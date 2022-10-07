ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ripple Slams SEC for Opposing Two Firms’ Amicus Briefs, SWIFT to Undergo Massive Upgrade, Shiba Eternity Now Live Worldwide: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

u.today
 4 days ago
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions

A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swift#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Sec#Opposing Two Firms#Shiba Eternity#Crypto News Digest#Xrp#Ripple#Odl#Financial News#Jpmorgan
u.today

This Whale Dumps 623 Billion SHIB in Past 20 Days, But He Bought 2x More

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

“Rich Dad, Poor Dad” Author Says It’s Time for BTC, SHIB Finally Listed on BitMex, This Could Reduce Ripple’s Chance to Win SEC: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. It's time for Bitcoin, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author says, as he predicts major collapse. "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki has yet again predicted a massive crash of the U.S. dollar and economy in a recent tweet, saying that millions could be “wiped out.” Kiyosaki wrote that people only take into consideration microeconomic things, such as prices of food and fuel going up, but macroeconomic issues remain invisible to them. The bestselling author then urged his followers to protect themselves “from macro,” recommending to buy not only Bitcoin this time, but also silver and gold. Kiyosaki has been predicting the forthcoming collapse of the USD over the past two years and has good reasons for this. In 2020 alone, the Fed printed more than 6 trillion dollars, and the U.S. central bank has increased interest rates several times this year.
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Google Cloud to Let Users Pay With Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin via Coinbase

Google will let a "handful" of customers pay for its cloud services using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum via Coinbase Commerce. Internet giant Google today said that it will use Coinbase to accept crypto payments for cloud services early next year, according to a report by CNBC. Google announced the...
TECHNOLOGY
u.today

Breaking: SEC Investigating Creator of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Collection

Yuga Labs Inc., the creator of the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection of non-fungible tokens, is under an investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Bloomberg reports. The aim of the probe is to determine whether or not the company violates federal securities laws with some of its offerings.
ECONOMY
u.today

It's Time for Bitcoin, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Says, As He Predicts Major Collapse

MARKETS
todaynftnews.com

Bitmex lists Shiba INU, Burn Rate Crosses 400%

Six new cryptocurrencies will soon be listed on one of the most well-known cryptocurrency exchanges, BitMex, which made the announcement. The Shiba Inu token, SHIB, among others, will be tradable on BitMex. The BitMex exchange is notorious for its past leadership, which includes Arthur Hayes, a current cryptocurrency star, who...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
u.today

XEN Crypto Detonated the Crypto Market, Cryptocurrency Trading Platform MEXC Became Its Main Battlefield

Recently, a project called XEN Crypto suddenly detonated the crypto market. The mint of its token XEN attracted the participation of more than 364,114 wallet addresses and triggered a surge in Ethereum network gas fees for 2 consecutive days, reaching 200wei at one point on October 9. According to Ultrasound data, the ETH burned during the minting process reached 2,271 on October 10, accounting for 19.46% of the total burning of the Ethereum network on October 7.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
ambcrypto.com

Chainlink (LINK) Price Prediction 2025-2030: LINK’s bid for $500 will be catalysed by…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Chainlink [LINK], the crypto-ranked twenty first by market capitalization, has had a rather eventful 45 days. LINK gained by more than 16% in value over the aforementioned period, with its market cap seeing similar gains. The most optimistic news was the fact that on 28 September, LINK managed to hit a 5-week high of $8.4 and have $1.3 billion worth of tokens traded in 24 hours.
STOCKS
u.today

SHIB Burn Rate Soars 395% as 155 Million Tokens Got Removed Last Week

CURRENCIES
Markets Insider

JP Morgan boss Jamie Dimon says the US is the 'swing producer' of oil, not Saudi Arabia, and urges it to pump more oil days after the OPEC announced a production cut

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says the US should pump more oil, amid the global energy crisis. Energy prices have gained sharply after major exporter Russia invaded Ukraine in February. The US has huge energy reserves but exports are hitting their upper limits. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said the US should...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

