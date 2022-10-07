ESPN College Gameday Primer: How you can participate

College Gameday is more than just a Saturday morning show. Here are full details on how you can enjoy all the festivities.

The push was immense , with some disappointment along the way , but the popular ESPN morning show College Gameday is finally making its way to Lawrence, KS.

But the experience is more than just the Saturday morning preview show, and fans can get involved in multiple ways today and tomorrow.

Friday Schedule

The stage has already been set up on the Hill, with the Campanile in the background of the television shot:

12pm: Pat McAfee show live on set. The show lasts an hour and all fans are welcome to attend.

2pm: ESPN's College Football Live will be broadcast live on set. The show features Jen Lada, Desmond Howard and David Pollack. All fans are welcome to attend.

2:30pm: The football team bus will depart for the team hotel. All fans are encouraged to come see them off.

Saturday Schedule

5:30am: The Hill opens for all fans, including the "pit" that will be visible as part of the College Gameday broadcast.

Entry into the pit is on a first-come, first-served basis. All fans who are admitted will receive a numbered wristband.

6am: Tailgating lots open around David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for those with football parking passes.

For those without a parking pass, parking is available on the south side of campus (lots 90, 125, 127, 70, 71 and the Central District parking garage) or in the two downtown parking garages at 8th and Vermont and at 6th and New Hampshire.

A shuttle bus will start running at 6am and will make stops in downtown and on-campus in lot 72 (at the Burge Union) and lot 34 (at Price Computing Center). Return trips will be available after kickoff.

6:45am: SportsCenter segment live on set.

7:30am: SportsCenter segment live on set.

8am: ESPN College GameDay broadcast begins live from the Hill. The show will air on set for more than two hours before moving into the stadium for the last few segments leading up to kickoff.

11am: Scheduled kick-off for #17 TCU Horned Frogs at #19 Kansas Jayhawks .

Important Information

If you plan to be in the "pit" for the broadcast, the following is not allowed:

Bags (even clear ones)

Food or drink

Pens

Pencils

Markers

Dry erase boards

Signs on sticks

Throwing any objects

Signs must meet the following regulations, and will be inspected before you are allowed to enter:

No vulgar language

No website promotion (.com, .net, .org, etc.)

No political or religious messages

For more information on GameDay regulations, you can visit the College GameDay website . For more information on the schedule and festivities, visit the Kansas College GameDay hub .