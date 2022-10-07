Dover400 reveals latest ornament, ARA general meeting: Community news update

Dover400 reveals latest ornament

DOVER — Dover400, a committee of residents organizing Dover’s 400th Anniversary, has unveiled its fourth design of a five-piece collector’s set of ornaments in celebration of Dover’s 400th birthday. Produced by Hampshire Pewter, this souvenir features Dover’s Cochecho Falls in the early 1890s.

The Falls are the iconic natural landmark of Dover and have always been the center of activity. “We hope this year's ornament will cause you to reflect on the wonderful 400-year history of our community,” said Sam Allen, Dover400 Board of Directors.

Annually leading up to 2023, a new design is released, each featuring a distinguished piece of Dover history and culture. Prior ornaments have featured Dover’s famed Garrison Hill Tower, built in 1913; the beloved landmark, Damm Garrison House; and the 100-year-old Central Fire Station.

Ornaments can be purchased in person for $20 at Dover City Clerk’s Office, the Dover Chamber of Commerce, or the Dover Library.

Dover400 is currently underway with several fundraising initiatives: $400 for 400, a campaign seeking $400 from 400 people; The 1623 Society, a special opportunity to recognize direct ties to Dover with a donation of $1,623; and selling branded merchandise and promotional items. For more information about the collection, or to become a sponsor, volunteer or donate, visit www.Dover400.org .

Fall Laser Regatta winners announced

DOVER — Eight hardy laser sailors, young and young at heart, answered the call for the Annual Fall Laser Regatta at Great Bay Yacht Club on Sunday, Oct. 2.

Local laser sailors were joined by competitors from up and down the Seacoast to race the mighty Piscataqua River. Gusts (remnants of Hurricane Ian) up to 25 miles per hour made for an interesting, fast-paced afternoon of racing.

The sailors got five races in on an incoming tide. The regatta was followed by a sunset barbecue and awards presented by GBYC Sailing Master Tom Brown.

Winners were: 1st Place: Peter Follansbee; 2nd Place: Eric Cutting; 3rd Place: Brad Holt; 4th Place: Stephen Kosacz; and 5th Place: Nat Cook

The Great Bay Yacht Club plans to celebrate its 65th anniversary in 2023, in conjunction with Dover400 celebrations, with a Grand MerryMac Regatta on June 24, 2023.

City again earns 2 financial reporting awards

PORTSMOUTH – Once again, the City of Portsmouth has earned two awards from the Government Finance Officers Association for exceptional financial reporting. GFOA awarded the city of Portsmouth their Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting Award for the FY21 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report and for the Popular Annual Financial Reporting. The GFOA is a professional organization of public officials united to enhance and promote the professional management of governmental financial resources by identifying, developing and advancing fiscal strategies, policies and practices for the public benefit.

The GFOA awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for the year ended June 30, 2021. This marks the city’s 29th time receiving this award which includes audited financial statements detailing the financial health of the city. In making the award, GFOA noted, “The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting. Its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.”

The GFOA also recognized the City for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting for the Popular Annual Financial Report for the year ended June 30, 2021. The city started preparing the PAFR in FY16. This is the fifth time Portsmouth has received this award. The PAFR is a summarized report prepared specifically to help the average citizen better understand the City’s audited financial statements. The GFOA particularly noted the Finance Department’s narrative style in helping the community navigate the city’s financial and organizational operations.

The GFOA noted, “When a Certificate of Achievement is awarded to a government, an Award of Financial Reporting Achievement is also presented to the individuals or department responsible for the city’s having earned the Certificate.” The City’s Annual Comprehensive Financial Report and Popular Annual Financial Report are prepared following the end of each fiscal year under the guidance of the Director of Finance and Administration Judie Belanger.

“It is always an honor to receive the GFOA awards, year after year; and it is gratifying that the Finance Department team is recognized for their hard work and diligence,” said Belanger. “Receiving both of these awards means that the city’s financial reporting is successful on all levels. The awards mean we are upholding the highest standards among government finance officials across the country as well as providing useful information to the local community.”

“I congratulate Finance Director Belanger and the Finance Department for earning the GFOA Award of Excellence for the ACFR and PAFR financial reporting,” said City Manager Karen Conard. “These awards reaffirm our commitment to keeping our taxpayers informed about the city’s finances in a clear, factual, transparent and professional manner. Receiving this recognition from outside government finance peers who are comparing Portsmouth to municipalities nationwide, is a measure of the reputation the city has for careful financial management. I continue to be honored to be part of that proven process.”

The FY21 Popular Annual Financial Report and Annual Comprehensive Financial Report can be found on the Finance Department’s Documents page:

www.cityofportsmouth.com/finance/proposedadopted-budgets-and-financial-reports .

Pappas, Shaheen announce $752,000 grant for Strafford County Sheriff’s Department

MANCHESTER — Congressman Chris Pappas and U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen have announced a grant of $752,000 for the Strafford County Sheriff’s Department to make needed upgrades to their radio technology. These funds were secured by Pappas and Shaheen in a legislative package to fund the government through fiscal year 2022.

The Strafford County Sheriff’s current radio infrastructure is more than ten years old and in need of replacement. This infrastructure is used by law enforcement in Strafford County, which currently doesn’t have a Fire, EMS, and Emergency Management County Wide Radio System. Upgrading these radio systems will help police, fire, and EMS communicate better, improving public safety across the 13 towns and cities in the county. This new system will cover 95% of the county, and provide the infrastructure for future use by local airports, DPWs, and other municipal dispatch services.

“Our county law enforcement and public safety officers need modern, upgraded technology to keep our communities safe,” said Congressman Pappas. “Upgrading the Stafford County Sheriff’s Department radio system will improve communication by and between law enforcement, fire, and EMS, helping to improve public safety across all of Strafford County. I am proud to have secured funding for these important upgrades, and I’ll continue to advocate for the needs of law enforcement and public safety in my work in Washington.”

“We must ensure New Hampshire law enforcement agencies have the tools they need to protect our communities,” said Senator Shaheen, who serves as chair of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee that funds the Department of Justice. “I was glad to work with Congressman Pappas to secure $752,000 for Strafford County to upgrade its radio infrastructure. With the new equipment, officers will have more reliable communications—improving response times for emergency situations. As Congress finalizes the next fiscal year’s government funding legislation, I’ll keep working to provide needed investments into the COPS TEP program.”

“Modern communication technology is a critical resource for our officers,” said Strafford County Sheriff Mark Brave. “These funds will directly benefit public safety in Strafford County by improving communication and coordination among and between not just officers with the Sheriff’s department, but public safety officers including fire and EMS as well. We want to thank our representatives for supporting this project, and helping ensure that we can make these upgrades.”

Active Retirement Association announces free general meeting

DURHAM — The Active Retirement Association is resuming in-person programming for its new fall term and extends an invitation to the Greater Seacoast region to attend a general meeting on Oct. 17, at 2 p.m. The meeting will take place at the Durham Evangelical Church in the lower-level community room, 114 Dover Road, (Route 108) in Durham, N.H. Preregistration is not required.

The meeting will feature presentations by ARA directors and program coordinators to reacquaint members and guests with the broad scope of programs and activities offered. There will be light refreshments, some light-hearted entertainment, and there’s plenty of free easy parking in the lower level. The public is invited to come and meet new friends and discover all the ARA has to offer.

Due to COVID restrictions, for the past two years ARA has replaced its in-person educational programs with Zoom teleconferences and made the difficult decision to cancel some popular social events. In its new fall term, ARA will continue to offer access to its programs via Zoom but will also offer members the opportunity to attend in person. ARA will continue to follow CDC guidelines, and masks are recommended.

The ARA is an organization for people ages 50 and over, whether retired or not. Originally begun by and affiliated with UNH, it currently has nearly 400 members from New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts and beyond. The ARA is committed to expanding the world of its members by offering lectures, workshops, discussion groups, films, cultural tours, walks/hikes, special interest groups, and much more. For more information, visit unh.edu/ara or write to arainfo1982@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Dover400 reveals latest ornament, ARA general meeting: Community news update