Delaware State

The Delaware Change Solutions Act is necessary — urgently so. Here's why | Opinion

By Dustyn Thompson and A.R. Siders
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 4 days ago
Climate change is the greatest challenge facing our world today. It is currently affecting ecosystems, economies, buildings and infrastructure, and livelihoods, and threatens our ways of life as we know it. In Delaware, it is costing us tourism dollars and millions for beach replenishment, increasing energy bills, and has already displaced multiple neighborhoods in our state’s largest city. Although many of these impacts will not be measured just in dollars, the current and projected costs of climate change have become the centerpiece of many economic studies, and economic costs are often a driving force in policy decisions.

In Delaware, the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control released an analysis by Industrial Economics, Inc, this summer on the economic costs of climate change for the state of Delaware. The goal of this study was to get some picture of how climate change will impact Delaware with and without reducing our emissions so policy makers can make an educated decision on a path forward. The picture it paints is concerning. Using estimates for 26 key areas, the report calculates over $69 billion in climate change impacts over the rest of the century. High tide flooding and water quality alone could each see $17 billion in impacts.

The end of the century might seem far away, but keep in mind that it’s just one generation: small children alive today will see 2100. However, there are two key points about these numbers. First, $69 billion is, in many ways, a low estimate of the potential costs of climate change. Second, these costs could be cut by almost half if the world took serious action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The $69 billion estimate is based on a scenario where the world continues to have high greenhouse gas emissions, so it might seem like a high estimate. However, the calculation actually omits several key elements that could make this number much higher, even under lower emission scenarios. These include the effects of sea level rise on coastal property values; the effect of high temperature on health and electric grid reliability; inland and urban flooding; ecosystem impacts; changes in recreational behavior and related tourism industries; and the costs of beach nourishment.

Already, we can see that these could involve significant costs for Delaware. The state has already spent over $160 million on beach nourishment and closed beaches due to storm surge and coastal erosion had major consequences for coastal economies during the Memorial Day weekend this year. Last year, Hurricane Ida cost over $3 million. Energy costs and heat waves have not only increased families’ electricity bills but caused health concerns for many residents.

The report also omits a range of climate change impacts that are difficult to quantify economically, such as changes in the quality of life, effects on historical sites and cultural heritage, and our emotional connections to the state. We note these omissions not to critique the report or its writers — calculating the full cost of climate change is a daunting task — but to caution policymakers who might use its estimates when debating the urgency of climate action in Delaware.

And this is the second major takeaway from the report: that, whatever the true cost of climate change in Delaware, it could be much, much lower if greenhouse gas emissions are reduced. The report estimates costs could be as much as 43% lower under a low-emission scenario as compared to a high-emission scenario. That’s a difference of $30 billion dollars for the state of Delaware. Not to mention all the human suffering that would be avoided.

This is why Delaware needs urgent climate action — to reduce greenhouse gas emissions within the state, to advocate for action at national and international scales, and to adapt to the effects of climate change already being felt in the state.

The Delaware legislature has the opportunity to take strong action on climate. Senate Bill 305 — the Delaware Climate Change Solutions Act — would have committed the state to reduce emissions by 50% by 2030 and 90% by 2050, in line with national commitments. The bill passed the Delaware Senate but not the House, where representatives and the Governor’s administration wanted more time to engage stakeholders across the state.

But let’s be clear here, the time for us to face the reality of the climate crisis and take direct action is now. The science is clearly telling us that we must act boldly to avoid the worst impacts. What’s more, the Delaware Change Solutions Act is necessary to ensure the state makes the most of the federal Inflation Reduction Act investments.

As Delaware legislators and officials consider their next legislative move, they should keep in mind what climate action could mean for Delaware: $30 billion in avoided costs, reduced human suffering, and increased potential for new jobs in a green economy.

Dustyn Thompson is chapter director of the Delaware Chapter of the Sierra Club.

A.R. Siders is assistant professor at the University of Delaware, where she studies climate change adaptation.

Dale Guinn
4d ago

OMG, these 12 maybe 17 people are brain washed. Climate change is a hoax.

Eric Tripoli
4d ago

Settle down, the world is gonna be here long after we’re gone.

Delaware Online | The News Journal

