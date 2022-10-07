Archeology-themed events take place Saturday at PPHM, Wildcat Bluff Nature Center

CANYON — Adventure awaits at the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum’s Dino Day on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Activities will be held museum-wide from 2 to 4 p.m., but a $5 discounted admission all day encourages future paleontologists to spend the day exploring PPHM’s Paleontology/Geology exhibit before activities begin.

New this year is a partnership with Amarillo Zoo for a live animal show which features a number of dinosaur decedents. Kids will be able to excavate a dig site on our East Lawn, make fossils and you don’t want to miss a visit with our guest Paleontologist. From kids to kids-at-heart, everyone will enjoy this event that celebrates October as Archaeology Month.

“Dinosaurs remind us of not only our past, but how connected things of the past are to the present,” stated Heather Friemel, Assistant Director “Kids will not only get to dig in to the past, but see how it relates to elements they see every day.

For more information about the event, contact Stephanie Price at sprice@wtamu.edu or (806) 651-2235. Admission is $5 for everyone, all day (9 a.m.-5 p.m.) and includes all activities.

The museum is located on the campus of West Texas A&M University and offers visitors a chance to step into Texas Panhandle history with special exhibits, a permanent collection, Pioneer Town, cell phone tours, educational tours and special events. For more information about PPHM, visit www.panhandleplains.org .

Guided hike with Panhandle Archeological Society at Wildcat Bluff Nature Center

Wildcat Bluff Nature Center (WBNC) is inviting the public to take a guided hike with the Panhandle Archeological Society. The hike will take place 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 to show the historical sites and artifacts located there. Also, in collaboration with the Texas Historical Commission, they will be giving away 100 DIY Pinchpot kits.

This program is included with a Wildcat Bluff Membership, Wildcat Bluff add on through the Discovery Center, or regular admission. Admission is $4 for adults and $3 for children older than 3 and adults older than 60. Participants should be prepared to wear comfortable shoes and bring a water bottle.

For more information, visit DHDC.org or Wildcat Bluff’s Facebook page.