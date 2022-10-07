ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, IL

'Hometown buddies': Former Freeport football stars meet when UNI faces Illinois State

By Jay Taft, Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39xHyz_0iQ7eB4u00

Former Freeport football stars Deion and Vance McShane are now in their final seasons of college football with Northern Iowa. For them, there's nothing more important than going out with a bang.

That includes getting a win over a team that has not only become a rival for the most recent Northern Iowa (2-3) squad, but one that has two more former Freeport stars starting on the defensive side of the ball.

Former Pretzels players Zeke Vandenburgh and Keondre Jackson of Illinois State (2-2) will most likely have to tackle former Pretzels players Deion (slotback) and Vance (running back) McShane as the Redbirds head to Cedar Falls, Iowa, for a 4 p.m. showdown on Saturday.

Deion and Vance both spent some time in Freeport with Vandenburgh, also a senior and in his last year of college eligibility. He leads ISU in tackles with 44 through four games, including 10 1/2 tackles for loss, six sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

And while Jackson, a sophomore who is fourth on the team with 20 tackles, as well as the other four Rockford-area players on the Redbirds' roster — E/PC's Peyton Asche on the O-line; Boylan's Noah Hickcox on the D-line; and freshmen defensive linemen Jake Anderson from Durand/Pecatonica and Max Caltagerone out of Boylan — did not spend time on the field with the McShane brothers in high school, this is still a special game.

Rockford Redbirds? 6 local players and 1 local coach fuel the Illinois State football team

And an important one.

"They have two of our hometown buddies out there, so we want to go out and show our best," said Deion, the former three-time state-champion hurdler while at Freeport, and also an all-stater on the football field. "And we're still shooting for the playoffs. We need this game.

"We're shooting for a big finish."

UNI offense starts rolling

The McShane brothers and UNI got off to a slow start overall this season, although Deion stepped up his receiving game right away.

He had 106 yards receiving on six catches in the season opener, a 48-17 loss to Air Force. He then had 157 yards through the air on six more catches with a touchdown during a 29-27 setback to North Dakota in Week 2. His electrifying 72-yard TD reception with 6:51 left to play made for a dramatic finish, but the Panthers couldn't quite reel in the upset.

Deion had three catches for 19 yards as the Panthers finally got going, lighting up the scoreboard during a 52-17 victory over Western Illinois in the battle of two winless teams. He had a pair of grabs for 29 yards as UNI got on its first win streak of the year, and he has hauled in 20 catches so far this season for 350 yards with the one TD.

"Putting up points hasn't been an issue, but there's more we can do," Deion said of the Panthers' offense, which has averaged 27.4 points per game and put up 1,341 yards passing and 787 yards rushing through the first five games. "And we just have to get things going, and keep them that way. I think we're starting it now."

'We've got some confidence now.'

"We're ready for ISU, for sure," said Vance, who has averaged 5.2 yards per carry as the Panthers' starting tailback so far this season. "And we've got some confidence now. We're coming in with some confidence now."

It took a while, for both UNI and for Vance. He started slow but picked things up in Week 3 against then-No. 7-ranked Sacramento State when he rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown. His 4-yard TD slash cut the gap to 27-21, but UNI couldn't finish the comeback in that one, either, falling to 0-3 to start.

'It's time':How this Freeport native earned a shot to play pro football in the XFL

"It wasn't easy, starting 0-3," Vance said. "We were doing everything we could, it just wasn't working ... Now, it is."

Vance had 44 yards on 10 carries in UNI's first win of the season, and he then had 57 yards on just 10 carries, making the most of every touch, on Oct. 1 when they knocked off Indiana State 20-14 headed into a bye week.

Now they're set to come out of their break and take on ISU, and they are highly motivated. They have three ranked teams left on the schedule, and this is one they want to make sure they get.

"We've started this winning streak," said Vance, who has 235 yards on 44 carries this year. "Now we need to just keep building off that. We get more confidence with every win, and there's more to come."

Jay Taft is a Rockford Register Star sports reporter. Email him at jtaft@rrstar.com and follow him on Twitter at @JayTaft. Sign up for the Rockford High School newsletter at rrstar.com. Jay has covered a wide variety of sports, from the Chicago Bears to youth sports, for more than 20 years at the Register Star, and for nearly 30 years all together. He was a four-sport athlete himself, and is the father of five that went on to be jocks of some kind as well.

Comments / 0

Related
thechampaignroom.com

Bielema continues to settle the famILLy business

It’s deja vu all over again. The elite defense of Illinois football dominates another Big Ten West opponent, as the Fighting Illini improve to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the division. The more things stay the same, the more they change. Illiniois head coach Bret Bielema is settling the...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Leonhard confirms Wisconsin RB sidelined indefinitely with injury

Jim Leonhard confirmed that one of his running backs will be out indefinitely with a wrist injury. Chez Mellusi has been backing up Braelon Allen in the Wisconsin backfield this season. Leonhard didn’t indicate how long Mellusi is going to be out for. Mellusi has played in six games for...
MADISON, WI
High School Football PRO

Freeport, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Jefferson High School football team will have a game with Freeport High School on October 10, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
FREEPORT, IL
97ZOK

Tasty New BBQ Spot in Illinois Will Benefit Vets, First Responders

The first location opened exactly 10 years after the 9/11 attacks with a "mission" to give back, and now the fourth location in Illinois is about to have its grand opening. The restaurant was conceived after two friends traveled the country to find the best barbecue and sauces while wanting to start a business that has "meaning and purpose."
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockford, IL
College Sports
Normal, IL
College Sports
Cedar Falls, IA
Football
Normal, IL
Sports
Local
Iowa Football
State
Illinois State
State
North Dakota State
Cedar Falls, IA
Sports
Rockford, IL
Sports
City
Cedar Falls, IA
City
Normal, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Illinois Football
City
Freeport, IL
Cedar Falls, IA
College Sports
Local
Iowa College Sports
Local
Illinois College Sports
Freeport, IL
Football
Freeport, IL
Sports
City
Rockford, IL
Normal, IL
Football
Rockford, IL
Football
1070 KHMO-AM

Racer Killed Sunday at Illinois Raceway When His Car Hit a Tree

Tragedy struck at a raceway in Illinois Sunday night when a racer's vehicle left the track and struck a tree. The accident cost the man his life. WCIA is reporting that the racer was 69-year-old Charles Mack. He was competing in a Sunday night event at Blackhawk Farms Raceway in South Beloit, IL. The track is located in northern Illinois near the Wisconsin border.
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
WCIA

Driver killed in Illinois racetrack crash

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 69-year-old racecar driver was killed Sunday in a crash at the Blackhawk Farms Raceway. According to the Winnebago County Coroner, Charles Mack was involved in a crash in which his vehicle left the track and struck a tree. He was taken from the scene, at 15538 Prairie Road, to […]
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
AdWeek

WREX Promotes Investigative Reporter William Ingalls to Evening Anchor

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WREX investigative reporter William Ingalls will co-anchor the Rockford, Illinois NBC affiliate’s 10 p.m. newscast. Ingalls said he grew up watching...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

National Raptor Month: ‘Hoo’ Haven in Durand, Illinois showcases birds of prey

DURAND, Ill. (WTVO) — October is National Raptor Month, and a local wildlife rehabilitation center is showcasing the birds of prey that live at the facility.  There are 34 raptors currently living at “Hoo” Haven Wildlife Education & Rehabilitation Center in Durand, including owls, hawks, falcons, and eight eagles.  Some of the birds are wounded and […]
DURAND, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Anderson
WIFR

Showers/T-Storms this Afternoon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Showers and t-storms are possible this afternoon with highs in the low 70′s. South winds 10 - 20 MPH gusting to 30 MPH likely. Showers and t-storms likely tonight with lows in the upper 50′s. Chances for showers and thunderstorms again tomorrow with highs in the middle 60′s. Back to the low 50′s the rest of the week through the beginning of next week.
ROCKFORD, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

What’s the area’s next hot spot for industrial development?

For years Kenosha County has been a hot spot for distributors and manufacturers finding available land to move in and escape from Illinois taxes while still being close to the nation’s largest logistics hub: Chicago. Lately, however, another darling has emerged for industrial real estate developers and their would-be...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uni#College Football#Sacramento State#American Football#Redbirds#Durand Pecatonica
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two men hurt in Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two men were shot in Rockford Sunday night. It happened in the 1800 block of Huffman Boulevard around 8:41 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. The victims’ conditions were not known at the time of this writing. Police asked residents to avoid the area while they investigate.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: CBS did a story on a Rockford Resource Officer Allegedly Body Slamming A Student At a Local School

Rockford Scanner is the areas favorite entertainment website. Rockford Scanner provides entertainment/informative entertainment with breaking news, crimes, events, plus much more!. We highly encourage you to do your own research on the topic via other sources and form your own opinion. Be sure to bookmark our website. Information is posted...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Tuesday morning shooting in Rockford marks fourth in two days

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A shooting Tuesday morning sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries. It happened in the 2900 block of Halsted Road, on the city’s west side, and Rockford Police reported the incident just after 1 a.m. This is the fourth shooting in Rockford since...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man shot in the face

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was shot in the face in Rockford Sunday night. It happened in the 1200 block of West Street around 6:38 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. An adult male was reportedly shot in the face, those the injuries appeared to be non-life threatening. Police asked residents to avoid […]
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

Attendees react to Pritzker-Bailey debate

NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — As Governor Pritzker and Darren Bailey debated on the Illinois State University campus Thursday night, they did so in an auditorium full of people watching. As those people filtered out of Braden Auditorium once the debate was over, I spoke with several of them on how they thought the debate went […]
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Man wanted for late night Peoria shooting

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say they want your help looking for a man who allegedly shot and injured another man late Sunday night. Peoria Police say it started around 10:20 p.m. with a ShotSpotter alert on South Western. While they believed there was no evidence of a shots fired call, they were taken to West Lincoln a short time later where a victim was found, and taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
PEORIA, IL
Rockford Register Star

Rockford Register Star

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
676K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Rockford, IL from Rockford Register Star.

 http://rrstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy