in Athens that left two people injured. Athens-Clarke County police were called to the 200 block of West Clayton Street about 2:15am on reports of a fight. Officers found a 30 year old man bleeding from his head and lying on the sidewalk in front of the Tropical Bar with a 22 year old woman standing nearby who had been shot in the hand. Both victims are expected to survive.
ATHENS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Parents of woman found murdered near Gwinnett construction site say they didn’t know her killer

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a woman found murdered at a Gwinnett County construction site said they don’t know the man charged with killing her. Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins was on Stone Mountain Parkway near Glenn Club Drive in Gwinnett County, where Breana Rogers was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at a construction site Friday night.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Dahlonega man charged in alleged forgery attempt

A Dahlonega man has been charged after he allegedly submitted two forged surety bonds to a construction company in North Georgia. According to a press release from the Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire, Ernest Warren, 48, was charged with two counts of forgery on Sept. 29. The...
DAHLONEGA, GA
WGAU

Suspect arrested in Hall Co cemetery thefts

The man accused of stealing statues from a Gainesville cemetery was arrested over the weekend, Hall County officials said. Officials say the man stole some of the bronze animal statues at Memorial Park Cemetery on Memorial Park Road in Gainesville. Santiago Morales Villalobos, 24, of Gainesville was arrested after he...
GAINESVILLE, GA
#Jefferson High School#Lawrenceville School#Shooting#Police#Murder#Violent Crime#The Georgia State Patrol#Www Stopcrimeatl Com
accesswdun.com

Gainesville man arrested on child molestation allegations

A Gainesville man who has been on the run for two years was arrested Monday morning for allegedly molesting a child over a one-year period. Javier Perez, 40, was arrested at approximately 1:15 a.m. near the Airport Drive and Pearl Nix Parkway intersection. According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office,...
GAINESVILLE, GA
WGAU

Visitation for Elijah Dewitt family tonight in Jackson Co

Visitation for the family of murdered Jackson County teenager Elijah Dewitt is set for 6 this evening til 10 tonight at the Jefferson Church. That’s on Mahaffey Street in Jefferson. The 18 year-old Dewitt, a standout on the Jefferson High School football team, was shot and killed last week, gunned down outside a restaurant at a shopping mall in Gwinnett County. Two suspects, teenagers from Lawrenceville, have been arrested and charged in his murder. Funeral for Dewitt is set for 6 o’clock tomorrow evening at Jefferson High School.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Two people wounded in latest shootings in downtown Athens

A University of Georgia student is one of two people recovering from what are called non life-threatening injuries after a weekend shooting in downtown Athens: Athens-Clarke County Police say they arrested a suspect in the shooting that happened near the corner of Clayton and Pulaski streets. From WSB TV…. Two...
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Gwinnett County Police training center celebrates 50 years

On October 10, the Gwinnett County Police Department Training Center will celebrate 50 years of operation. Gwinnett was the first county police department to open an academy in Georgia. Only four other police departments in Georgia operate their own training academy. The Gwinnett County Police academy is certified by the...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Rabun County wreck claims life of Blairsville man

A Union County man died in a dump truck wreck Tuesday morning west of Clayton. Jerry James Payne, 75, of Blairsville died when the dump truck he was driving went off the south shoulder of Ga. 2 / U.S. 76, traveled down an embankment, and overturned, the Georgia State Patrol reports.
RABUN COUNTY, GA

