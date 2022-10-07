ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Happens – Maggie’s last day before maternity leave!

By Hannah Trippett
KIAH
KIAH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08zr2q_0iQ7eQ4Z00

HOUSTON (KIAH) – The day is finally here and it’s time to say goodbye Maggie, but don’t worry it’s only for a little while!

This month Maggie and her husband Jeff will welcome their baby girl to the Houston Happens family!

Plus, Zoo Boo is in full swing at the Houston Zoo. Hear all about this family fun event!

It doesn’t get much cuter than this 4-year old ballroom dancer, but do you think Maggie or Hannah can show us their moves? Watch it all out in the video above.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW39 Houston.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hyperallergic

The Offhand Beauty of Houston’s Third Ward

“Photographs act as vehicles of litigation against the slippage of the tightly bound spool of memory,” writes Garry Reece, in an essay that concludes Beautiful, Still. (2022, Mack Books), a monograph by photographer Colby Deal documenting the Third Ward neighborhood of Houston, where Deal grew up, and where his grandmother continues to live today. He began photographing Third Ward in 2013, returning repeatedly to reinforce his relationship with the community as reciprocal, longstanding, and sincere.
HOUSTON, TX
AdWeek

KPRC News Director Dave Strickland No Longer With Houston Station

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KPRC news director Dave Strickland is no longer with the Graham Media Group station. Houston media blogger Mike McGuff said “multiple sources...
HOUSTON, TX
The Daily South

Little Dog Rescued After 3 Weeks Outside A Dollar General In Houston

A sweet little dog named Robbie is on his way to his forever home after weeks spent waiting for someone to notice him outside a Houston Dollar General. Kristin Erwin told The Dodo that she had a feeling Robbie needed help the minute she spotted him beneath a plastic chair near the store entrance last month.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Entertainment
Houston, TX
Sports
fox26houston.com

'Conception': Movie about IVF filmed in Houston with entirely local cast

HOUSTON - Most parents will tell you there's no kind of love that compares to the one you'll have for your children, and it's only until you have your own that you'll really understand. Tarun Verma's directorial film debut, "Conception," explores the depths some couples are willing to go through to experience just that by means of in vitro fertilization (IVF).
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Behind the scenes: Texas Renaissance Festival

Friday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, the team is live from the Texas Renaissance Festival!. We’ll go behind the scenes to see how the costumes are made, meet the jousting crew, try the food, and of course we’ll do a little shopping!. That’s Friday at 1:00 p.m....
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maggie Flecknoe
Phys.org

Researchers find 'significant rates' of sinking ground in Houston suburbs

An analysis of thousands of water and oil wells in the Houston metro area has uncovered significant rates of subsidence, or gradual sinking of the ground, in some of the region's fast-growing suburbs that have not been previously reported. Shuhab Khan, professor of geology at the University of Houston, led...
HOUSTON, TX
Black Enterprise

HBCU Graduate Opens Houston’s First Black-Owned Hibachi Food Truck

Shortly after college graduation in 2021, the pair banded together to bring the first of its kind to one of the most ethnically diverse cities. Typically cooked on a large, open grill, the popular cuisine consists of a wide variety of foods, including vegetables, chicken, steak, shrimp, scallops, and even desserts. Hibachi restaurants are popular in major cities in the United States, but Robinson and Taylor are upgrading the food truck experience with its late-night hours, homemade frozen Italian ice-style treats, and more.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Toys”R”Us is back in Houston – Opening events to attend

HOUSTON (KIAH) Toys”R”Us is returning to Houston and will debut in west Houston. On October 15, Macy’s Memorial City will debut the flagship in-store Toys“R”Us shop as part of the partnership with WHP Global to bring the Toys“R”Us brand to every Macy’s store in America just in time for the holiday season.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parental Leave#Houston Zoo#Ballroom#Nexstar Media Inc
flicksandfood.com

Interesting Viet-Cajun Eatery Adds Two New Sections to Their Menu

Interesting Viet-Cajun Restaurant Introduces Must-Try New Menu Items. Interesting Viet-Cajun Restaurant, Crawfish Cafe, has added two new delicious sections to their menu. Crawfish Cafe, a Texas-based Viet-cajun seafood restaurant with three locations in Houston, and one in San Antonio is introducing two new delicious sections to their menu, including several po’ boy options, and enhancing their classic garlic noodle dish to include several exciting new protein toppings.
HOUSTON, TX
southernillinoisnow.com

Nurse who cared for baby for six months in NICU named his godmother

(HOUSTON) — Carly Miller, a neonatal intensive care unit nurse in Texas, spent six months by the side of one of her most critically ill patients, a baby named Conrad. Now Miller, 27, a nurse at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, gets to spend the rest of Conrad’s life by his side as his godmother.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston’s Ladies Who Brunch Turn a Stylish Outing Into an Impressive $800,000 Haul

The glamorous collection of femmes gathered at The Revaire for the Houston Ladies Who Brunch fundraiser. What: Houston Ladies Who Brunch event benefiting Sky High. PC Moment: More than 600 women dressed in their best floral frocks filled the swank Houston event space dubbed The Revaire with glamour and generosity as they raised more than $800,000 for Sky High for Kids’ current pledges to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and Texas Children’s Hospital. The nonprofit’s mission is to aid in the search to end childhood cancer.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston man vanishes after crossing US/Mexico border, loved ones still pleading for answers 5 years later

HOUSTON - FOX 26 is continuing to shine a light on the thousands of missing people from the Greater Houston area. In the Summer of 2017, Lisa Torres answered a call while she was in Mexico desperately searching for her 21-year-old son Roberto Franco; the person on the other line claimed they'd taken him, and that if she paid, he'd be returned safely.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
iheart.com

Whataburger's New Burger: Details Leak Ahead Of Houston Launch

The Lone Star State's favorite burger chain just dropped a new breakfast item and a new shake flavor, but they've got at least one more new menu item up their sleeve and it sounds perfect for fall. The Whataburger Chili Cheese Burger is coming. In fact, it's already out at certain Central Texas locations.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Mexican Bakery

A coworker brought bags stuffed with pan dulce from El Bolillo Bakery to the breakroom one morning and sent an email inviting everyone to partake with the subject title: “El Bolillo For Breakfast – IYKYK.” Practically everyone in the office did know because the Houston-based panaderia has built a devoted following over almost 25 years with its fresh baked goodies, everything from colorful conchas to deftly dusted hojarascas to tasty tortillas and legendary tres leches cakes. So yeah, we knew.
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

KIAH

Houston, TX
699
Followers
535
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

KIAH is your source for the latest Houston weather traffic and more.

 https://cw39.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy