Fans Wonder About Michael J. Fox's Health Following Recent Reunion With Christopher Lloyd
At the 2022 New York Comic-Con, Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunited 37 years after Back to the Future was released. Their reunion was greeted with a standing ovation by the assembled crowd, and together, the two discussed their careers, their time filming Back to the Future, and the state of Michael's health. Now, fans want to know more about how Michael is dealing with Parkinson's.
Ashley and Jared Are Back on 'Bachelor in Paradise,' but What Are They Doing There?
This season of Bachelor in Paradise has already been quite dramatic, and with new arrivals coming every week, things are constantly changing. One of the most recent new arrivals on the show were Ashley Ioconetti and Jared Haibon, who first met on Paradise during the show's second season in 2015. Jared and Ashley are often touted as one of Paradise's great success stories, as they got married in 2019 and now have a child together.
New Photos of Johnny Depp Spark Concern From Fans Regarding His Health
Content warning: This article mentions alcohol and drug abuse. Following his successful high-profile defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, actor Johnny Depp returned to his musical roots and released a joint album with guitarist Jeff Beck titled "18." The pair have since embarked on a tour together, playing gigs all over Europe and North America throughout 2022.
'New Amsterdam' Honored the Life of Schavaria Reeves During a Recent Episode
Any true television fan knows that there are a lot more moving parts to a show than just the actors on screen. Many large productions have literal armies of individuals working tirelessly on everything from lighting to makeup and even audio mixing, all necessary components of a great program. Article...
Blake Shelton Announced His Exit From 'The Voice' After More Than a Decade — Here's Why
Since The Voice first premiered on NBC over a decade ago, viewers have watched more than a dozen coaches come and go. Among the long list of celebrities to join the judges' panel in the past are Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Ariana Grande, and Adam Levine. Following Kelly’s exit from...
Kira and Romeo's Joint 'Bachelor in Paradise' Exit Was Unexpected for Fans
When Kira Mengistu was sent home on Bachelor in Paradise prior to the Oct. 11 episode, it seemed that things had calmed down between her and Romeo Alexander. But her unexpected (and, quite honestly, uncomfortable) return in the aforementioned episode results in Romeo actually leaving the show with her. So, are Kira and Romeo still together after Bachelor in Paradise?
Grammy-Winning Producer Brooks Arthur Has Died at 86
Record producer, engineer, and music supervisor Brooks Arthur sadly passed away at the age of 86. The Grammy winner was best known for his work on hits such as Van Morrison's "Brown Eyed Girl" and Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline" as well as The Karate Kid soundtrack. Article continues below advertisement.
We All Need a Friend Like Whitney Thore's "Eternal Dance Partner" Todd Beasley
If you've been tuning into My Big Fat Fabulous Life since the beginning, then you know that Whitney Thore has an amazing support system. The TLC star's parents Glenn and Babs, brother Hunter, and core group of friends have had her back through the many ups and downs in her personal, romantic, and professional lives. Among her longtime besties is Todd Beasley, a face viewers often see on MBFFL. Let's take a closer look at Whitney's perpetually late but super supportive friend/dance partner.
Kathryn Price, the Original 'Mole,' Is a Successful TV Show Producer
The year: 2001. The mission (if you dare accept): complete the challenges and find the mole. The prize: $1,000,000. Sounds exciting right? Well, it was. It has been over 20 years since The Mole originally aired on ABC, so it was only a matter of time until someone rebooted it. Let's be real, everything is being rebooted right now. Enter: Netflix.
Blake Shelton and Camila Cabello Are the Best Thing About Season 22 of 'The Voice'
Everyone knows that the only thing more entertaining than the talented contestants on The Voice is the banter between the coaches. And Season 22 is no exception. The fall 2022 premiere saw the return of a Voice veteran. Gwen Stefani made her comeback after a years-long hiatus from the show. This season, Gwen is joined by her husband, OG coach Blake Shelton, and John Legend. In addition, the panel of coaches welcomed a newcomer — Camila Cabello.
Is Evan Peters Part of the 'American Horror Story' Season 11 Cast? Here's What We Know
We know everyone has been talking about Evan Peters' downright chilling performance in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. However, lest we forget, the talented actor has also played a variety of chilling roles across multiple seasons of American Horror Story. Article continues below advertisement. Naturally, everyone wants...
'House of the Dragon's' Episode 8 Ending Reveals the Issue With Naming Every Heir Aegon
Spoiler alert: The following article contains major spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 8 on HBO Max. All King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) wants during his reign is to leave a lasting legacy and to have his family get along. However, the eighth episode of House of the Dragon Season 1 aptly demonstrates that even Targaryens have to be careful what they wish for.
TikTok Star Cries, Begs for Money After Accidentally Buying a $100,000 Couch
Everyone wants to go viral on TikTok. Everyone wants to have a video that stands out. And sometimes all it takes is a hell of a story to get that coveted clout. But sheesh, if you're going to treat us to a special little anecdote, do make sure that everything adds up! Because the TikTok below seems a little suspicious.
Bachelor Nation's Aaron Clancy: All About the Reality Star
Bachelor Nation is well aware of Aaron Clancy's pursuit of love in the world of reality television. He first became someone to talk about during the 17th season of The Bachelorette when he did his best to win Katie Thurston's heart. During Week 5, though, he was sent packing. Article...
Stage and Screen Legend Angela Lansbury Has Passed Away at 96 Years Old
There are few stars of stage and screen who can hold a candle to Angela Lansbury's accomplishments. The three-time Oscar nominee, five-time Tony Award winner, and overall Hollywood darling became one of its biggest faces thanks to her work as Jessica Fletcher on CBS’s Murder, She Wrote. Article continues...
Is 'Days of Our Lives' Star James Lastovic OK? He Was Reported Missing
The iconic soap opera Days of Our Lives is known for epic, heart-pounding moments onscreen with each and every season. However, one of the stars of Days of Our Lives was recently involved in some real-life drama. What happened to James Lastovic?. Article continues below advertisement. The 27-year-old Days of...
Season 11 of 'American Horror Story' Is Ready to Cause Chaos in the Big Apple
After plenty of anticipation, fans will be thrilled to learn that Season 11 of American Horror Story is right around the corner! The upcoming installment is slated for a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 19, and we couldn't be more excited to see what legendary filmmaker Ryan Murphy has up his sleeve this time around.
TikToker Immediately Regrets Using Hot Ones Hot Sauce to Plump up Her Lips
Long and monotonous YouTube tutorials are out; funny, snappy TikTok tutorials are in! The short-form video platform is overflowing with how-to videos made by creators. But while some are helpful — like this trash bag hack— others can be pretty dangerous and should not be tried at home. The following hack falls into the latter category. And while TikTok user Jenny Solares (@es_jenny_solares) mentions several times throughout her wildly entertaining video not to attempt this, we just want to reiterate it one last time: Don't do this!
Who Are Wayne Brady's Parents, and Does He Have Any Kids of His Own?
Wayne Brady’s career as a comedian and actor is only the beginning when it comes to what he’s brought to the table in Hollywood. He’s also known for singing and, now, dancing. Article continues below advertisement. Most recently, Wayne has been proving himself as a dancer on...
Lindsie Chrisley May Have Broken up With Her New Boyfriend Already
Former reality TV star Lindsie Chrisley abruptly left Chrisley Knows Best after a reported fallout with her father, Todd Chrisley, over her then-husband Will Campbell. Although Lindsie and Will have since divorced and moved on, rumors have started to swirl that Lindsie and her boyfriend out of the public eye, known as "Suburban Dad," have broken up.
