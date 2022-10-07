ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Fans Wonder About Michael J. Fox's Health Following Recent Reunion With Christopher Lloyd

At the 2022 New York Comic-Con, Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunited 37 years after Back to the Future was released. Their reunion was greeted with a standing ovation by the assembled crowd, and together, the two discussed their careers, their time filming Back to the Future, and the state of Michael's health. Now, fans want to know more about how Michael is dealing with Parkinson's.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Ashley and Jared Are Back on 'Bachelor in Paradise,' but What Are They Doing There?

This season of Bachelor in Paradise has already been quite dramatic, and with new arrivals coming every week, things are constantly changing. One of the most recent new arrivals on the show were Ashley Ioconetti and Jared Haibon, who first met on Paradise during the show's second season in 2015. Jared and Ashley are often touted as one of Paradise's great success stories, as they got married in 2019 and now have a child together.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

New Photos of Johnny Depp Spark Concern From Fans Regarding His Health

Content warning: This article mentions alcohol and drug abuse. Following his successful high-profile defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, actor Johnny Depp returned to his musical roots and released a joint album with guitarist Jeff Beck titled "18." The pair have since embarked on a tour together, playing gigs all over Europe and North America throughout 2022.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Rupaul
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kim K
Distractify

Kira and Romeo's Joint 'Bachelor in Paradise' Exit Was Unexpected for Fans

When Kira Mengistu was sent home on Bachelor in Paradise prior to the Oct. 11 episode, it seemed that things had calmed down between her and Romeo Alexander. But her unexpected (and, quite honestly, uncomfortable) return in the aforementioned episode results in Romeo actually leaving the show with her. So, are Kira and Romeo still together after Bachelor in Paradise?
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

Grammy-Winning Producer Brooks Arthur Has Died at 86

Record producer, engineer, and music supervisor Brooks Arthur sadly passed away at the age of 86. The Grammy winner was best known for his work on hits such as Van Morrison's "Brown Eyed Girl" and Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline" as well as The Karate Kid soundtrack. Article continues below advertisement.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

We All Need a Friend Like Whitney Thore's "Eternal Dance Partner" Todd Beasley

If you've been tuning into My Big Fat Fabulous Life since the beginning, then you know that Whitney Thore has an amazing support system. The TLC star's parents Glenn and Babs, brother Hunter, and core group of friends have had her back through the many ups and downs in her personal, romantic, and professional lives. Among her longtime besties is Todd Beasley, a face viewers often see on MBFFL. Let's take a closer look at Whitney's perpetually late but super supportive friend/dance partner.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Kardashian Family#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Emmy#The Kar Jenner
Distractify

Kathryn Price, the Original 'Mole,' Is a Successful TV Show Producer

The year: 2001. The mission (if you dare accept): complete the challenges and find the mole. The prize: $1,000,000. Sounds exciting right? Well, it was. It has been over 20 years since The Mole originally aired on ABC, so it was only a matter of time until someone rebooted it. Let's be real, everything is being rebooted right now. Enter: Netflix.
TV SHOWS
Distractify

Blake Shelton and Camila Cabello Are the Best Thing About Season 22 of 'The Voice'

Everyone knows that the only thing more entertaining than the talented contestants on The Voice is the banter between the coaches. And Season 22 is no exception. The fall 2022 premiere saw the return of a Voice veteran. Gwen Stefani made her comeback after a years-long hiatus from the show. This season, Gwen is joined by her husband, OG coach Blake Shelton, and John Legend. In addition, the panel of coaches welcomed a newcomer — Camila Cabello.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

'House of the Dragon's' Episode 8 Ending Reveals the Issue With Naming Every Heir Aegon

Spoiler alert: The following article contains major spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 8 on HBO Max. All King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) wants during his reign is to leave a lasting legacy and to have his family get along. However, the eighth episode of House of the Dragon Season 1 aptly demonstrates that even Targaryens have to be careful what they wish for.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

TikToker Immediately Regrets Using Hot Ones Hot Sauce to Plump up Her Lips

Long and monotonous YouTube tutorials are out; funny, snappy TikTok tutorials are in! The short-form video platform is overflowing with how-to videos made by creators. But while some are helpful — like this trash bag hack— others can be pretty dangerous and should not be tried at home. The following hack falls into the latter category. And while TikTok user Jenny Solares (@es_jenny_solares) mentions several times throughout her wildly entertaining video not to attempt this, we just want to reiterate it one last time: Don't do this!
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Distractify

Lindsie Chrisley May Have Broken up With Her New Boyfriend Already

Former reality TV star Lindsie Chrisley abruptly left Chrisley Knows Best after a reported fallout with her father, Todd Chrisley, over her then-husband Will Campbell. Although Lindsie and Will have since divorced and moved on, rumors have started to swirl that Lindsie and her boyfriend out of the public eye, known as "Suburban Dad," have broken up.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
177K+
Followers
27K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy