Ripple Slams SEC for Opposing Two Firms’ Amicus Briefs, SWIFT to Undergo Massive Upgrade, Shiba Eternity Now Live Worldwide: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions
A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Listed on This Major Cryptocurrency Exchange: Details
One of the most well-known cryptocurrency exchanges, BitMex, announced that six new cryptocurrencies will soon be listed on its platform. Among others, the Shiba Inu token, SHIB, will be available for trading on BitMex. Thanks to the listing, users will be able to convert, deposit and withdraw SHIB to their...
u.today
Charles Hoskinson Believes XRP to Be Commodity, Shiba Eternity Sets Historic Record, Ripple Keeps Hiring Amid Bear Market: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Take a look at what happened in the world of crypto over the weekend with U.Today’s top four news stories. Cardano founder says XRP should be regulated as commodity, here’s why. Cardano and IOG founder Charles Hoskinson expressed his opinion on the legal status of XRP. He believes...
bitcoinist.com
The Next Big Cryptocurrency Altcoins to Buy in 2022: Shiba Inu, Big Eyes Coin, And Stellar
Cryptocurrency prices have consistently climbed over the last several years due to how simple and secure blockchain technology is. The market is currently focused on the daily introduction of a new cryptocurrency, as well as appealing features such as trading, NFTs, and so on. When it comes to cryptocurrency investing,...
Mark Zuckerberg has lost $70 billion in net worth, bumping him down to 20th richest person in the world
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's net worth has plummeted by $70 billion so far this year, a fall of 55%. Meta's net income has fallen amid huge investments in the metaverse and a decline in users. Zuckerberg is now just the 20th richest person on the planet, way behind Elon Musk...
u.today
This Whale Dumps 623 Billion SHIB in Past 20 Days, But He Bought 2x More
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
“Rich Dad, Poor Dad” Author Says It’s Time for BTC, SHIB Finally Listed on BitMex, This Could Reduce Ripple’s Chance to Win SEC: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. It's time for Bitcoin, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author says, as he predicts major collapse. "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki has yet again predicted a massive crash of the U.S. dollar and economy in a recent tweet, saying that millions could be “wiped out.” Kiyosaki wrote that people only take into consideration microeconomic things, such as prices of food and fuel going up, but macroeconomic issues remain invisible to them. The bestselling author then urged his followers to protect themselves “from macro,” recommending to buy not only Bitcoin this time, but also silver and gold. Kiyosaki has been predicting the forthcoming collapse of the USD over the past two years and has good reasons for this. In 2020 alone, the Fed printed more than 6 trillion dollars, and the U.S. central bank has increased interest rates several times this year.
decrypt.co
Google Cloud to Let Users Pay With Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin via Coinbase
Google will let a "handful" of customers pay for its cloud services using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum via Coinbase Commerce. Internet giant Google today said that it will use Coinbase to accept crypto payments for cloud services early next year, according to a report by CNBC. Google announced the...
u.today
Breaking: SEC Investigating Creator of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Collection
Yuga Labs Inc., the creator of the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection of non-fungible tokens, is under an investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Bloomberg reports. The aim of the probe is to determine whether or not the company violates federal securities laws with some of its offerings.
u.today
It's Time for Bitcoin, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Says, As He Predicts Major Collapse
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Decline As Binance Smart Chain Is Halted: Analyst Says 'Only A Matter Of Time Before We See Short Liquidations'
Major coins flashed red on Thursday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 1% to $959 billion at 8:57 p.m. EDT as Binance Smart Chain was halted after suffering an expoit on a cross-chain bridge. Investors remain nervous about the September jobs report due for release on Friday. “U.S....
todaynftnews.com
Bitmex lists Shiba INU, Burn Rate Crosses 400%
Six new cryptocurrencies will soon be listed on one of the most well-known cryptocurrency exchanges, BitMex, which made the announcement. The Shiba Inu token, SHIB, among others, will be tradable on BitMex. The BitMex exchange is notorious for its past leadership, which includes Arthur Hayes, a current cryptocurrency star, who...
u.today
XEN Crypto Detonated the Crypto Market, Cryptocurrency Trading Platform MEXC Became Its Main Battlefield
Recently, a project called XEN Crypto suddenly detonated the crypto market. The mint of its token XEN attracted the participation of more than 364,114 wallet addresses and triggered a surge in Ethereum network gas fees for 2 consecutive days, reaching 200wei at one point on October 9. According to Ultrasound data, the ETH burned during the minting process reached 2,271 on October 10, accounting for 19.46% of the total burning of the Ethereum network on October 7.
ambcrypto.com
Chainlink (LINK) Price Prediction 2025-2030: LINK’s bid for $500 will be catalysed by…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Chainlink [LINK], the crypto-ranked twenty first by market capitalization, has had a rather eventful 45 days. LINK gained by more than 16% in value over the aforementioned period, with its market cap seeing similar gains. The most optimistic news was the fact that on 28 September, LINK managed to hit a 5-week high of $8.4 and have $1.3 billion worth of tokens traded in 24 hours.
u.today
SHIB Burn Rate Soars 395% as 155 Million Tokens Got Removed Last Week
dailyhodl.com
Avalanche (AXAX) Decentralized Exchange Altcoin Skyockets After Coinbase Listing Announcement
US-based crypto exchange giant Coinbase is adding the first ever Avalanche (AVAX)-based token on its roster of altcoins. The largest digital assets exchange in the US announces that it will support trading for Pangolin (PNG) starting October 6th once liquidity conditions are met. The token is the asset of the...
GTA 6 fans concerned map may be too big following latest leak
There are concerns that, after years and years of anticipation, Grand Theft Auto VI's map might actually be "too big" according to the footage leaked in the Rockstar Games security breach. The hack was devastating for the developer, showing off the modern-day Vice City, two player characters named Jason and...
Can Ethereum Reach $5,000?
Three key factors could determine whether Ethereum breaks through the $5,000 price level.
Tesla Bull Says Stock Weakness Presents Opportunity Not Seen Since March 2020 — More Pressure Ahead If These 2 Issues Not Addressed
Tesla stock may continue to languish in the near term before taking off, says Gary Black. The stock is available at bargain and those accumulating it can profit big when medium-term catalysts materialize, he adds. Tesla Inc.’s TSLA third-quarter delivery shortfall early in October raised concerns about demand that led...
JP Morgan boss Jamie Dimon says the US is the 'swing producer' of oil, not Saudi Arabia, and urges it to pump more oil days after the OPEC announced a production cut
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says the US should pump more oil, amid the global energy crisis. Energy prices have gained sharply after major exporter Russia invaded Ukraine in February. The US has huge energy reserves but exports are hitting their upper limits. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said the US should...
