Read full article on original website
Buttons Lynn
4d ago
Like everything else these murders are products of their environment and upbringing
Reply
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2 teen girls found after police they say stole car in north Georgia, wrecked it in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: Dalton police say the two teens have been found and brought back to Whitfield County. Dalton Police are asking for the public’s help to locate two teenage girls who stole a family member’s car and ran away with it Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
accesswdun.com
South Georgia man sentenced after injuring a Duluth police officer in DUI crash
The family of a Duluth police officer finally gets justice after the man who injured him in a DUI crash last year was sentenced to jail time. On August 2021, Officer Ricky Porter was critically injured when his patrol SUV was hit by a truck that slammed into the driver’s side. According to the initial report released by the Gwinnett County Police Department, the officer was driving northbound just after 4 a.m. near Abbots Bridge Road when the driver of a Ram 3500 ran a red light and struck the officer's car.
wuga.org
Lawrenceville man arrested in downtown shooting
A Lawrenceville man has been arrested in a shooting Saturday in Athens that left two people injured. Athens-Clarke County police were called to the 200 block of West Clayton Street about 2:15am on reports of a fight. Officers found a 30 year old man bleeding from his head and lying on the sidewalk in front of the Tropical Bar with a 22 year old woman standing nearby who had been shot in the hand. Both victims are expected to survive.
Parents of woman found murdered near Gwinnett construction site say they didn’t know her killer
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a woman found murdered at a Gwinnett County construction site said they don’t know the man charged with killing her. Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins was on Stone Mountain Parkway near Glenn Club Drive in Gwinnett County, where Breana Rogers was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at a construction site Friday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UGA student injured in double shooting near campus; Gwinnett man arrested
A Lawrenceville man has been arrested in a shooting that left two people injured just blocks from the University of Georgia campus Saturday morning, according to police.
accesswdun.com
Dahlonega man charged in alleged forgery attempt
A Dahlonega man has been charged after he allegedly submitted two forged surety bonds to a construction company in North Georgia. According to a press release from the Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire, Ernest Warren, 48, was charged with two counts of forgery on Sept. 29. The...
Georgia K-9 killed in line of duty laid to rest
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A K-9 killed on Friday in the line of duty was laid to rest on Monday. Figo worked with Georgia State Patrol and died after a suspect shot him. NewsChopper 2 followed a procession from the Blue Pearl Animal Hospital in Sandy Springs to Figo’s final resting place.
Suspect arrested in Hall Co cemetery thefts
The man accused of stealing statues from a Gainesville cemetery was arrested over the weekend, Hall County officials said. Officials say the man stole some of the bronze animal statues at Memorial Park Cemetery on Memorial Park Road in Gainesville. Santiago Morales Villalobos, 24, of Gainesville was arrested after he...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Funeral plans announced for slain Jefferson High School football player
Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Jefferson High School football player killed in a shooting at a Gwinnett ...
Death of pastor’s wife who was shot through wall now being investigated as homicide, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police said they are now investigating the death of a DeKalb County pastor’s wife as a homicide. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Lashunda Ellison, 50, died Monday after she was shot at her home in Decatur. Her...
nowhabersham.com
Alto woman arrested, charged with vehicular homicide in wreck that killed two of her cousins
On October 29, 2021, 29-year-old Cynthia Wade and her 5-year-old nephew, Lincoln Burgess, died in a car wreck on GA 365 in south Habersham County. Now, nearly a year later, the cousin who was driving the car has been arrested and charged in connection with their deaths. Denise Gail Wade...
'You should not have to bury your children' | Gwinnett County DA talks about recent teen homicides
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gaston said Gwinnett County Police investigated 32 homicides so far in 2022. Two of those happened last week involving teens that were 17 and 18 years of age. “You should not have to bury your children,” said Gaston. Gwinnett County...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
accesswdun.com
Gainesville man arrested on child molestation allegations
A Gainesville man who has been on the run for two years was arrested Monday morning for allegedly molesting a child over a one-year period. Javier Perez, 40, was arrested at approximately 1:15 a.m. near the Airport Drive and Pearl Nix Parkway intersection. According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office,...
10NEWS
6th-grade student allegedly knocked unconscious by bullies at Georgia school, family says no one called for help
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A sixth-grade boy was allegedly knocked unconscious after an assault by his own classmates, his mother said, and claims the school is doing nothing to protect him. Demi Oche said her son was being bullied at Stephenson Middle School in Stone Mountain. She said she's...
Driver found shot to death in crashed vehicle on I-285, shutting all lanes down
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police say a man was found shot to death in a vehicle on I-285 Tuesday afternoon, shutting down all lanes of the highway. According to DeKalb police dispatch, officers are responding to a call of a shooting in the westbound lanes of I-285 near I-675.
Visitation for Elijah Dewitt family tonight in Jackson Co
Visitation for the family of murdered Jackson County teenager Elijah Dewitt is set for 6 this evening til 10 tonight at the Jefferson Church. That’s on Mahaffey Street in Jefferson. The 18 year-old Dewitt, a standout on the Jefferson High School football team, was shot and killed last week, gunned down outside a restaurant at a shopping mall in Gwinnett County. Two suspects, teenagers from Lawrenceville, have been arrested and charged in his murder. Funeral for Dewitt is set for 6 o’clock tomorrow evening at Jefferson High School.
Two people wounded in latest shootings in downtown Athens
A University of Georgia student is one of two people recovering from what are called non life-threatening injuries after a weekend shooting in downtown Athens: Athens-Clarke County Police say they arrested a suspect in the shooting that happened near the corner of Clayton and Pulaski streets. From WSB TV…. Two...
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County Police training center celebrates 50 years
On October 10, the Gwinnett County Police Department Training Center will celebrate 50 years of operation. Gwinnett was the first county police department to open an academy in Georgia. Only four other police departments in Georgia operate their own training academy. The Gwinnett County Police academy is certified by the...
Traffic stop in Rockdale County turns into a huge drug bust
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop took a left turn on Thursday in Rockdale County. Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said they stopped a car near Ga HWY 138N and Eastview PKWY for a traffic stop, but they made a big discovery. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
accesswdun.com
Rabun County wreck claims life of Blairsville man
A Union County man died in a dump truck wreck Tuesday morning west of Clayton. Jerry James Payne, 75, of Blairsville died when the dump truck he was driving went off the south shoulder of Ga. 2 / U.S. 76, traveled down an embankment, and overturned, the Georgia State Patrol reports.
Comments / 37