ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, CT

NFA edged by Ledyard; Plainfield, Killingly earn girls soccer wins: Top plays Thursday

By The Bulletin
The Bulletin
The Bulletin
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hBHgt_0iQ7eXFe00

The Norwich Free Academy girls soccer team rallied in the second half but fell short 1-0 against Ledyard on Thursday at NFA's Turf Field, while Plainfield and Killingly notched ECC wins.

Here are Thursday's top performances in girls soccer:

Girls soccer

Ava Boenig, NFA: Sophomore keeper made four saves but the Wildcats (4-4-1) fell short against Ledyard, 1-0.

Keriana Heredia, Angelina Giovanni, and Eiland Brockett, Plainfield: Panthers trio each had a goal and an assist as Painfield (6-2-1) rolled past Wheeler, 5-0.

Tessa Lambert, Norwich Tech: Sophomore scored the Warriors (5-1-3) only goal in a 1-1 draw against Grasso Tech.

Roy's PoolsA year after, what happened to Roy's Pools customers who never got their pools?

Casey Beauregard, Killingly: Senior scored two goals with one assist in leading Killingly (3-6-1) to a 3-1 win over Fitch.

Laura Farquhar, Killingly: Junior had a goal and an assist in a win against Fitch (1-7-1).

Aryn Nisbet, Killingly: Senior goalkeeper finished with six saves in a 3-1 victory against Fitch.

Tori Iozzi, Ellis Tech: Junior scored two goals in the Golden Eagles’ 7-2 loss against Windham Tech. Ellis Tech is 4-2-1.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Haven Independent

Meet The New Seymour Athletics Hall Of Famers

SEYMOUR – Five former standout athletes have been selected for induction into Seymour High School’s Sports Hall of Fame for 2022. The inductees scoring a place this year are Christine Cweklinsky Perfetto (Class of 1986); Michael Fritz (Class of 1999); Christine Bourdeau (Class of 2006); Michael Osiecki (Class of 2009) and Jacob Drozd (Class of 2010).
SEYMOUR, CT
FOX 61

Yelp's Top 100 New England Restaurants lists 21 Conn. eateries

CONNECTICUT, USA — Twenty-one Connecticut eateries made it to Yelp's first-ever list of Top 100 Places to Eat in New England. Three of the eateries are from Hartford alone!. Zeneli Pizzeria & Cucina Napoletana in New Haven landed in the #2 spot on the list. Zeneli serves those famous New Haven Neapolitan-style pies cooked over wood for a delicate, lightly burnished crust with fresh sauce and house-made mozzarella!
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

These CT state parks have reached capacity, DEEP says

Four state parks have closed Sunday after reaching parking capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park, located in Bloomfield, was the first to close to new visitors just before 12:30 p.m. It was followed about a minute later by Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury, which was shuttered about a minute later.
SIMSBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Channel 3 takes a lesson in self defense

AVON, Conn. (WFSB) - Two women were attacked in two separate incidents last week. One in Windsor Locks and the other in East Haven. Channel 3 eyewitness news reporter Eliza Kruczynski went to a self-defense class and has tips on what you can do if you are being attacked. Eliza...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plainfield, CT
City
Ledyard, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
Ledyard, CT
Sports
City
Norwich, CT
Killingly, CT
Sports
City
Killingly, CT
WPRI 12 News

4 arrested after ‘large party’ in South Kingstown

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Four people were arrested after what police are calling “a large party with excessive noise” at a home Saturday evening in South Kingstown. Around 6:30 p.m., police responded to Kingstown Road to find what they say were between 350-400 people at the home. An initial investigation by police showed that […]
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Eyewitness News

TRENDING NOW: Bear on a porch, backyard bobcat, a roll in the grass

What had been described as a ‘suspicious’ death in Hartford was switched over to a homicide investigation, according to police. Meteorologist Lorin Richardson says we could be in for some heavy rain at the end of the week. Here is her Tuesday noon forecast. Updated: 3 hours ago.
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer#Nfa#The Norwich Free Academy#Ecc#Wildcats#Norwich Tech#Grasso Tech#Windham Tech
WTNH

Crews respond to crash on I-91 South in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut state police released preliminary information regarding a crash on I-91 South in Middletown on Tuesday. Troopers said the crash occurred just before 10:20 a.m. near exit 20. They were dispatched to the scene on reports of a car that had veered off the right side of the road in Middletown. […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
WTNH

Man seriously injured in Plainfield motorcycle crash

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Moosup man suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash in Plainfield, police said. The crash happened just after 3 p.m. on Sunday. Michael Repoza, 55, was traveling east on Sterling Hill Road when he lost control of his motorcycle. It slid about 80 feet before coming to rest, police said. […]
PLAINFIELD, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

Union Keeps Pressure on Hartford HealthCare

ROCKY HILL, CT — Nurses from Windham Hospital met Monday with U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal in an effort to ramp up pressure on Hartford HealthCare to provide better pay and health insurance benefits as part of ongoing contract negotiations. Blumenthal and members of the AFT unions representing Windham Hospital...
WINDHAM, CT
hwy.co

This Rhode Island Town Was Part of the Gruesome New England Vampire Panic

American folklore has evolved ever since the Europeans settled in the colonies. Some are entertaining, like the tales of Paul Bunyan and the Lone Ranger, while others have a more gruesome past like the New England Vampire Panic. Never heard of it? Let’s learn more about Exeter, RI, where families exhumed the bodies of deceased loved ones and burned their hearts, all due to superstition.
WTNH

Hartford man awarded $100 million in what is believed to be largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history

HARTFORD, Conn. (WNTH) — A Hartford man who was left paralyzed after a work-related injury was awarded $100 million in what is believed to be the largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history. In 2017, Juan “Mikey” Cruz was working at Phillips Lighting North America’s Locust Street warehouse when a 1,300-pound cube of lighting equipment […]
HARTFORD, CT
The Bulletin

The Bulletin

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
384K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Norwich, CT from Norwich Bulletin.

 http://norwichbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy