The family of a Duluth police officer finally gets justice after the man who injured him in a DUI crash last year was sentenced to jail time. On August 2021, Officer Ricky Porter was critically injured when his patrol SUV was hit by a truck that slammed into the driver’s side. According to the initial report released by the Gwinnett County Police Department, the officer was driving northbound just after 4 a.m. near Abbots Bridge Road when the driver of a Ram 3500 ran a red light and struck the officer's car.

DULUTH, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO