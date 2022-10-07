ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Williamson County Parks: Where to skate, bike and explore outdoors

By Cole Villena, Nashville Tennessean
Looking for a new place to explore outdoors?

Williamson County is renowned for its rolling green hills and picturesque farmland, so it's no surprise that the area is home to great parks and facilities. Ball fields and sport courts are available throughout the county's many towns and cities. If you're looking to try out a hobby that requires its own specialized space, the county's still got you covered.

Here are some of our favorite parks in Williamson County for hobbyists.

Mountain bike trails

Williamson County has hundreds of miles of paved walking paths, making it easy for anyone to hop on a bike and enjoy a breezy ride. What if you're looking for something more intense?Franklin is home to two mountain biking trails, offering challenging terrain for off-road riders to hone their skills. The parks offer wooden ramps and obstacles, tricky dirt pathways and varying courses to suit different skillsets.

  • Wilkins Branch Mountain Bike Park (Franklin): 5664 Wilkins Branch Rd., Franklin TN 37064
  • Cool Springs Mountain Bike Trail (Franklin): 7062 Southstar Dr., Franklin, TN 37067

Skateparks

Action sports like skateboarding and BMX biking have grown from niche sports to popular hobbies among people of all ages. At Williamson County's skateparks, it's typical to see teenagers practicing ollies (jumping technique that allows skaters to leap into the air without the use of their hands), young parents watching their children try pedaling down a ramp for the first time and old-school skaters carving (sharp turns that control speed) through the park. The parks feature gentle ramps to deep bowls and plenty of rails to practice grinds and other tricks. Make sure to bring proper padding — if Tony Hawk isn't too cool to wear a helmet, then neither are you.

  • Jim Warren Park (Franklin): 706 Boyd Mill Ave., Franklin, TN 37064
  • Walnut Street Skate Park (Spring Hill): 114 Walnut St., Spring Hill, TN 37174

Disc golf courses

Don't have time to hit the links for a full 18 holes of golf? Disc golf offers a more family-friendly — and substantially cheaper — alternative. The scoring is the same, but players use frisbees as "clubs" and meander through public parks throughout their rounds. Local sports stores offer drivers, putters and other discs starting around $20 for a full set.

  • Liberty Park (Franklin): 2080 Turning Wheel Ln., Franklin, TN 37067
  • Crockett Park (Brentwood): 1500 Volunteer Pkwy., Brentwood, TN 37027

Inclusive parks

Inclusive parks are designed to be accessible for kids of all ages and abilities, including those with intellectual and development disabilities. City leaders have recently approved two such playgrounds in Franklin and Brentwood, each named for local residents.

The Miles Together playground is named for Miles Peck, a Brentwood Middle School student and opened this fall.

Ellie G's Dream World is named after Elliott Grace Castro, who died at age 4 after being diagnosed with a rare, terminal form of dwarfism. The Franklin park is still in the fundraising stage.

For a full list of inclusive parks in Tennessee, visit accessibleplayground.net.

  • Miles Together Playground at Granny White Park (Brentwood): 610 Granny White Pike, Brentwood, TN 37027

Bonus: Cane Ridge Park

We're cheating a little with this one since it's just over the county line in Antioch, but Cane Ridge Park is a 10-minute drive from Nolensville and offers a host of niche amenities. Mountain biking trails and a disc golf course can be found elsewhere in Williamson County, but the park features a model airplane airstrip used by the Middle Tennessee Radio Control Society. Check out the daring stunts these pilots attempt, or attend a plane-building workshop.

  • Cane Ridge Park (Antioch): 419 Battle Road, Antioch, TN 37013

